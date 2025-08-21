Blend into the wild with camo brands hunters trust most

Out in the wild, your hunting success often depends on blending seamlessly into the surrounding landscape, whether you’re in the deep woods, tramping through grassy fields or wading through ponds. Getting the right camouflage clothing isn’t just about looking the part, it’s about gaining the edge over the game you’re hunting. That’s why you need to rely on trusted camo brands that produce jackets, boots, hats and pants that really deliver.

Brands like American-made FORLOH, First Lite and Sitka all have top-tier camo gear that is made for seasoned hunters. L.L. Bean and Cabela’s offer slightly more affordable gear for hunters heading out for the first time.

FORLOH

FORLOH is a 100% American-made brand, from concept to finish. Known for their high-tech hunting gear, you’ll pay a pretty penny for most of their gear, but reviewers often say it’s well worth it.

Protect yourself from all the elements with these Insect Shield SolAir lightweight pants. They’re designed for warmer weather where bugs run rampant during the hunting season. The Insect Shield technology repels mosquitoes, ticks, black flies, ants and more. You can choose from a few different camo patterns, including MarshField, Exposed and Deep Cover.

Made for hot, buggy environments, this Insect Shield hooded shirt keeps you cool and keeps the bugs away. This lightweight, breathable layer wicks away sweat, keeping you dry while you’re out hunting. Plus, dual-action odor control keeps you fresh and makes you less detectable, no matter how hot it gets.

Hunters in a variety of climates can appreciate this men’s AllClima soft shell jacket. It’s a windproof soft shell jacket that won’t make noise as you move around. Made in three different camo patterns, you get a jacket that performs well in the heat but also works as a base layer for cool fall days. Reviewers highly recommend this jacket, whether hunting whitetail, turkey, bear or elk. The reviews claim the jacket works well in low-30-degree weather all the way up to the mid-50s.

Sitka

Sitka has top-of-the-line hunting gear, from vests to pants to boots. Their gear is designed to last for years and is made for all types of climates.

Original price: $269

Stay cool and eliminate scent with these Equinox Guard pants. Made from lightweight fabric that promotes airflow, you can stay dry for longer. The scent-free insect shield keeps mosquitoes, ticks and other pests away. There are two zippered side vents that help you expel heat when you’re moving fast. A dedicated knife pocket keeps your blade safe and easily accessible, while the UPF 50+ protection keeps you safe from the sun.

These VentLite GTX boots are the ultimate hunting boots with GORE-TEX technology that makes them 100% waterproof and breathable. Despite the tall design, the boots are still lightweight enough to be comfortable in temperatures as high as 60 degrees. That said, the PrimaLoft Gold insulation locks in warmth when it’s colder out. VentLite GTX boots are also puncture-resistant with a heel kick for easy exits.

First Lite

First Lite has hunting gear for every temperature and every type of hunt. Whether you’re looking for ducks, deer, elk or turkey, you can get camo gear that keeps you dry, quiet and comfortable.

Original price: $125

Ideal as a base layer when temperatures drop or as a standalone pant on cool mornings, the Origin pants are the definition of comfortable. The sweatpants-like feel will keep you comfortable and warm, but the integrated belt and the full suite of pockets provide plenty of storage and a secure fit. They’re also made with water-repelling materials that’ll keep you dry.

First Lite’s 308 Whitetail pants are a versatile option (despite having Whitetail in the name) that are ideal for all kinds of hunts. The four-way stretch fabric gives you unrestricted, all-direction comfort while the venting system keeps you cool as you work. Start out wearing these pants for early archery season and add base layers as the days get cooler.

Original price: $240

The Catalyst soft shell jacket is clearly built with advanced hunters in mind. It’s silent, breathable and insulating, everything you could want from a reliable hunting jacket. The two-layer construction makes it functional for earlier, warmer hunting seasons as well as later-season hunts. Designed to be ultra-silent, waterproof and durable, you won’t be noticed as you aim your shot.

L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean was created with hunters in mind. From ultra-durable hunting boots (Bean’s flagship product) to camo hats, vests and more, you can get comfortable, relatively affordable hunting gear.

Original price: $149

The Ridge Runner soft-shell vest is a lightweight option that’s best for wearing over sweatshirts in cooler weather. It’s windproof, and the thinner fabric won’t make you overheat. There are three zippered pockets that’ll keep your belongings safe, and the breathable, quiet fabric ensures you stay undetected.

Keep the sun out of your eyes during early morning hunts with this L.L. Bean camo trucker hat. The moss oak camo pattern still helps you blend in while the trucker hat design is breathable, keeping you cool.

Original price: $199

If you get out and hunt no matter what the weather is, Ridge Runner Storm hunting pants can keep you dry and comfortable. They’re waterproof pants that wick away water and sweat. They’re relaxed-fit pants made from a quiet material that won’t scare away game. The semi-elastic waistband accommodates additional layers as the weather grows colder.

Hunting in the fall and winter requires a warm pair of boots. These men’s Lacrosse insulated boots are tough, super-warm hunting boots that are ideal for wet, snowy conditions. The intense insulation will fend off the cold while the lining increases air circulation, wicking away moisture. The outsole offers excellent traction, even in icy conditions.

Cabela’s

Beginner hunters can find the right hunting gear at Cabela’s. You can get hunting pants, sweatshirts and a variety of other camo options.

Every hunter needs a reliable hoodie that’s easy to move in. The RedHead full-zip tech fleece hoodie is a strong choice. It has odor-fighting enhancements that lower your scent, keeping you truly hidden. The soft fabric moves quietly and stretches with you.

Cabela’s brought back their original design for their popular Microtex hunting pants. They’re now designed to be quieter, tougher and softer. The fabric sheds burrs, dries quickly and wicks away moisture. They also resist wind, helping you stay comfortable even on the roughest hunting days.

Ideal as a base layer or a stand-alone layer on warmer days, a RedHead True Fit camo long-sleeve shirt is an affordable, soft shirt. This shirt won’t shrink and has a tagless design. The ribbed cuffs also keep your hands free while you’re out in the woods.