Aaron Rodgers calls 'partner' Shailene Woodley an 'incredible woman' amid breakup reports

Aaron Rodgers is doubling down on his love for Shailene Woodley amid reports they've called it quits.

The NFL star once again publicly declared his adoration and respect for the "Big Little Lies" actress, whom he referred to as his "partner" in a new interview.

The 38-year-old football pro's future with the Green Bay Packers is unknown, and while he admitted on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday that he still has "some contemplative days," it's his personal relationships with Woodley and his teammates that he expanded on.

"The women in our lives are what allow us to have that clarity I think. When things are good in your personal life – your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life and big shout out to all the women backing up the fellas," Rodgers said.

Rodgers was directly asked about Woodley's influence on him, and whether he thinks she has "changed" and "shaped" who he is today. He said she has "without a doubt."

"I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman - talented, smart, kind. I said last night, taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting," Rodgers said.

Rodgers was referencing his Instagram post from Tuesday about the people he is grateful for. In addition to shouting out his teammates, he thanked Woodley for her "incredible kindness" and "always having my back."

McAfee pointed out that several fans were jumping to conclusions over whether any of the photos he shared of his teammates were hints about his future in the NFL . Fresh off of a 12-day cleanse and doing meditations, Rodgers insisted he was just feeling grateful for the people in his life and wanted to express it at the time.

"I think that living a life of gratitude is such an important way to keep that joy in your life. When you meet your person life just changes. And you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet. Friendships can do that, relationships can do that, and you're never the same because you know that you can't be because these people that we get to have in our lives inspire us, push us, and give us that unconditional love but also the tough love that we need," he said.

Rodgers went on to discuss his COVID-19 controversy, and how it affected not only his rumored ex "Shay," but others in his close circle, too.

"It's not just Shay, it's friendships as well, that have been tested. I think that's one thing that through contemplation and getting away from the whole season, one thing that I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn't realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people - the people that support me and love me and check on me and take care of me," Rodgers continued.

"I didn't realize the kind of shrapnel that was kind of being flaked off of what I felt like were the bullets coming at me. I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out. I never wanted to be divisive in this whole thing, I really didn't. The issue was polarizing, I get that, and I know there's a lot of fear involved around it, but my intention was never to be divisive. It was to speak what was my truth and talk about my own health," he added.

Rodgers then issued to an apology to those who ended up getting dragged into his controversy.

"Being out of this now and having conversations with some of those people, understanding the gravity of the situation I was thrust into and decided to speak on multiple times had an effect on a lot of people. To those people I just say I'm sorry. I never meant to get you in the middle of it, but you got in it by proxy because of your relationships with me. I love you guys I appreciate the support."

Reps for Rodgers and Woodley have not responded to Fox News' requests for comment about their reported split.

According to multiple reports last Wednesday, the NFL star and the "Big Little Lies" actress broke up and called off their engagement.