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Give mom diamonds for less: 10 lab-grown options starting at $200

Find heart-shaped pendants, tennis bracelets, and diamond studs, with select styles up to 30% off

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Give her lab-grown diamond jewelry for Mother’s Day.

Give her lab-grown diamond jewelry for Mother’s Day. (Fox News Composite)

Lab-grown diamonds deliver the same sparkle as traditional diamonds for less, and we've handpicked some of the best options from brands like With Clarity, Quince and Brilliant Earth that make perfect Mother's Day gifts. Shop pieces starting at $200, including a diamond cross necklace, a chic tennis bracelet, and classic studs marked down 30%.

READ MORE: 4 lab-grown diamond brands worth your money right now — and what to buy

With Clarity round diamond studs: $308 (30% off)

Original price: $440

These earrings shine from all angles.

These earrings shine from all angles. (With Clarity)

These round brilliant-cut diamond studs are set in four-prong settings and come in platinum or 14K white, rose or yellow gold, catching the light from every angle. The classic design and secure screw-back closure make them a go-to choice for daily wear.

With Clarity Elle Cross necklace: $200

This gold cross features 15 diamonds in round and baguette cuts.

This gold cross features 15 diamonds in round and baguette cuts. (With Clarity)

Gift your mom a meaningful symbol of her faith with this cross necklace — the most affordable pick on the list. Crafted in 18K yellow gold vermeil, the 18-inch chain features a mix of round and baguette lab-grown diamonds totaling 1/5 carat for subtle sparkle. It strikes a balance between refined and understated, making it a thoughtful gift she’ll reach for often.

With Clarity circle pendant necklace: $281 (15% off)

Original price: $331

25 lab-grown diamonds make this necklace a symbol of long-lasting love.

25 lab-grown diamonds make this necklace a symbol of long-lasting love. (With Clarity)

The circular design on this With Clarity necklace symbolizes lasting love, making it a meaningful Mother’s Day gift. Now 15% off, the sterling silver chain is set with 25 lab-grown diamonds for a polished, wearable finish.

Quince bar necklace: $349.90

This 14K gold bar necklace features seven diamonds.

This 14K gold bar necklace features seven diamonds. (Quince)

This refined bar necklace features seven lab-grown diamonds set in 14K gold. The adjustable chain comes in white or yellow gold, ensuring a comfortable fit whether layered with other pieces or worn on its own. 

READ MORE: Save up to 53% on Swarovski jewelry — these top picks start at $43 on Amazon

Brilliant Earth heart-shaped diamond pendant: $250

Mother’s Day is the perfect day to give heart-shaped diamonds.

Mother’s Day is the perfect day to give heart-shaped diamonds. (Brilliant Earth)

Show your love with this heart-shaped diamond pendant from Brilliant Earth. The adjustable chain (16 or 18 inches) comes in silver or gold for a personalized fit. It’s an understated but meaningful gift.

READ MORE: Affordable jewelry that looks and feels expensive — all under $100

Quince bezel solitaire necklace: $498

Gold and diamond pair together to create a beautiful, elegant piece.

Gold and diamond pair together to create a beautiful, elegant piece. (Quince)

gold pendant is a timeless choice that transitions easily from day to night. The single diamond is available in 0.25-, 0.5- or 1-carat sizes, so you can find the right fit for her style and your budget.

VRAI marquise solitaire studs: $340 

A pair of diamond-shaped studs stands out compared to traditional round earrings.

A pair of diamond-shaped studs stands out compared to traditional round earrings. (VRAI)

These VRAI studs stand out with a distinctive marquise shape that updates traditional round earrings. Set in sterling silver, white or yellow gold, they offer a clean, minimalist look with subtle shine.

With Clarity Leni drop huggies: $250

Get the best of hoops and studs in one set of earrings.

Get the best of hoops and studs in one set of earrings. (With Clarity)

A modern take on a classic huggie, these earrings are accented with a drop detail that adds movement and dimension. Crafted in 18K yellow gold vermeil, the lightweight design sits comfortably with a secure clip-on closure. Prong-set accents and an elongated silhouette add interest to her everyday style.

Brilliant Earth ⅕ coverage tennis bracelet: $495

Get a diamond tennis bracelet without the high price tagweight.

Get a diamond tennis bracelet without the high price tagweight. (Brilliant Earth)

This low-profile tennis bracelet is designed to maximize sparkle with minimal metal, letting lab-grown diamonds take center stage. Round stones reset along one-fifth of the bracelet for a refined, lightweight look, while the 14K white or yellow gold setting keeps it classic. An adjustable length and secure lobster traps ensure a comfortable, customized fit.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

With Clarity duet emerald and round necklace: $349 (15% off)

Original price: $410

Two diamonds create a one-of-a-kind necklace.

Two diamonds create a one-of-a-kind necklace. (With Clarity)

When one diamond isn't enough, this duet necklace pairs an emerald-cut stone with a smaller round diamond on a chain available in sterling silver or white, yellow or rose gold. The two-stone design adds a modern touch while remaining timeless and elegant.

Other jewelry to shop

Find more giftable jewelry pieces on sale now from brands like Swarovski, Pandora, Kendra Scott and more.

Baublebar bubble heart necklace: $16 (56% off)
Swarovski drop earrings: $67.99 (43% off)
Swarovski Emily tennis bracelet: $89.25 (44% off)
Kendra Scott Haven Heart gold chain bracelet: $46.40 (34% off)
Kendra Scott Elisa pendant necklace: $45 (25% off)

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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