Wayfair's flash sale: Shop deals on sofas, bed frames, mattresses and more

Save up to 65% on home essentials for every room

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
couch shopping

Wayfair’s four-day flash sale runs until Monday, so get deals on furniture, rugs, mattresses and more while sales last.  (iStock)

Wayfair's four-day sale helps you redecorate for the changing seasons with discounts on hundreds of its products. The flash sale features deals on a wide array of home essentials, including sofas, bed frames, rugs and more. 

If you’re looking to upgrade your living room furniture, add more storage space or invest in a high-quality mattress, Wayfair has you covered. The sale runs now through Monday, so don’t miss your chance to score incredible deals. 

Brumback 69.7'' velvet sofa: on sale for $339.99 (21% off)

Original price: $429.99

This velvet couch is comfortable and small, perfect for smaller living rooms or large bedrooms. 

This velvet couch is comfortable and small, perfect for smaller living rooms or large bedrooms.  (Wayfair)

Add a mid-century modern centerpiece to your living room with this Brumback velvet sofa. The gorgeous solid eucalyptus wood frame pairs beautifully with the crushed velvet fabric. Choose between a neutral gray, forest green or navy and get a sofa that’s tear-resistant and topped with foam-filled cushions.  

Set of 4 Bookout tufted wooden dining chairs: on sale for $280 (48% off)

Original price: $541.98

These two chairs look great at the head of the table. 

These two chairs look great at the head of the table.  (Wayfair)

Add some tufted wooden dining chairs to the end of your table for a classy, modern look. The upholstered chairs have high backs for proper ergonomic support. Whether you want a farmhouse look or a sleek modern feel, these chairs fit the bill. The plastic glides save your wood floors from scratches and scuffs.

Vaczon 5-blade modern ceiling fan: on sale for $92.39 (60% off)

Original price: $229

Choose from six different fan speeds. 

Choose from six different fan speeds.  (Wayfair)

Cool off any space in your home with this Vaczon modern ceiling fan. The simple black blades fit with most styles but definitely add a more modern flair. Complete with an LED light and an adjustable motor, you can air out rooms that need it most. Included is a remote control, so you can adjust the fan from anywhere and set a timer if needed. 

Novilla medium cooling gel memory foam hybrid mattress: on sale for $179.99 (31% off)

Original price: $259.99

Sleep more soundly with a medium hybrid mattress from Wayfair. 

Sleep more soundly with a medium hybrid mattress from Wayfair.  (Wayfair)

The Novilla memory foam hybrid mattress combines the best of cooling gel memory foam and innerspring coils to provide a mattress that offers proper spinal alignment. Great for couples, you won’t feel your partner move around thanks to the conforming comfort foam. The microfiber pillow top feels like an added layer of foam and is free from harmful substances. 

12 ORGANIC MATTRESSES THAT CAN HELP YOU BREATHE EASIER AND SLEEP BETTER

Doyno 5-shelf bookcase: on sale for $199.99 (31% off)

Original price: $289.99

This sturdy bookcase will fit plenty of books or other items you want to display. 

This sturdy bookcase will fit plenty of books or other items you want to display.  (Wayfair)

Store all your favorite reads in this tall, five-shelf bookcase. Three of the shelves are adjustable, so you can display books or nicknacks, no matter their size. Each shelf has an impressive 50-pound weight capacity, and the Tip Guard wall attachments ensure your bookcase will never tip over. 

Hinesville 7-piece rattan dining lounge: on sale for $599.99 (59% off)

Original price: $1,462

Get enough room for the whole family with this seven-piece outdoor dining set. 

Get enough room for the whole family with this seven-piece outdoor dining set.  (Wayfair)

Prepare for next summer by scoring a major discount on a seven-piece lounge set. Made from weather-resistant rattan, this set can stand up to most weather. The set includes an L-shaped couch, a small dining table and three rattan stools. You can accommodate up to seven people with ease. 

Allison cotton blend room darkening curtain pair: on sale for $172.99 (65% off)

Original price: $490

Add some luxury to your space with these room darkening curtains. 

Add some luxury to your space with these room darkening curtains.  (Wayfair)

For truly luxurious curtains, these Allison cotton blend curtains are a unique, neutral option that will fit into any room. The embroidered trim around the edges gives you a style not often seen, and paired with the cream-colored or navy panels, you get a calming blend that’ll stand out. 

Wayfair Basics thermal blackout curtain panel: on sale for $11.99 (61% off)

Original price: $30.99

Trap heat or cold air with these colorful blackout curtains. 

Trap heat or cold air with these colorful blackout curtains.  (Wayfair)

Block out light with these Wayfair Basics thermal blackout curtains. Each panel features 10 tabs for easy installation onto a curtain rod. You can choose from over a dozen neutral colors to precisely match them to your room’s individual style. The blackout capabilities don’t just block unwanted light; you get curtains that also block out noise and trap heat or cold air depending on the season. 

GIVE YOUR SUNROOM A MAKEOVER WITH THESE 10 PRODUCTS

Sturdy industrial shelving unit: on sale for $122.99 (20% off)

Original price: $153

Don’t worry about overfilling this industrial shelf. 

Don’t worry about overfilling this industrial shelf.  (Wayfair)

Need extra shelving in your pantry, kitchen or garage? This industrial shelving unit gives you five extra-long metal shelves to house tools, pans, storage bins and everything in between. You can adjust the shelves as needed to accommodate large items. Combining durability with practicality, this shelving unit can keep you well organized.

Havva artificial leather mid-century modern armchair: on sale for $185.99 (56% off)

Original price: $420

This chair is an ideal accent piece for any small space. 

This chair is an ideal accent piece for any small space.  (Wayfair)

Class up your living room, home office or bedroom with a Havva faux leather armchair. With a sturdy wooden frame and minimalistic look, this chair is the ideal accent piece when you need extra seating. The chair is both stain-resistant and waterproof, so it’ll stand up to daily wear and tear, even if you have kids or pets. 

Burney metal frame counter stools: on sale for $169.99 (15% off)

Original price: $199.99

Sturdy wood and metal stools give you extra seating in your kitchen or dining room. 

Sturdy wood and metal stools give you extra seating in your kitchen or dining room.  (Wayfair)

Blend modern and farmhouse with these Burney counter stools. The four stools are made from wood and metal to create an industrial look with a natural twist. A built-in footrest makes the chairs comfortable for people of all heights to sit in. The stackable design also makes the stools easy to store away or move around. 

Classic iron platform bed: on sale for $189.99 (32% off)

Original price: $279.89

Made from durable metal, this bed frame provides plenty of room for storage underneath. 

Made from durable metal, this bed frame provides plenty of room for storage underneath.  (Wayfair)

A classic iron platform bed won’t take up too much space but still looks beautiful in any style room. The high headboard supports your back when sitting upright and the high underbed clearance creates space for additional storage. Easy to maintain and put together, this affordable bed frame gives you everything you need in a reliable frame. 

25 COMFY MATTRESSES THAT CAN HELP YOU SLEEP BETTER

Antioch modern bed frame: on sale for $249.99 (58% off)

Original price: $600

Get plenty of additional storage with this modern bed frame. 

Get plenty of additional storage with this modern bed frame.  (Wayfair)

The Antioch modern bed frame has a two-tier storage headboard and pull-out storage drawers underneath, offering tons of space for blankets, shoes or clothes. There are also two outlets and two USB power strips built in that make it convenient to charge your phone or tablet at night. Plus, the adjustable LED lights on the headboard have multiple color and brightness options. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Albion oriental indoor rug: on sale for $161.99 (55% off)

Original price: $360

A rug that will add some style to any room.

A rug that will add some style to any room. (Wayfair)

Wayfair’s Albion oriental run is an intricately designed rug with a floral design you’ll love. The Persian-inspired pattern comes in green, red or blue tones and also comes in area rug or runner rug options. Made from stain-resistant materials, this rug is great for homes with pets and kids.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

