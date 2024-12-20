January is National Hobby Month – here are three easy ones to start

January is National Hobby Month, which means it's a great time to try new hobbies or get back into an old one. Finding a hobby you love can be a rewarding experience. It's not only a great way to build new skills, but also a way to gain community, reduce stress and give you a sense of purpose and enjoyment during your free time. It enriches your life with diverse experiences beyond your daily routine.

Find a new hobby that fits into your lifestyle. For example, if you are less into physical activity, a hobby like a jigsaw puzzle can be rewarding and keep you engaged. Puzzles can be enjoyable for people of all ages and are a great pastime to take you away from screens.

If you are looking for a hobby that takes you outdoors, you could try birdwatching. Birds are everywhere, so you won't need to go far to start, but it's also a hobby that can take you to new destinations. You can use binoculars, a telescope, or other visual enhancement devices to start. You can also use smart bird feeder cameras or watch public webcams.

Gardening is mildly active and also keeps you outside. It can transform your living space into a source of beauty and calm. Start by choosing plants that thrive in your local climate and available space. Local gardening stores and books can be great resources for beginners.

Here's a list to get you started on a new hobby:

Puzzles

Birdwatching

Gardening

Unleash your inner detective with this 500-piece murder mystery puzzle. You begin by reading the story of the incident. Then, you follow the narrative to piece together the puzzle. The finished image provides all the clues you need to crack the case and find out whodunit. You can buy this puzzle at Amazon for $18.95, and embark on a thrilling and entertaining puzzle-solving journey.

Stay mobile with your new hobby with the help of this wooden jigsaw puzzle table from Wayfair. The table is large enough to hold a puzzle of 1500 pieces and has folding legs for easy movement and storage. This puzzle table at Macy's costs $109.99 and has drawers to help you keep pieces organized. This makes your puzzling experience easier and more fun.

This puzzle mat from Walmart has a cushioned surface to keep your puzzle pieces in their original place. Just roll it up with a puzzle inside to transfer to another place. It can also be used as a platform to arrange and finish your puzzles. This roll-up mat, $54.97 on Amazon, is thicker and has three sorting trays.

Keep track of the puzzles you completed, rate the experience and craft a to-do list using this puzzle log book from Amazon. This log from Alibris is $26 and has space to rate the jigsaw, track the start and end date and note any missing pieces.

A box-top stand will help hold your puzzle box lid in place while you work on it. This minimalist wooden box-stop stand from Springbok is sturdy and a great choice. You can also try this one, $46 at UncommonGoods, for a handcrafted design made of beautiful Walnut wood.

Definitely find a free birding App that features birds and their calls, but you should also invest in a good book like The Kaufman Field Guide to Birds of North America to study your new hobby. This field guide is considered the best for new birders. It is compact and has a straightforward layout, clear illustrations, detailed maps, and engaging text. The guide is on sale at Amazon for $12.99.

Keep a record of the diverse birds you identify with this waterproof Rite in the Rain Birder's Journal on Amazon. This paper will survive wet conditions, so you can ensure your notes are always safe. This beautiful journal, $65 from GiGi New York, is leather-bound, adding a touch of elegance to your birding experience and helping you stay organized and committed to your new hobby.

Binoculars are great for getting closer looks at birds, but they can get pricey. These Nikon Monarch M5 8x42 Binoculars from B and H Photo Video offer excellent value at a competitive price point. Or try these affordable compact binoculars, on sale for $24.95 on Amazon, that boast 10 magnifications.

Original price: $169.99

Keep track of the bird activity in your backyard with the Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera, available at Walmart. This innovative feeder includes a built-in camera for real-time birdwatching on their phone, no matter where they are. They'll get instant alerts on backyard bird activity that they can share with many family members and friends. The FeatherSnap feeder, $179 on Amazon, is integrated with a solar panel and includes a Bird ID feature on the App to help you identify all the bird species you encounter through your feeder.

Original price: $149.99

Add a birdbath to your yard because it's a vital resource for birds to drink and bathe in and it will attract a wider variety of bird species to your garden. This ceramic pedestal birdbath is from Amazon. The bath is beautifully designed and the basin can be lifted off the pedestal, making it easy to dump the old water and scrub the bowl before refilling it. You can buy this bird bath at Walmart for $94.04.

Start with essential hand tools like trowels, rakes, shovels, a watering can, and a kneeling pad. This seven-piece tool set from Walmart comes with a sturdy yet lightweight stool. The tools are made of stainless steel with wood handles and storage holes. This 10-piece tool set, $36.99 from Amazon, has everything you need to work in your garden.

Original price: $499

Do you lack outdoor space but still want to try out your green thumb? Try this Gardyn Studio gadget, which comes with everything you need to grow 16 plants on this hydroponic system. This system can produce over 100 different types of plants, including herbs, flowers, tomatoes, peppers, and berries. Just plug in and add water to get this hydroponic system, which is selling for $59.99 on Amazon, started. Grow vegetables and flowers with this system.

Original price: $30

The Complete Gardener's Guide is a great place to start for ideas and advice on creating a spectacular, thriving garden. This guide covers everything from growing in containers to planting a garden from scratch.

Get accurate information about your soil so you know what you need to help your garden grow. This test kit, available at Home Depot, gives you a complete and accurate nutrient and pH analysis with recommendations tailored to your soil and plant needs. Just send your soil to a lab and you'll get your results in six to eight days. You can also buy the kit on Amazon.

Original price: $19.80

These Handlady Rose Pruning Gloves are made of durable leather. The palms and fingertips are double-padded for extra protection. The long gloves keep your arms safe from cuts, scratches, and bug bites. They are available to buy at Walmart.