Transform your sleep with these 15 pillows for back sleepers

Finding the perfect pillow can be a long hunt. There are hundreds of options, with many falling flat, literally. Luckily, there are plenty of luxurious pillow options that will hold their shape and provide some much-needed support.

For back sleepers, the quest for the ideal pillow is crucial to achieving restful and rejuvenating sleep. The right pillow not only supports the natural curve of the spine but also alleviates pressure points, ensuring you wake up refreshed and free from discomfort.

This collection of pillows is specifically tailored to meet the needs of back sleepers, offering a range of materials and designs that prioritize comfort and support. Whether you prefer the contouring effect of memory foam or the plush feel of a down-alternative, these pillows are crafted to maintain their shape and provide consistent support throughout the night.

Additionally, many options feature cooling technologies, such as breathable fabrics and gel-infused layers, to help regulate temperature and prevent overheating. Check out these 15 options and finally change the way you sleep.

Original price: $89

Pros & Cons What we love: The ability to shape the pillow however you need to.



What to be aware of: When it's not on sale, this pillow is on the expensive side.

The Layla memory foam pillow provides support in all the right places. The unique blend of shredded memory foam and poly fiber fill helps the Layla pillow keep its shape so it supports your neck while you're sleeping. This fill also makes it easy to mold the pillow however you need.

There are also cooling benefits of the Layla memory foam pillow. It's designed for better airflow, with materials that stay cool to the touch.

Pros & Cons What we love: The moisture-wicking fabric and extra breathability is perfect for hot sleepers.



What to be aware of: There’s no washable cover.

Suitable for all sleep positions, the Bedgear Balance Performance pillow is a luxurious option that’ll help you get the rest you need. The Air-X mesh makes the pillow more breathable, and the moisture-wicking fabric keeps the pillow (and you) dry.

You get a slight elevation with this pillow, which can help you breathe better if you’re a back sleeper. Plus, the pillow won’t flatten after a few weeks.

Pros & Cons What we love: The ability to personalize your pillow height.



What to be aware of: It’s a pricey option.

You can personalize your pillow when you choose the Bedgear Storm Cuddle Curve Performance pillow. It has multiple height options, and the adaptive foam keeps your head and neck aligned while you sleep. Hot sleepers will also love this pillow, thanks to the temperature-regulating fabric.

Pros & Cons What we love: The pressure-relieving properties and added head, neck and shoulder support.



What to be aware of: Flatter than other pillow options.

Tempur-Pedic pillows are a popular option for a reason. The TEMPUR-Adapt Pro pillow has pressure-relieving properties and comes in high or low profiles, so you can personalize your sleeping position however works best.

This specific pillow has exceptional head, neck and shoulder support. The cover is washable and designed with SmartClimate technology for a cool night’s sleep.

Pros & Cons What we love: The delightful lavender scent and the multiple firmness options.



What to be aware of: Memory foam can easily bunch up after long-term use.

Back sleepers that need help getting to sleep will love Sleepy’s Deluxe Comfort Cool pillow. It’s lavender-scented, which helps relax you to sleep. You can choose between plush soft and cushion firm options, depending on your preferences.

Made from memory foam, this pillow will cradle your neck and head, giving you a comfortable place to rest your head at the end of a long day.

Pros & Cons What we love: You can easily adjust your pillow from night to night and get the perfect firmness level.



What to be aware of: There’s no cover you can remove and wash.

Sleepers who move around a lot in the night need a pillow that can adapt to their movements. The Nectar Resident pillow can do just that. You can customize your pillow’s firmness to get the perfect pillow for your needs.

The quilted memory foam outer shell protects the pillow and resists sweat stains, helping keep you cool all night long. This pillow is also at an affordable price, a nice change from the more expensive options.

Original price: $258

Pros & Cons What we love: There are three levels of support, great for pressure-relief. Plus, there’s a cooling cover.



What to be aware of: Reviews say it’s not as cooling as other options.

Keep your neck from getting stiff with the Nectar Tri-Comfort cooling pillow. The ComforZip technology and three levels of support provide pressure relief that’s needed to get and stay asleep. You can choose from soft, medium or firm support.

The memory foam paired with the microfiber down alternative creates the perfect balance between support and comfort. The cooling cover also wicks away heat and makes the pillow more breathable.

Original price: $172

Pros & Cons What we love: The slight bounce means the pillow moves with you as you shift in your sleep.



What to be aware of: Made mostly from polyester rather than natural, more supportive materials.

Nolah’s Talalay latex pillow is a responsive pillow that provides a little bit of a bounce, so it moves with you. It also molds to your head and shoulders, providing the ultimate pressure relief.

Latex is naturally breathable, and paired with the moisture-wicking technology, you’ll stay cool and comfortable the entire night. When you need to wash your pillows, just take off the cover and throw it in the washing machine.

Original price: $132

Pros & Cons What we love: Your pillow won’t get flat, and it is easy to adjust the height as needed.



What to be aware of: It’s made from just a small amount of comfortable memory foam.

You can add or remove foam and the down-alternative filling from the Nolah ArcticFlex pillow to get the perfect height and firmness. This means your pillow won’t ever get flat, and you can adjust it on a night-to-night basis.

You can also stay nice and cool, thanks to the breathability of the pillow cover. The cover is also washable, so there’s no need to worry about sweat stains or build-up of dandruff and bacteria.

Pros & Cons What we love: You can wash the inside and cover of the pillow, plus you can choose the fill height.



What to be aware of: This pillow is fairly expensive.

Looking for responsive support from your pillow? Go with the Saatva latex pillow. The natural latex core responds to your movements, cradling your head as you sleep. The fill layer is removable and machine-washable, as is the outer cover, so you can keep your pillow extra clean.

If you’re a back sleeper, choose the standard loft fill, which gives you about 4 to 5 inches in height. Your next won’t be up too high, so you’ll avoid aches and pain. Combination sleepers or side sleepers will want to choose the high loft fill, which gives a little more height.

Pros & Cons What we love: An extremely cooling pillow with an ergonomic design.



What to be aware of: Pay attention to the fill height you choose to get the best fill for your sleep style.

The Rest Evercool cooling pillow stays cool longer than memory foam and latex pillows. It’s engineered for consistent air circulation, so you don’t get too hot while you’re sleeping. The ergonomic design also conforms to your head and neck, relieving pressure that causes neck aches and headaches.

As you sleep, the pillow retains its shape, so you always have all-night support. Additionally, the food-grade safe silicone used in the pillow is ideal for sleepers with sensitive skin.

Original price: $80

Pros & Cons What we love: It has the perfect combination of memory foam and down-like microfiber materials. It’s also an affordable option.



What to be aware of: The fill shifts frequently according to some reviews.

The Silk & Snow pillow is an adjustable pillow that combines the best qualities of memory foam and down-like microfiber fill. You get the support of memory foam paired with the comfort and plushness of the microfiber.

This pillow also specifically resists clumping due to the double types of fill. You can easily wash the outer shell every few weeks, ensuring you’re always sleeping on a nice, clean pillow.

Pros & Cons What we love: Uses 100% natural white duck down, which is the definition of luxury.



What to be aware of: This is a pricey pillow.

Specifically built with back sleepers in mind, the Silk & Snow Reserve down pillow is luxurious and the definition of comfort. The gusseted constriction helps the pillow keep its shape and gives you the perfect level of lift for proper spinal alignment.

Instead of using fake feathers that quickly lose their shape, Silk & Snow uses 100% white duck down. This gives you the luxurious feel you want out of your pillow.

Original price: $199

Pros & Cons What we love: Purple’s patented grid system that provides air flow and added support.



What to be aware of: The Pillow grid system is hit or miss with certain sleepers.

Purple aren’t just known for their mattresses, they also have pillows that are comfortable and extra supportive. The Purple Harmony pillow has Purple’s Honeycomb GelFlex Grid that boosts pressure relief and allows for better airflow. You get to choose from three height positions, perfect for all sleep positions.

The pillow’s cover is stretchy and moisture-wicking, so it won’t retain sweat. When you need to clean it, taking it off and putting it back on are a breeze.

Original price: $99

Pros & Cons What we love: You get two pillows in one; one with a firmer side and the other with a softer side.



What to be aware of: Some reviewers cite no difference between the sides of the pillow.

You get two pillows in one with the Purple TwinCloud pillow. You get an extra fluffy pillow or a firmer option, just flip your pillow to the preferred side. This pillow is hypoallergenic, so sleepers with sensitive skin can stay comfortable.

A silicone coating on the down-like fibers prevents your pillow from clumping over time. The 100% cotton cover also adds to the breathability of your pillow, and it’s easy to clean.