Wayfair's 72-hour sale has a large selection of home furnishing up to 60% off

Wayfair's 72-hour clear-out event is back, offering you the chance to score last-chance deals on everything home, from furniture to faucets. With up to 60% off on many items, there's something for every corner of your home. Don't miss out, the sale ends Monday, March 10.

Here are 11 deals from Wayfair's 72-hour sale you should put in your cart before they sell out:

Original price: $43.80

This sheet set is made from 100% microfiber for a warm and comfy fit. It includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two standard pillowcases. The sheets are solid in color, and the fabric is fade- and wrinkle-resistant. They are currently 41% off.

Original price: $520

An area rug can easily transform a space into something new. Grab this geometric area rug, currently 50% off, to infuse a boho and create a laid-back vibe to your living space. This rug is stain-resistant and very plush.

START A NEW HOBBY WITH THESE 8 WINE, BEER AND MEAD-MAKING KITS

Original price: $269.99

This eight-inch, twin memory foam mattress from Wayfair is 47% off the original price. It is infused with green tea to create a calming effect and control odors to keep you and your mattress feeling fresh. It's a great option for a kids' room or bunk beds.

Original price: $379.90

This faux leather office chair combines style with functionality, giving your office space an instant update. The faux leather's glossy finish will add a touch of luxury to your space, while the foam filling keeps you comfortable for long hours of work.

Original price: $891

This reclining glider is 66% off right now. Its smooth-edged square shape makes it the perfect addition to any nursery decor. The chair is easy to set up and has multiple reclining positions.

Original price: $955

Add some Scandinavian hygge to your home decor with this functional sideboard. It is in a neutral tone and features simple fluted doors. It will look great as a media unit, sideboard or storage cabinet.

Original price: $455

The Lismore shoe storage cabinet can help you gain control of your shoe storage with style while decluttering your living space. The cabinet holds 16 pairs of shoes.

10 ITEMS TO HELP YOU THROW A BACKYARD WEDDING

Original price: $829

Grab this ultra-plus 14-inch plush cooling gel hybrid mattress for 50% of the original price. This mattress is perfect for sleepers who like a sunken-in feeling. It combines memory foam technology with the classic support of pocket coils and features Wayfair's cooling technology.

Original price: $384

This linen-blend accent chair with wooden legs has a clean aesthetic that will give any room a modern vibe. It is easy to assemble and comes with a cushion.

Original price: $344.75

Swap out the faucets to give your bathroom a quick facelift. Delta's Nicoli Widespread Bathroom Faucet in black is on sale for 59% off and easily matches most bathroom decors. The system is easily installed without the need for a wrench.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $99.99

This over-the-toilet storage system quickly creates more space in a cramped space and makes organizing your bathroom easier. The bottom shelf of this organizer is 35 inches from the floor, which fits most standard toilets.