3 lab-grown diamond brands worth your money right now – and what to buy from each

Get a larger or higher-quality stone for less

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Jeweler cleaning diamond ring with microfiber cloth, closeup

Get the look and brilliance you want without the traditional price tag. (iStock)

Lab-grown diamonds are gaining traction among shoppers who want maximum sparkle without the traditional markup. Many buyers now choose lab-grown stones over natural diamonds for several reasons. But are they the real deal?

Are lab-grown diamonds real?

Yes! Lab-grown and naturally mined diamonds look identical to the naked eye. Lab-grown stones feature the same intricate cuts and sparkle as natural diamonds, but cost far less.

Here’s why: Manufacturers create lab-grown diamonds in controlled settings rather than mining them from the earth, which lowers production costs and lets buyers choose a larger or higher-quality stone for the same budget.

"They are both real diamonds," says MiaDonna sales director Justine Elliott. "They’re 100% carbon and chemically, physically and optically identical. To the naked eye, they are completely indistinguishable."

Best places to buy lab-grown diamond jewelry

If you’re comparing options, With ClarityBrilliant Earth and Quince stand out for their selection, craftsmanship and overall value, and each brand offers standout pieces worth a closer look. From earrings and rings to bracelets and pendants, shoppers have plenty of options to choose from.

With Clarity

With Clarity offers both lab-grown and earth-mined diamonds across its collection of rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets for flexibility at a range of price points.

Diamond stud earrings: $308 (30% off)

Original price: $440

Classic 1/2-carat diamond studs in a four-prong setting.

Classic 1/2-carat diamond studs in a four-prong setting. (With Clarity)

These 1/2-carat lab-grown diamond studs deliver sparkle in a timeless four-prong setting. Choose from 14k white, yellow or rose gold or platinum. They ship free with two-day insured delivery in a signature gift box.

READ MORE: 11 closet organizers that keep jewelry and accessories tidy

The Windsor ring: $2,040 (15% off)

Original price: $2,400

This 10-carat lab-grown engagement ring has a cathedral setting.

This 10-carat lab-grown engagement ring has a cathedral setting. (With Clarity)

This 10-carat lab-grown engagement ring makes a bold statement. A four-prong setting secures the center stone, while pave diamonds along the band add extra brilliance. The cathedral-style setting elevates the center stone for added presence. Available in 14k or 18k white, yellow or rose gold, as well as platinum.

East-West Emerald Tennis Bracelet: $3,400

Emerald-cut diamonds set horizontally for a modern look.

Emerald-cut diamonds set horizontally for a modern look. (With Clarity)

This East-West tennis bracelet updates a classic design with horizontally set emerald-cut diamonds. The 48 stones total five carats, creating a clean silhouette with standout sparkle. Choose from 14k white, yellow or rose gold.

Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth features a wide selection of lab-grown diamond rings, earrings and necklaces designed with modern styling.

Vera signet ring: $1,550

A refined signet ring with a subtle diamond center.

A refined signet ring with a subtle diamond center. (Brilliant Earth)

This 14k gold signet ring pairs understated design with a 3/8-carat center diamond. The textured band adds an edge without overpowering the stone. It ships free via FedEx in discreet packaging.

READ MORE: What is an everything shower? Beauty experts reveal the most important steps

Diamond stud earrings: $1,195

Three-prong martini studs designed to sit close to the ear.

Three-prong martini studs designed to sit close to the ear. (Brilliant Earth)

These 1.5-carat diamond studs feature a three-prong martini setting that sits close to the ear for a streamlined look. Available in 18k white or yellow gold for a refined finish.

Solitaire diamond pendant: $1,095

An elegant, understated way to wear a diamond.

An elegant, understated way to wear a diamond. (Brilliant Earth)

This 1/2-carat solitaire pendant offers simple, everyday sparkle. It sits on an 18k white or yellow gold chain with adjustable lengths at 16, 17 or 18 inches for easy layering.

Quince

Quince offers lab-grown diamond staples with straightforward pricing and clean, modern settings.

Diamond bezel tennis bracelet: $1,800

This bezel-set tennis bracelet has a clean profile.

This bezel-set tennis bracelet has a clean profile. (Quince)

This 2-carat tennis bracelet sets round diamonds in sleek bezel settings for a smooth, modern finish. Crafted in 14k yellow gold, it measures six inches and secures with a box clasp.

Gold princess solitaire diamond studs: $998

These princess-cut studs look pretty in a classic gold setting.

These princess-cut studs look pretty in a classic gold setting. (Quince)

These 2-carat princess-cut studs offer versatility in 14k white or yellow gold. Double-notch posts and butterfly backs help keep them secure.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Diamond emerald seven-stone band: $600

Stack this diamond ring or wear it alone.

Stack this diamond ring or wear it alone. (Quince)

Seven emerald-cut lab-grown diamonds total 1 carat in this 14k gold band. The streamlined design wears well solo or stacked with other rings.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

