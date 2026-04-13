Affordable jewelry that looks and feels expensive — all under $100

Get a head start on Mother's Day shopping or refresh your jewelry collection with affordable picks from Swarovski, Pandora and Brilliant Earth. Standout deals include a Swarovski pendant necklace for more than 40% off on Amazon and lab-grown diamond studs under $100. If you’re shopping for mom, this family roots charm makes a thoughtful, budget-friendly addition to her Pandora bracelet.

Swarovski

Swarovski is known for its genuine crystal jewelry and tons of styles are on sale right now on Amazon.

Emily tennis bracelet: $89.25 (44% off)

Crystal hoop earrings: $42.88 (38% off)

Stilla Attract Trilogy drop earrings: $73.98 (38% off)

Constella crystal pendant necklace: $77.86 (35% off)

Una Angelic stud earrings: $59.50 (30% off)

Original price: $119

Save $50 on the Bella pendant necklace, a versatile piece that pairs easily with everyday or dressier looks. The soft pink stone adds a subtle pop of color, while an elegant V of white crystals gives it a refined, light-catching finish.

READ MORE: Save up to 53% on Swarovski jewelry — these top picks start at $43 on Amazon

Original price: $99

Add a romantic touch with these Idyllia drop earrings, a modern take on classic studs. Crystal-studded hearts and arrows create a playful yet polished look, while the drop design helps catch the light for subtle shine. They’re an easy statement piece for dressing up.

Swarovski’s Lifelong Heart bracelet elevates a classic bangle with a more detailed design. Crystals line the band, while a rose-gold heart charm adds a pop of color.

READ MORE: 14 luxury gift ideas for Mother's Day

Sterling silver jewelry

Add silver jewelry to your collection with picks from Kate Spade, Baublebar and Alex and Ani.

Senteria 925 twisted hoops: $9.90 (42% off)

Large silver hoop earrings: $9.28 (38% off)

Sterling silver cuff bangle: $9.98 (29% off)

Infinity birthstone heart necklace: $39.99 (20% off)

Silver moon pendant necklace: $41.57 (10% off)

This Kate Spade plated metal bangle features delicate crystal accents that add interest without being overly flashy. It layers easily with other jewelry and includes a hinged clasp for secure, everyday wear.

A classic pair of silver hoops is an easy addition to any jewelry collection. Lightweight and available in sterling silver, they’re designed for comfortable, daily wear. Add a single pair to your stack or mix sizes for a more layered look.

This Alex and Ani heart chain bracelet has a simple, meaningful design with a polished finish. The adjustable pull chain expands from 5.5 to 9.5 inches for a customizable fit, while the nickel-free construction makes it a good option for sensitive skin.

Lab-grown diamonds

Brands like Brilliant Earth and Quince offer lab-grown diamonds and ethically sourced jewelry for a more affordable, sustainable option.

Horn-sculpted bangle: $8.75 (76% off)

Dangle earrings with turquoise gemstone: $14.99 (25% off)

Brass and moon stone earrings: $14.99 (25% off)

These 14K gold lab-grown diamond studs have a delicate, understated look with subtle shimmer. Wear them alone or pair them with other earrings for a layered look. Priced under $100, they’re an accessible way to gift diamond studs.

READ MORE: 4 lab-grown diamond brands worth your money right now — and what to buy

This diamond bar bracelet offers a contemporary look that works for both casual and dressier outfits. The adjustable clasp extends up to 7 inches for a comfortable, secure fit.

Inspired by the night sky, this North Star pendant features an ethically-sourced diamond at its center for a timeless, celestial look. It’s crafted with repurposed precious metals, offering a more sustainable take on fine jewelry.

Pandora

Pandora is known for its charm bracelets, a staple in many jewelry collections.

Rose gold linked sister hearts charm: $36.99 (50% off)

Sterling silver celestial heart clasp bangle: $41.99 (50% off)

Sterling silver barrel clasp bangle: $61.60 (30% off)

Silver tiara ring: $62.99 (30% off)

Infinity Stones ring: $80.50 (30% off)

Disney skull glow-in-the-dark charm: $63 (30% off)

Pandora’s heart bracelet is a polished update to a classic chain, complete with a built-in pendant. Wear it on its own for a simple look or customize it with additional charms to create a more personal piece. For added convenience, these three Pandora pieces are available on Amazon and are Prime delivery-eligible.

This cross dangle charm adds a refined accent to any Pandora bracelet. A silver setting and crystal details create a clean, understated look.

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This family roots charm features a bold tree motif on a bead-style pendant that slides easily onto any Pandora Moments bracelet. It’s a simple way to represent family ties within your collection.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.