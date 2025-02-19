10 must-have pillows for side sleepers

With Sleep Awareness Week coming up, it’s the perfect time to make sure you're getting the quality rest your body needs. That starts with having a comfortable pillow to lie your head on at night. Side sleepers require a pillow that fills the gap between the head and the mattress, ensuring proper spinal alignment and reducing pressure points.

When you find pillows tailored to your sleep position, you’re prioritizing comfort and promoting overall health and well-being. Here is a list of 10 pillows explicitly designed for side sleepers.

The Coop Sleep Goods Eden pillow is a standout choice for side sleepers thanks to its adjustable memory foam fill and innovative cutout design that reduces the gap between your neck and the pillow. The pillow allows users to add or remove foam to achieve the perfect loft and firmness. Don’t forget to pick up its cooling gel-infused foam and breathable cover that the company claims keeps you cool overnight. Amazon also offers a version of this pillow for $89.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

This ergonomically designed pillow from Tempur-Pedic is ideal for side sleepers who need extra neck support. This Tempur-Pedic pillow conforms precisely to your shape while maintaining its firmness, while the curved design encourages proper spinal alignment. If you really want to get high-tech, build your own perfect pillow at Pluto!

STAY TOASTY WITH THESE 8 BEDDING PICKS THAT WILL KEEP YOU WARM ALL WINTER LONG

This Saatva Latex pillow on Amazon combines plush softness with high loft head and neck support. Its inner core of shredded latex provides durability, while the outer layer of down-like micro-denier fiber adds luxurious comfort. It’s an excellent option for side sleepers seeking both support and softness. Those who like a firmer feel might also consider this MedCline shoulder support pillow, specially designed for those side sleepers suffering from chronic shoulder pain.

Known for its hypoallergenic properties, the Serta down illusion pillow is an option for those with allergies. The down alternative fill provides a softer feel, making it versatile for different sleep positions and preferences. As a bonus, these pillows are affordable and machine-washable! You could also play it safe and pick up this Sleep Number pillow cover with a tight weave that provides an airtight seal against dust and allergens.

SUSTAINABLE SLEEP ITEMS THAT WILL HELP YOU SLEEP THROUGH THE NIGHT

This Casper foam pillow features three layers of memory foam engineered to balance softness and support perfectly. Its design keeps your head cradled while preventing it from sinking too deeply. Side sleepers will appreciate its consistent support and breathable construction. If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, consider this foam pillow from HOMELAB for under $40.

The Purple Harmony pillow's innovative design provides excellent pressure relief and airflow with its proprietary GelFlex inner grid, making it a popular choice for side sleepers looking for a cooling and supportive pillow. You can choose from three height options, so there’s something for everyone! A similar version, available on Amazon, comes with a soothing lavender scent.

Specifically contoured for side sleepers, the Eli & Elm Side-Sleeper pillow has a unique U-shape design that cradles your head and reduces shoulder pressure. Its adjustable fill also allows you to customize the firmness and height. This Sidney sleep pillow will get you all the same features and benefits for roughly half the price.

This 360 Hybrid pillow offers dual functionality for those who want the best of both worlds. It features cooling gel-infused memory foam that comes up higher in the neck area for added support. Side sleepers love its versatility and cooling properties. You might also consider this hybrid pillow available at Walmart for just $8.

Made from organic and sustainable materials, the Avocado Green pillow is filled with natural latex and kapok fibers. This eco-friendly option provides medium firmness and excellent neck support, perfect for environmentally conscious side sleepers. You can also opt for this two-pack of Bamboo pillows from the ComfySleep store on Amazon.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals