16 smart kitchen upgrades that instantly cut the clutter

From cluttered countertops to chaotic cabinets, kitchen mess tends to pile up fast. Smart upgrades like tiered spice shelves, under-sink drawers and expandable racks are fixes that can help you reclaim your space and actually see what you’re working with. These are affordable picks that make your kitchen feel noticeably more functional and less chaotic.

Pantry storage,

Keep track of your pantry with smart bins, clear containers and stackable solutions.

Keep your cereal fresh while clearing out those oversized, half-crushed boxes with this Rubbermaid cereal keeper. It’s clear, stackable and instantly makes your kitchen feel more put together. Hold and pour with one hand thanks to the flip-top lid. Use the code using the code SAVING20 to get 20% off your purchase.

Instead of piling them up in a wobbly stack, give your cookie sheets, cutting boards, pot lids and bakeware a proper storage place. The Simple Houseware organizer rack is sturdy, simple to set up, and quickly organizes your cabinet or pantry.

These stackable bins come in a four-pack, and tackle messy cabinets, cluttered shelves or the fridge. These bins keep fruit, onions, snacks, pasta and drinks from rolling around in your pantry. They’re clear, so you can see what you have (and what you’re out of), and they stack neatly to maximize space without the mess.

Keep grains, pastas, snacks and baking staples sealed, neat and visible with these clear airtight containers. The stackable, space-saving design of the containers will allow you to maximize every inch of your pantry or cabinet. With 24 pieces, the set comes in four different sizes and is made from durable, BPA-free plastic.

Drawer and cabinet organizer

These smart, space-saving solutions for drawers and kitchen cabinets will help you reclaim your space.

With this expandable three-tier bamboo spice rack, enjoy a clear view of every jar in your cabinet. The shelf expands to fit your cabinet space, and the tiers make it more convenient to grab the paprika without knocking over everything else.

Create more space in tight cabinets, cluttered pantries or those awkward under-the-sink spots with this slim two-tier drawer. With two sliding drawers, it helps keep spices, snacks or cleaning supplies neatly stored and accessible. Use the code using the code SAVING20 to get 20% off your purchase.

This two-tier Lazy Susan is a space-saver for cabinets and pantries. With three adjustable top tier height settings, it easily fits everything from small spice jars to tall condiment bottles. Just give it a spin and everything’s within reach, tidy and visible.

Keep skillets, lids and baking pans upright and easy to reach with this StoreMore cookware rack. The rack expands from 12.5 inches to 22 inches wide, while tall steel dividers keep everything in place and ready to use.

If your cabinet is overflowing with travel mugs and Stanley Tumblers, this bottle organizer is the fix you need. The rack, made with steel wires and strengthened shelves, can adjust to hold up to 12 bottles and support up to 20 pounds. Everything stays upright, visible and right at your fingertips.

Bring order to your kitchen drawers with this expandable utensil tray. Dividers are adjustable to keep forks, spatulas and even a garlic press in their place. Plus, it expands to custom fit your drawer, and the removable trays make cleaning a breeze.

Bring more storage space to cramped cabinets and under-the-sink messes with this two-tier sliding cabinet organizer. It has two pull-out baskets ideal for storing cleaning supplies, sponges, dish tabs or the items that usually end up buried in the back. It’s compact, sturdy and excellent for maximizing vertical space.

Countertop organization

Clear the clutter and reclaim your counters with these space-saving solutions.

Want a towel rack without the build or installation? The iDesign stainless steel towel rack hangs right over your cabinet door, with no tools required. It also expands to fit two of your kitchen towels, side by side. The brushed stainless-steel finish gives it a clean and modern look.

Hanging right on your fridge or oven, this four-pack magnetic spice rack gives you extra storage without taking up precious counter or cabinet space. It’s well-suited for keeping spices, oils or everyday essentials within arm’s reach.

Keep your rolls off the counter with this Simplehuman wall-mounted paper towel holder. It mounts to the wall or cabinet (hardware included), and the tension arm lets you tear off one sheet at a time.

This rolling kitchen island cart is a total game-changer for small spaces. The butcher block top gives you extra prep room, while the built-in shelves are perfect for storing cookware, pantry staples or even small appliances. Locking wheels keep it steady for chopping or mixing, and you can roll it out of the way when finished. It is available in black or blue.

This drying rack is a smart fix for small kitchens. It rests right over your sink, letting dishes drip-dry without cluttering your counter. The soft silicone and stainless-steel design makes it durable, and because it is heat-safe, it can double as a cooling rack for hot pots or bakeware. When you're done, it rolls up for easy storage.

