13 easy backyard upgrades to refresh your outdoor space, starting at $20

As temperatures rise, your backyard can quickly become the most-used area of your home. Adding layered lighting, comfortable seating and smart storage makes the space more inviting — without a full renovation. From string lights and outdoor rugs to fire pits and lounge sets, these easy upgrades start at $20.

Under $50

Add lighting and outdoor rugs for quick upgrades without committing to a full makeover.

If a patio or deck feels unfinished, an outdoor rug can help pull the space together. This large patterned rug works well under seating areas or dining tables and cleans up easily with a sweep or hose. It also folds up and stores away in the included bag when not in use.

Few upgrades transform a patio faster than string lights. These solar-powered strands cast a warm glow and come with a remote and timer. With 15 sockets and 16 shatterproof bulbs, they’re built to last.

Solar deck lights are an easy way to make outdoor spaces better lit and more inviting. They turn on automatically at dusk and off at dawn, providing light for steps and pathways. A full charge takes about four to five hours in direct sunlight.

These large whiskey barrel planters give the look of wood without the upkeep, and the built-in drainage helps avoid overwatering. Prefer something sleeker? The all-white fiberstone planter gives a modern feel and works indoors or out.

Add this modern black lantern to a dim or completely unlit porch or patio for a bit of extra light and style. The seeded glass casts a soft, textured glow at night, and the fixture comes with mounting hardware for simple installation.

Under $100

Planters and patio sets add color and function to your backyard without overspending.

An extra side table gives you a spot for drinks and small plates while relaxing in a lounge or Adirondack chair. This black steel version stays cooler in the sun thanks to its powder-coated finish and cleans up quickly with a hose.

Protect cushions, pool floats and gardening tools in this lockable deck box. It helps keep everything in one place and even doubles as extra seating when guests stop by. For bigger storage needs, this 5-by-3-foot shed has double doors and room for lawn tools or even a mower.

Planning to grow vegetables this spring? A raised garden bed lets you control soil quality and drainage while cutting down on weeds. This galvanized steel option comes in silver, wood grain, black or green to blend in with garden decor. For even easier access, this elevated garden bed reduces bending and back strain.

Under $200

Get more out of your backyard with bigger investment upgrades like a fire pit or pizza oven.

A fire pit makes a backyard more inviting after sunset. This wood-burning steel design features a crossweave pattern for better airflow and includes a protective screen to help contain sparks.

Lounge chairs help you get more use out of your backyard, whether you’re reading a book or relaxing by the pool. This set is made from durable polyresin designed to handle sun and heat, and the adjustable backs fully recline. Add striped cushions for extra comfort and style.

This sleek three-piece rattan set comes with two cushioned high-back chairs and a glass coffee table that fits comfortably in tight spaces. A quick wipe keeps it looking clean, making it practical for everyday use.

Get more use out of your backyard with this two-person dining set. The woven rattan chairs offer a modern look and supportive design, and the cushions come in neutral tones. For larger gatherings, this six-piece set seats four and includes an umbrella.

Cook homemade pizza with this stainless steel oven. It offers multiple fuel options — wood pellets, electric or gas — for flexible cooking. A pizza stone is included, and the folding legs make storage simple.

