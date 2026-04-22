With gold prices so high, these silver jewelry picks are a steal — from $10

Silver never goes out of style. So, whether you're shopping for Mother's Day or upgrading your jewelry collection, these sterling silver picks make the perfect classic addition. From a heavily discounted stackable ring at Kay Jewelers to a sterling silver necklace with a Swarovski crystal drop pendant, these pieces are worth buying and are significantly cheaper than gold.

Latest deals

Sterling silver studs, 3-pack: $9.98 (33% off)

Silver spiral threader earrings: $10.98 (31% off)

Silver cuff bracelets set: $13.98 (22% off)

Solid sterling silver ring: $15.99 (20% off)

Women’s sterling silver cross: $12.74 (15% off)

Silver hoops set: $12.99 (7% off)

Stackable birthstone ring: $16.99 (6% off)

Original price: $13.99

This sterling silver cuff bracelet adjusts with a quick squeeze. A floral design gives it more visual appeal than typical bangles but keeps it neutral enough to stack with other pieces. At 29% off, you can get one for just $10.

READ MORE: Affordable jewelry that looks and feels expensive — all under $100

Baublebar's classic silver hoops bring a touch of class to any style — all for under $50. The lightweight design keeps you comfortable, making them a strong, practical option for daily wear.

Looking to elevate your formal attire? This Swarovski necklace with a crystal drop pendant offers polished sparkle without the high price tag, with faceted crystals that catch the light from every angle.

READ MORE: Save up to 52% on Swarovski jewelry — these top picks start at $46 on Amazon

For just $68, this Kate Spade bangle features small crystal accents throughout the plated band, creating a style that’s fun without being over the top. Pair it with other bracelets for easy layering, and put it on and take it off with ease.

The Alex and Ani heart chain bracelet has a subtle look, but the meaningful design makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift for moms who prefer less flashy jewelry. The chain adjusts from 5.5 to 9.5 inches, so it fits almost any wrist. Plus, it's made with nickel-free silver that reduces the chance of irritated skin.

Brilliant Earth combines elegant silver with a bright diamond, creating a one-of-a-kind bar pendant that’s subtly refined. The 18-inch chain has a lobster clasp, making it convenient to take the necklace off on your own.

READ MORE: 4 lab-grown diamond brands worth your money right now — and what to buy

The silver cross pendant has beveled edges and is part of Brilliant Earth’s men’s line, so it’s free of flashy details. Instead, it has a cleaner, more understated finish. The chain adjusts at three points, with a maximum length of 20 inches.

Original price: $79.99

Stack this classic sterling silver ring with flashier jewelry, or wear it on its own for a clean, everyday feel. It’s currently less than $40, making it an affordable pick, even if you buy multiples.

Original price: $149.99

For a pair of studs that you can feel good about wearing, these earrings have lab-grown white sapphires, set in a sterling silver casing. The subtle heart design on the sides adds to their charm. The 47% discount drops the price to just $80 — a budget-friendly gift for Mother’s Day.

READ MORE: Give mom diamonds for less: 11 lab-grown options starting at $200

Original price: $159.99

This silver Herringbone necklace gives you a chunky look that complements evening wear — all for under $100. The 18-inch chain hangs just at the collarbone, giving you the bold feel you always wanted. A lobster clasp allows for easy on and off.

Pandora's heart bracelet adds a simple sterling silver heart clasp to its classic chain. Customize it with Pandora’s many charms, or wear it on its own when you want a more manageable piece of jewelry.

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The link chain bracelet from Pandora pairs with charms but also appears stunning on its own. The thicker links make it feel flashy without going overboard. You can select your size, with options ranging from 5.9 inches to 9.1 inches.

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