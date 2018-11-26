'90 Day Fiance' star Paola Mayfield criticized on Instagram for owning pit bull while expecting first child

"90 Day Fiance" star Paola Mayfield has gained backlash after she posted a photo of herself with her dog on Instagram.

On Sunday, the reality star, who is expecting her first child with her husband Russ Mayfield, shared a picture of herself smiling alongside her pup, Phoebe.

"I hope you guys had a great #thanksgiving 😘 so much to be thankful for everyday❤️," she captioned the snap.

While many fans immediately took notice of the fitness model's blonde wig, others were focused on Mayfield's choice of a furry friend, criticizing the 31-year-old for owning a pit bull while being pregnant.

"Paola. Please listen. I’ve owned pit bulls, fostered them, and volunteered with them," one social media user commented.

"They are not safe, especially for children. And they were NEVER ‘nanny dogs...," the social media user added. "If you cared about your child, you wouldn’t have a pit in your home. So many mothers said the same thing as you, ‘all it takes is love and you can erase genetics.’ And they are shocked when their pit snapped...”

Wrote another individual: "Paola, please never allow a pit bull around your child. Hundreds of children have been killed by them… Pit bulls were bred simply for bloodsport and are simply not safe to have around children… I understand if you want to block me now and that’s fine.”

“Thank you… it is ok and I wouldn’t block you for that,” Mayfield responded to the Instagram user, adding that her dog "isn’t a pit bull she is a hound mix and she is the sweetest dog.”

The reality star also hit back at a fan who insisted that Mayfield's dog was, in fact, a pit bull, claiming Mayfield was just "ashamed."

"Girl this is definitely a pit bull. Not a hound lol," the social media user wrote. "But don't be ashamed, pit bulls are the sweetest!"

"I [didn't] know you were there with me when I rescued her," responded Mayfield. "And if she were to be a pit bull I wouldn't be ashamed."

Meanwhile, others were quick to defend the soon-to-be mom.

"Oh pit bulls make for the best dogs around babies!" one individual wrote. "I have 2 and they were so amazing with my two! you guys are going just be the best family ever!"

Commented another person: "Your dog is beautiful and so are you. My dog was fantastic with our baby and now she is a toddler he is totally devoted to her. It is so annoying when people make. judgmental comments.

This isn't the first time the Colombia native has been slammed on Instagram.

Just earlier this month, Mayfield received some harsh criticism from viewers who thought the expecting mother was sharing a little too much after she posted a risque video, which featured Mayfield showing off her pregnant belly while in a crop top and a skimpy thong.

"Have some respect for yourself!" one Instagram user wrote. "You’re about to be a mother for God sakes!”

“Maybe U should focus more on your marriage and baby rather than your body," another added.

Mayfield wrote in response to the backlash at the time: "Before the #momshaming start with the blah blah blah comments. Let me tell you this. No, I'm not worried what my kid’s friends will say about me when they see my photos or videos, that is way down the road for me to even worry about. Plus, I haven’t even pushed this baby out yet lol!"

Fox News' Morgan Evans contributed to this report.