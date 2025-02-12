Start a new hobby with these 8 wine, beer and mead-making kits

Hobbies that result in homemade goods are always worth pursuing, and perhaps none is as worthy as learning to brew beer, wine, mead or cider. Many companies offer complete brewing kits that come with everything you need to become a master brewer overnight.

You can choose the drink of your choice, be it rich, velvety wine or a classic IPA, and get started in a single afternoon. If you prefer older types of drink like mead and cider, there are also numerous kits that help you create different flavors and varieties.

If you already have all the wine-making equipment and are just looking for a new variety of wine to make, this Fontana French Cabernet Sauvignon wine kit comes with everything you need to make a delicious-tasting red wine you can show off to all your friends. The kit comes with a wine base and brewer’s yeast as well as all the additives necessary to brew a clean and crisp-tasting wine.

Everything you need to make fruit-based wine comes in this Home Brew fruit wine kit. You get a gallon jug and all the brewing accessories necessary. Included is also an instruction and recipe book. All you have to do is add your favorite fruit, follow the instructions, and in just a few months, you’ll have your own gallon of wine.

Is hard cider your go-to drink of choice? Well, this hard cider kit is easy to use and makes three batches of tart, dry cider. Cider is often easier to make than beer and wine, so it’s ideal for beginners. The kit includes dry cider yeast, a glass fermentation jug, a racking cane, tubing, a screw-cap stopper, an airlock and cleaner.

IPA lovers rejoice, there’s a whole kit for an Everyday IPA with a refreshing 6.8% alcohol. The kit includes all the equipment and ingredients you could need, including the Everyday IPA all-grain mix, two different kinds of hops and beer-making yeast. If you already have beer-making equipment, you can also just opt for the Everyday IPA ingredients.

Mr. Beer’s craft beer making kit is an all-in-one kit that includes all the equipment and fermentation ingredients needed to make a delicious beer. The whole brewing process takes just 30 minutes. Then, you just wait three to four weeks and your beer is ready to drink! The kit also includes a second refill, so you can make a total of four gallons of beer.

Mead is a simple, easy-to-make drink that’s even easier with the Must Bee Company mead making kit. Inside the kit, you’ll find a gallon glass carboy, yeast, yeast nutrients, a spice melody of orange, cinnamon and coriander, a funnel, tubing, a rubber stopper and airlock, temperature tape and an instruction manual.

All you need to bring to mead making is honey. The Craft A Brew mead making kit has everything else. Mead is a honey-based alcohol, so it’s best to choose a high-quality honey. You’ll need about three pounds of honey for a gallon of wine.

Porters are dark, rich beers many connoisseurs love. The chocolate maple porter beer making kit from the Brookly Brew Shop delivers a delicious dark chocolate flavor with a hint of maple syrup. Like the Brooklyn Brew Shop kits, this one comes with everything you need from equipment to ingredients, so you can create a one-of-a-kind porter.