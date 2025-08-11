Expand / Collapse search
Hobby kits perfect for reclaiming 'me time' and reducing stress

Find your Zen with hobby kits designed to beat stress.

woman painting leaves

Reclaim personal time with stress-reducing hobbies, including painting, breadmaking, yoga and other activities. (iStock)

Feeling stretched thin? Juggling multiple roles can leave little time for yourself, but reclaiming that time for a hobby is a powerful form of self-care. Hobbies are more than just a pastime—they're a proven way to reduce stress, combat burnout and find a sense of personal fulfillment.

While traditional hobbies like knitting and baking are making a comeback, there's a whole world of new activities waiting for you to explore. Whether you want to learn a new skill, get creative, or connect with others, here are a few hobby kits to get you started.

The Adults and Crafts crate: $35

Create fun projects every month with a craft subscription box.

Create fun projects every month with a craft subscription box. (Cratejoy)

This Adults and Crafts crate is full of new crafting techniques for you to explore. Each box comes with all the necessary tools, materials and step-by-step instructions for a single project. The projects vary each month, ranging from wood burning and resin art to mosaic making and candle crafting.  

Sur La Table bread-making kit: $59.95

Reduce stress in the kitchen with this bread-making kit.

Reduce stress in the kitchen with this bread-making kit. (Sur La Table)

The Sur La Table bread-making kit provides essential tools for home bakers to create artisan-style bread. The kit includes a round-proofing basket, a bench scraper for handling dough, a silicone bowl scraper, and a bread lame with five blades for scoring the dough before baking.  

Needle felting kit: on sale for $15.19 (5% off)

Original price: $15.99

Stay organized with this needle felting kit and storage box.

Stay organized with this needle felting kit and storage box. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99

Needle felting is a craft that sculpts wool into desired shapes by interlocking the fibers using barbed needles. The Mayboos needle felting kit has what you need to get started. It includes 20 vibrant colors of wool roving and various tools for needle felting projects. 

DIY Mosaic coaster kit: $22.99

Protect your tables with these coasters.

Protect your tables with these coasters. (Amazon)

Amazon $22.99

These elegant coasters feature a base of polished natural wood topped with hand-cut stained glass. The combination creates a bright, classic and modern look that protects and decorates your table.

Flower Garden in a Box: $98

Grow unique flowers you can't buy in stores.

Grow unique flowers you can't buy in stores. (Uncommon Goods)

Start a new hobby that gets you outside. This curated collection of flower seeds features rare and beautiful varieties you won't find in typical stores. The set includes distinct flowers, such as plum-colored sunflowers, cupcake-shaped cosmos and dusty gray-purple poppies. 

Yoga and Pilates equipment kit: on sale for $39.99 (17% off)

Original price: $47.99

Home Pilates and yoga flows made easy.

Home Pilates and yoga flows made easy. (Amazon)

Amazon $47.99 $39.99

This all-in-one Yoga & Pilates equipment kit contains six essential tools for toning, stretching and building core strength. The set includes a Pilates ring, booty bands, a 10-inch yoga ball, a figure eight resistance band, a standard elastic band and a yoga strap. Add this deck of 108 yoga sequence cards to help you practice and plan with ease. Pair it with this essential oil diffuser to create a calming environment.

Candlemaking kit: on sale for $39.99 (27% off)

Original price: $54.99

Create your favorite candle scent.

Create your favorite candle scent. (Amazon)

Amazon $54.99

Learn how to blend oils with wax and infuse the scent of dried flowers with this all-in-one candlemaking kit. It includes five bags of beeswax, a melting pot, a thermometer, essential oils and 20 candle dyes. The kit also includes all the necessary accessories, such as 10 black tins, 20 wicks and other essential tools to get you started.

DIY greenhouse kit: $40

This greenhouse is the perfect addition to your bookshelf.

This greenhouse is the perfect addition to your bookshelf. (Uncommon Goods)

Give space to your creativity with this DIY greenhouse kit, a miniature diorama that can be displayed on a bookshelf. It features laser-cut basswood pieces that assemble without glue to create a detailed greenhouse scene with tiny plants and tools.

Moon Garden Mandala rock painting kit: $24.99

Embrace your inner artist with this painting kit.

Embrace your inner artist with this painting kit. (Amazon)

Amazon $24.99

The Moon Garden Mandala rock painting kit includes everything you need to create stunning mandala designs. This kit includes smooth river rocks, vibrant paints and specialized dotting tools that make creating intricate and meditative mandala patterns easy and satisfying.  

Birdwatching binoculars: $35.99

These compact binoculars deliver clear views.

These compact binoculars deliver clear views. (Amazon)

Amazon $35.99

These compact binoculars are essential for birdwatching. They are portable options that feature 12x magnification and a 25mm objective lens, offering a wide field of view that is ideal for birdwatching. Round out your kit with this bird-watching log book to note down the birds you recognize from this handy field guide

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.