Wayfair's flash sale: Shop deals on sofas, bed frames, mattresses and more

Wayfair's four-day sale helps you redecorate for the changing seasons with discounts on hundreds of its products. The flash sale features deals on a wide array of home essentials, including sofas, bed frames, rugs and more.

If you’re looking to upgrade your living room furniture, add more storage space or invest in a high-quality mattress, Wayfair has you covered. The sale runs now through Monday, so don’t miss your chance to score incredible deals.

Original price: $429.99

Add a mid-century modern centerpiece to your living room with this Brumback velvet sofa. The gorgeous solid eucalyptus wood frame pairs beautifully with the crushed velvet fabric. Choose between a neutral gray, forest green or navy and get a sofa that’s tear-resistant and topped with foam-filled cushions.

Original price: $541.98

Add some tufted wooden dining chairs to the end of your table for a classy, modern look. The upholstered chairs have high backs for proper ergonomic support. Whether you want a farmhouse look or a sleek modern feel, these chairs fit the bill. The plastic glides save your wood floors from scratches and scuffs.

Original price: $229

Cool off any space in your home with this Vaczon modern ceiling fan. The simple black blades fit with most styles but definitely add a more modern flair. Complete with an LED light and an adjustable motor, you can air out rooms that need it most. Included is a remote control, so you can adjust the fan from anywhere and set a timer if needed.

Original price: $259.99

The Novilla memory foam hybrid mattress combines the best of cooling gel memory foam and innerspring coils to provide a mattress that offers proper spinal alignment. Great for couples, you won’t feel your partner move around thanks to the conforming comfort foam. The microfiber pillow top feels like an added layer of foam and is free from harmful substances.

Original price: $289.99

Store all your favorite reads in this tall, five-shelf bookcase. Three of the shelves are adjustable, so you can display books or nicknacks, no matter their size. Each shelf has an impressive 50-pound weight capacity, and the Tip Guard wall attachments ensure your bookcase will never tip over.

Original price: $1,462

Prepare for next summer by scoring a major discount on a seven-piece lounge set. Made from weather-resistant rattan, this set can stand up to most weather. The set includes an L-shaped couch, a small dining table and three rattan stools. You can accommodate up to seven people with ease.

Original price: $490

For truly luxurious curtains, these Allison cotton blend curtains are a unique, neutral option that will fit into any room. The embroidered trim around the edges gives you a style not often seen, and paired with the cream-colored or navy panels, you get a calming blend that’ll stand out.

Original price: $30.99

Block out light with these Wayfair Basics thermal blackout curtains. Each panel features 10 tabs for easy installation onto a curtain rod. You can choose from over a dozen neutral colors to precisely match them to your room’s individual style. The blackout capabilities don’t just block unwanted light; you get curtains that also block out noise and trap heat or cold air depending on the season.

Original price: $153

Need extra shelving in your pantry, kitchen or garage? This industrial shelving unit gives you five extra-long metal shelves to house tools, pans, storage bins and everything in between. You can adjust the shelves as needed to accommodate large items. Combining durability with practicality, this shelving unit can keep you well organized.

Original price: $420

Class up your living room, home office or bedroom with a Havva faux leather armchair. With a sturdy wooden frame and minimalistic look, this chair is the ideal accent piece when you need extra seating. The chair is both stain-resistant and waterproof, so it’ll stand up to daily wear and tear, even if you have kids or pets.

Original price: $199.99

Blend modern and farmhouse with these Burney counter stools. The four stools are made from wood and metal to create an industrial look with a natural twist. A built-in footrest makes the chairs comfortable for people of all heights to sit in. The stackable design also makes the stools easy to store away or move around.

Original price: $279.89

A classic iron platform bed won’t take up too much space but still looks beautiful in any style room. The high headboard supports your back when sitting upright and the high underbed clearance creates space for additional storage. Easy to maintain and put together, this affordable bed frame gives you everything you need in a reliable frame.

Original price: $600

The Antioch modern bed frame has a two-tier storage headboard and pull-out storage drawers underneath, offering tons of space for blankets, shoes or clothes. There are also two outlets and two USB power strips built in that make it convenient to charge your phone or tablet at night. Plus, the adjustable LED lights on the headboard have multiple color and brightness options.

Original price: $360

Wayfair’s Albion oriental run is an intricately designed rug with a floral design you’ll love. The Persian-inspired pattern comes in green, red or blue tones and also comes in area rug or runner rug options. Made from stain-resistant materials, this rug is great for homes with pets and kids.