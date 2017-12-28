12 must-see TV shows of 2018

Pop the bubbly and put on your best sweatpants because it's time to ring in a brand-new year... of amazing TV shows!

More than 500 new series flooded our screens in 2017 and it's looking like the trend of peak TV will continue with full force in 2018. It's an overwhelming sea of small-screen selections these days, so to help you kick-start your New Year's resolution of staying afloat with your top TV picks, we've curated a list of 12 shows you absolutely cannot miss.

We're breaking things down into three categories...

Shows We've Missed: They say that time apart makes the heart grow fonder, and that's definitely how we feel about these four shows. These are the series that have already premiered to critical acclaim, but did not grace us with a new season in 2017. Now, they're making a triumphant return and we're ready to welcome them into the new year with a big kiss, some confetti and a guaranteed spot in our queue.

Reboots, Revivals and Spinoffs: In today's day and age of recycled content, it can be difficult to discover the watch-worthy gems from the déjà vu duds and rewinded rejects. However, we have high hopes that these blasts from the pasts and signature spinoffs will bring you just the right amount of nostalgia feels to brighten your year.

New Shows You'll Love: Need we say more? These are the newbies that everyone will be talking about, so don't be late to the office Keurig (that's the new watercooler, obvs) with your not-so-humble brags about how you've been watching all the awesomeness from the very beginning.

Show: "Westworld" (HBO)

When It Returns: Season two premieres Spring 2018.

Why We Love It: This premium cable smash was the show that everyone was marveling at in 2016 thanks to its wildly immersive universe, mega-watt cast (howdy, Ed Harris!) and twists so jarring that we needed a neck brace after watching that finale. HBO won't let us back into the park until sometime in Spring, but according to star Evan Rachel Wood, it'll be worth the wait because season two of "Westworld" is "twice as ambitious as the first season."

9 Superhero Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2018

Show: "UnREAL" (Lifetime)

When It Returns: Season three premieres Monday, Feb. 26

Why We Love It: We haven't had a new episode of "UnREAL" -- Lifetime's critically acclaimed drama based on the behind-the-scenes chaos of a dating reality show -- since early August 2016. That means it's been more than 500 since we've watched Quinn and Rachel work their behind-the-scenes magic and mayhem on "Everlasting" and frankly we're about to lose it. Luckily, season three is almost here and this time, "Everlasting" is getting a suitress, so be prepared for a whole lot of eye candy, ladies!

Show: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)

When It Returns: Season two premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17

Why We Love It: The first iteration of Ryan Murphy's true-crime anthology series, "The People v. O.J. Simpson," became an awards show juggernaut, and based on the new trailer, we're confident that this next all-star cast will bring the same level of prestige to the screen. Penelope is Cruz portraying Donatella Versace, Édgar Ramírez is playing Gianni Versace, Ricky Martin has been cast as the designer's longtime partner, Antonio D'Amico, and Darren Criss is taking on Andrew Cunanan, the man that murdered Gianni.

'Roseanne' Premiere Date Finally Announced -- Find Out When the Sitcom Returns!

Show: "Atlanta" (FX)

When It Returns: Season two premieres Spring 2018.

Why We Love It: Back in 2016, we gave you four reasons why you need to be watching Donald Glover's incredible new FX series and since then, our list of why we love this show has increased tenfold! Glover was a little bit preoccupied in 2017 starring as Lando Calrissian in Lucasfilm's upcoming Han Solo movie and making Emmys history with two ground-breaking wins, but FX has promised us that season two of "Atlanta" will bloom in the Spring!

Show: "Roseanne" (ABC)

When It Premieres: Tuesday, March 27

Why We Love It: The family that put the "fun" in dysfunctional is coming back to TV! Since ABC announced the revival news, fans have been eagerly anticipating the beloved sitcom's return to the airwaves, and we're pumped to say that the entire cast -- yes, even Johnny Galecki -- is headed back to Lanford, Illinois. The "Roseanne" revival will explore "life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Conner household."

Show: "Heathers" (Paramount Network)

When It Premieres: To be announced.

Why We Love It: Greetings and salutations, "Heathers" fans! Grab your croquet mallets and your best scrunchies because the beloved '80s thrasher flick is getting a modern-day makeover. In this small-screen reboot, three new -- and wonderfully diverse! -- Heathers are ruling the school, but there will be plenty of nods to the original, like the fact that Shannen Doherty will star in a mysterious new role.

'Grey's' Star Jason George Reveals Nerve-Wracking Way He Learned He Was Moving to Spinoff

Show: "grown-ish" (Freeform)

When It Premieres: Wednesday, Jan. 3

Why We Love It: Zooey Johnson is headed off to college and onto her very own new show! The hit comedy "black-ish" is getting a spin-off on ABC's sister network, Freeform, but there's nothing juvenile about this edgy new series. In fact, star Yara Shahidi admitted that she's a little shocked by the storyline on "grown-ish," but that she's having a blast getting to live viciously through her character's antics.

Show: "Untitled Grey's Anatomy Spinoff" (ABC)

When It Returns: To be announced.

Why We Love It: Things are heating up for one "Grey's Anatomy" doc! Jason George, who has played Dr. Ben Warren on the hit ABC drama since season six, will star in a new firefighter-centric spinoff. Set in a Seattle firehouse, the one-hour drama will focus on a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, the series will follow these brave men and women as they risk their lives and their hearts, both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Show: "Good Girls" (NBC)

When It Premieres: Monday, Feb. 26

Why We Love It: What do you get when you mix the vivacious wit of Christina Hendricks with the always hilarious Retta and a dash of Mae Whitman's undeniable charm? The recipe for the best comedy of 2018, that's what! When three regular moms are tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. Naturally, chaos ensues, but we would gladly watch this terrific trio take on any challenge.

'American Crime Story' Recreates Gianni Versace's Iconic Runway in Chilling New Teaser

Show: "Sharp Objects" (HBO)

When It Premieres: June 2018

Why We Love It: If you loved "Big Little Lies," get ready for your next TV obsession. Based on the book by "Gone Girl" author Gillian Flynn, Amy Adams stars as Camille Preaker, a reporter who returns to her hometown to investigate the murders of two young girls. "Sharp Objects" was originally set to be a feature film, but HBO acquired the rights and decided to transform the narrative into an eight-episode season, which will be directed by "Big Little Lie's" Jean-Marc Vallée.

Show: "Rise" (NBC)

When It Premieres: Tuesday, March 13

Why We Love It: From "Friday Night Lights" executive producer Jason Katims and "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller, "Rise" is inspired by a true story of a real working-class town. "How I Met Your Mother's" Josh Radnor plays a teacher who takes over a high school's lackluster theater department and transforms the lives of seven very different students. "Rise" combines the "clear eyes, full hearts" mentality of "FNL" with the toe-tapping aspects of "Glee" and "Smash." If you're not already sold, let's put it this way: We haven't been this instantly smitten with a drama since we watched another NBC favorite, "This Is Us."

Show: "Life Sentence" (The CW)

When It Premieres: To be announced.

Why We Love It: In Lucy Hale's first post-"Pretty Little Liars" role, "Life Sentence" centers on Stella (Hale), a woman who has been living with terminal cancer for most of her young adult life. When Stella discovers that she's cured, she has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying," and rediscover the family who has been keeping secrets from her. It's a sweet and heartfelt dramedy that's sure to soothe your soul.