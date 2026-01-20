Simple kitchen tools that save you money by meal prepping at home

Making meals at home doesn’t have to feel like a chore, and the right tools can save you time and money compared to takeout. Whether you’re planning ahead or just trying to eat healthier without ditching your favorite foods, these picks, from air fryers to veggie steamers, help simplify everyday cooking.

Take charge in the kitchen with the help of this glass oil sprayer. Spray in a fine mist for light, even coverage with less waste and fewer calories. There's also a pour option when you need a larger amount.

More than an air fryer, the Ninja Foodi Smart XL functions as a smokeless indoor grill that uses 500 degrees Fahrenheit cyclonic air for char-grilled flavor. The built-in smart thermometer uses protein presets and doneness levels to give you more consistent results. Sear, sizzle and crisp everything from kebabs to weeknight chicken, plus roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.

Avoid messes with these Rubbermaid Brilliance containers thanks to a leakproof design. The dishwasher- and freezer-safe containers include two compartments that let you separate main and side dishes. A clear, stain-resistant build makes it easy to see what is inside, while built-in vents allow reheating without splatter.

Choose this Vitamix 5200 blender as your go-to for smoothies, soups, sauces and more. The 64-ounce container handles medium to large batches, and the speed dial lets you blend to your preferred texture. It even comes with a tamper to process thick mixtures without stopping the machine.

You don’t need a bulky appliance to steam veggies properly. This stainless-steel basket sits over boiling water for one of the healthiest ways to cook. It expands up to 9.2 inches to fit most pots, pans or even pressure cookers — then folds up for easy storage.

A digital food scale is the right tool for portion control and cooking measurements. Battery-operated, it has a tare function for accuracy and a bright, readable screen. Find the right vibe for your kitchen with stainless steel or pastel color options.

With this battery-operated meat thermometer, get super-fast, accurate readings in just a few seconds. The screen flips automatically for better visibility, even if you’re left-handed.

Grab this garlic press to save yourself the hassle of chopping garlic and getting odor on your hands. Designed to crush multiple cloves at once, the press features built-in studs that extract more paste in seconds. A silicone peeler is included to remove skins, while a brush makes cleanup quick. Fun color options include pink, light blue, red and lavender.

Looking for an appliance that delivers home-cooked meals in a dash? Try the Instant Pot Rio Mini. This compact kitchen workhorse handles everything from rice to pasta, cooking up to 70% faster than slow methods. It has seven functions (including pressure cook, sauté, steam and even yogurt) and its 4-quart size is just right for up to four servings. Plus, it comes in a soft, sea salt color that works with a variety of counters.

Chop, shred, slice and puree smoothly with the 7-cup KitchenAid food processor. A twist-free, one-click assembly and latched lid make setup simple, with all parts fitting neatly inside the bowl for convenient storage. It’s available in red or white.

