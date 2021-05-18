Expand / Collapse search
50 Cent files docs to seize Teairra Mari’s assets in $37K revenge porn judgment: report

The 'For Life' creator racked up legal fees defending himself against revenge porn claims

By Julius Young | Fox News
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is ready to seize "Love & Hip Hop" star Teairra Mari’s assets as part of a $37,000 judgment the singer owes the rapper following an alleged revenge porn lawsuit in 2019.

Lawyers for Jackson filed legal documents in a Los Angeles Superior Court saying Mari, whose real name is Teairra Marí Thomas, failed to pay some $30,000 in attorney fees Jackson racked up defending himself against claims the "Power" co-creator engaged in "revenge porn" when he reposted a graphic video of Mari that was allegedly leaked by her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad.

The newly filed documents, obtained by Radar Online, reportedly reveal an additional $4,492 was added to the judgment after Mari was sanctioned in the case. The outstanding obligation has also accrued interest to the tune of $2,597.80.

Jackson’s lawyers reportedly filed a writ of execution against Mari and are actively searching for answers regarding her income and finances to recoup the loss.

If granted by the court, the writ of execution could allow law enforcement to begin a transfer of real property, assets or money to the filing party as a result of the judgment.

Lawyers for Jackson and Mari did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

