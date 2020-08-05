50 Cent slammed over Instagram post about Beirut explosion: 'Have some respect'

Rapper and actor 50 Cent is taking some heat after posting about the Beirut explosion on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the city of Beirut in Lebanon was rocked by a massive explosion on the coast that has killed over 100 people, left over 4,000 injured and has caused massive damage to the surrounding area.

Footage of the explosion circulated online throughout the day, which the "Candy Shop" rapper, 45, shared on social media.

Alongside a video, he wrote, "The f--k they had in there #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

The hashtags, which the rapper -- born Curtis James Jackson III -- includes on most of his posts, contain the names of two alcohol brands: Branson cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi, both of which he is involved with.

Social media users took to the comments section, slamming the star's caption.

"YOU SHOULD BE POSTING HOW PEOPLE CAN DONATE TO THIS DISASTER VS. ASKING WHATS IN THERE," one person said. "GOD BLESS THOSE FAMILIES."

"Tf kinda caption is that?" wrote another follower, using the abbreviation for "the f--k."

"Damn bruh at least say rip tf wrong with u," said one person.

Another added: "Lots of people died .... don’t clown on this 50." Said one person: "Ppl died man have some respect."

Said another individual: "You should be sending prayers. This isn't a meme or a joke @50cent so many innocent people, including children, have lost their lives. Show some compassion!"

Another of Jackson's recent Instagram posts made headlines after he expressed frustration over the Emmys not giving any love to his show, "Power."

"Ok here it is Emmy’s, My Black a-- for your consideration to kiss," he wrote alongside a photo of a bare backside. "F--k your organization I only care about NAACP awards."

A rep for Jackson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.