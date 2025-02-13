Stress less with these 15 stress-reduction products

Stress is a constant threat many of us deal with on a daily basis, but it can be combated with a few products designed for stress reduction. No matter what’s stressing you out, meditation tools, sleep aids and health trackers can help you create a calming daily routine.

Self-care products also help you kick up your feet and relax after a long day. Bath bombs, weighted blankets and essential oil diffusers create a soothing environment that’s easier to be stress-free in. No matter what your self-care routine looks like, these 15 stress-reduction products can help you stay healthier longer.

Instead of jolting yourself awake every morning with a loud alarm, the Hatch Restore 3 can help you wake up more naturally, saving you some stress first thing in the morning. The sunrise alarm clock gently gets brighter and wakes you up with nature sounds.

Hatch also helps you create a better nighttime routine. You can customize the light so it doesn’t keep you up and pair Hatch with meditations or soothing audio to gently fall asleep. It also has more than 80 science-backed sleep sounds that can help you stay asleep.

Meditation and better sleep are two keys to a calmer mind. The Calm app can help you do both. For $69.99 per year or $14.99 per month, you can get full access to the app’s meditation courses and sleep stories and sounds.

Throwing a bath bomb or shower steamer in your bath or shower is the perfect way to relax after a long day. Dr. Teal’s lavender bath bombs are designed with natural ingredients that can help you get a better night of sleep. They also help moisturize and soften your skin.

If you’re more of a shower person, go with lavender Body Restore shower steamers. Just put one in the bottom of your shower and enjoy the comforting smell of fresh lavender.

When you’re trying to relax on the couch with a good book or your favorite show, grab a weighted blanket for added relaxation. A Luxome weighted blanket comes in beautiful colors and patterns and has a removable cover that’s easy to wash. You can also get a Baloo weighted blanket in king-size and in four different colors. The blanket is washer and dryer safe.

A mindfulness journal helps you track your mindfulness journey, helping you understand your mood and find thanks in the small things. This gratitude journal from Barnes & Noble has specific sections for positive affirmations, your daily goals, the good things that happened to you and mood tracking.

A Notes to Mindfulness Journal also has specific sections to help you build a routine and record what you’re grateful for. You can also learn to be more self-aware with the self-awareness section.

An essential oils diffuser with calming essential oils can fill your space with a calmness it otherwise might not have. Amazon has an affordable essential oils diffuser that has seven different LED light colors, multiple mist nebulizers and a safety auto switch built-in, so your diffuser doesn’t overheat.

You can also get a more minimalist essential oils diffuser from Aroma360. The diffuser tower fills rooms up to 600 sq. ft. It’s also battery-powered, so you don’t have to worry about long cords.

Yoga is great exercise and can help relieve stress. You can start a home routine or take a class; either way, you’ll need a set of yoga essentials like a yoga mat, two blocks, a yoga mat towel, knee pads and a carrying case.

The Muse 2 is a revolutionary brain coach that can teach you how to sleep better and reduce your stress levels. It’s a small headband that’s lightweight and comfortable to wear. The device tracks your brain waves, heart rate, sleep patterns and other body metrics and then creates a plan for you to improve your health.

Original price: $299

Instead of staring at bright lights after a long day at work, switch to an Allay lamp. The soothing green light is better on your eyes and naturally eases headache pain. It’s also an ideal nightlight that can help you sleep better.

A stress ball can help you relieve some tension when you’re having a frustrating day. This two-pack of stress balls from Amazon have entertaining motivational sayings on them and are an affordable way to help your stress.

A Quiet Mind mini squeeze is a soft, squeezable mini pillow that’s weighted so you can relieve any anxiety. It’s a fidget toy that can help you release muscle tension. It’s also small enough to take with you anywhere.

CBD has been shown to have significant stress-relieving effects for many users. It comes in many forms, including CBD gummies like these cbdMD gummies with 50 mg of CBD per dose. You can also get CBD oil with 42 mg of CBD per full dropper.

Learning to breathe deeply may help improve your stress levels, and a breathwork device can help you learn to do just that. The Breathing Buddha on Amazon has three different modes with breathing exercises you follow with the help of a light.

You can get a much more advanced breathwork device from Moonbird. It’s a handheld breathing coach that guides you through science-backed breathing exercises to help reduce your stress levels in just five minutes. You feel the movement with your hand and follow along. Connect to the app and see how Moonbird is helping your body.

Switching to calming herbal tea instead of highly caffeinated coffee can go a long way in helping you relax. Plenty of teas are made from natural ingredients known to help relieve tension. Yogi’s Relaxed Mind tea has herbs like lavender, sage leaf, skullcap, nettle and other herbs that promote relaxation.

You can also get a three-pack of different Yogi teas, including a stress relief blend, a bedtime tea and a plain chamomile tea.

A self-care box subscription from TheraBox can help remind you that self-care is important, particularly in times of great stress. The monthly subscription is curated by therapists and comes with products like mindful activities, essential oils, candles, bath and body care products and wellness treats.

When shutting out the world is how you relax, Loop earplugs can help. Loop has different earplugs for different settings and noise cancelation. The Quiet 2 earplugs are made to help you block out enough noise to focus, travel or sleep. Switch 2 earplugs are the all-encompassing earplugs that let you switch between different noise cancellation levels depending on how much or how little you want to hear the noise around you.

The Dream 2 earplugs are, unsurprisingly, meant to help you block out noise while you’re sleeping, whether that’s city noise or your partner snoring. Engage 2 earbuds are great for anyone with noise sensitivity issues. They block out the background noise but are designed to help you still focus on the people you’re talking to.