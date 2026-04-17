Give mom diamonds for less: 10 lab-grown options starting at $200

Lab-grown diamonds deliver the same sparkle as traditional diamonds for less, and we've handpicked some of the best options from brands like With Clarity, Quince and Brilliant Earth that make perfect Mother's Day gifts. Shop pieces starting at $200, including a diamond cross necklace, a chic tennis bracelet, and classic studs marked down 30%.

READ MORE: 4 lab-grown diamond brands worth your money right now — and what to buy

Original price: $440

These round brilliant-cut diamond studs are set in four-prong settings and come in platinum or 14K white, rose or yellow gold, catching the light from every angle. The classic design and secure screw-back closure make them a go-to choice for daily wear.

Gift your mom a meaningful symbol of her faith with this cross necklace — the most affordable pick on the list. Crafted in 18K yellow gold vermeil, the 18-inch chain features a mix of round and baguette lab-grown diamonds totaling 1/5 carat for subtle sparkle. It strikes a balance between refined and understated, making it a thoughtful gift she’ll reach for often.

Original price: $331

The circular design on this With Clarity necklace symbolizes lasting love, making it a meaningful Mother’s Day gift. Now 15% off, the sterling silver chain is set with 25 lab-grown diamonds for a polished, wearable finish.

This refined bar necklace features seven lab-grown diamonds set in 14K gold. The adjustable chain comes in white or yellow gold, ensuring a comfortable fit whether layered with other pieces or worn on its own.

READ MORE: Save up to 53% on Swarovski jewelry — these top picks start at $43 on Amazon

Show your love with this heart-shaped diamond pendant from Brilliant Earth. The adjustable chain (16 or 18 inches) comes in silver or gold for a personalized fit. It’s an understated but meaningful gift.

READ MORE: Affordable jewelry that looks and feels expensive — all under $100

A gold pendant is a timeless choice that transitions easily from day to night. The single diamond is available in 0.25-, 0.5- or 1-carat sizes, so you can find the right fit for her style and your budget.

These VRAI studs stand out with a distinctive marquise shape that updates traditional round earrings. Set in sterling silver, white or yellow gold, they offer a clean, minimalist look with subtle shine.

A modern take on a classic huggie, these earrings are accented with a drop detail that adds movement and dimension. Crafted in 18K yellow gold vermeil, the lightweight design sits comfortably with a secure clip-on closure. Prong-set accents and an elongated silhouette add interest to her everyday style.

This low-profile tennis bracelet is designed to maximize sparkle with minimal metal, letting lab-grown diamonds take center stage. Round stones reset along one-fifth of the bracelet for a refined, lightweight look, while the 14K white or yellow gold setting keeps it classic. An adjustable length and secure lobster traps ensure a comfortable, customized fit.

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Original price: $410

When one diamond isn't enough, this duet necklace pairs an emerald-cut stone with a smaller round diamond on a chain available in sterling silver or white, yellow or rose gold. The two-stone design adds a modern touch while remaining timeless and elegant.

Other jewelry to shop

Find more giftable jewelry pieces on sale now from brands like Swarovski, Pandora, Kendra Scott and more.

Baublebar bubble heart necklace: $16 (56% off)

Swarovski drop earrings: $67.99 (43% off)

Swarovski Emily tennis bracelet: $89.25 (44% off)

Kendra Scott Haven Heart gold chain bracelet: $46.40 (34% off)

Kendra Scott Elisa pendant necklace: $45 (25% off)