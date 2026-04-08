Save up to 55% on Swarovski jewelry — these top picks start at $43 on Amazon

If you’re shopping early for Mother’s Day or just treating yourself, Swarovski jewelry is a timeless choice. Right now, you can score popular pieces on Amazon (yes, Amazon!) for up to 54% off. From crystal stud earrings to classic tennis bracelets and three-piece sets, these are styles she'll wear again and again.

Original price: $69

Simple yet elegant, these hoop earrings are set with crystals. They’re not too large, so they pair well with daily workwear or add some sparkle to more formal outfits.

Original price: $85

A classic pair of stud earrings never disappoints — especially when it's made of Swarovski crystals. The rhodium plating on these studs gives a sophisticated touch, while the large center stone adds just the right amount of luster.

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Original price: $350

Reminiscent of Ariana Grande’s sweet and romantic style, this Swarovski necklace has dozens of crystal hearts, all surrounded by more tiny stones. The ideal thoughtful gift, it’s a standout accessory that’s hard to miss.

Original price: $119

The Constella crystal pendant necklace has a single large stone that complements all your other jewelry. An adjustable chain gives you the exact length you want for a comfortable fit. Wear it every day or style it for special occasions.

Original price: $350

An ideal spring look, the Una Angelic necklace is inspired by flowers, and as a bonus — it’s 54% off right now. The rose gold setting paired with white crystals pops against the skin, making it an eye-catching option for daily wear or more formal outings.

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Original price: $159

An Emily tennis bracelet is a classic accessory wrapped in gorgeous small crystals. It’s designed to fit comfortably on your wrist, so it won’t get in the way of long sleeves. The fold-over clasp keeps it secure, even if you’re actually playing the sport.

Original price: $119

Want to make more of a statement? Go with these drop earrings. The trio of crystals dangle lightly off your ears while the studded clips carry the refined design throughout the whole piece.

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Original price: $550

Whether you want a truly meaningful gift or to elevate your personal style, this three-piece set shines in all the right places, and you’ll save more than $260. The earrings, bracelet and necklace have matching stones for a polished style and give you so much bang for your buck.

Original price: $95

If you're looking for a bit more dimension, go with these rose gold earrings that blend classic crystals with rose gold. The two materials create an understated finish that stands out without feeling over the top.

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Original price: $189

Everything Swarovski has to offer is packed into these Luna earrings. Dark and light crystals build out the shimmering moon while the rose gold hoops — also lined with crystals — bring the extra shine for an eye-catching finish. The detachable pearl adds a softer touch, giving you two looks in one.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.