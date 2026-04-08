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Save up to 55% on Swarovski jewelry — these top picks start at $43 on Amazon

These high-quality earrings, necklaces, bracelets and jewelry sets won't break the bank

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Your next piece of Swarovski jewelry is up to 55% off when you shop on Amazon.

Your next piece of Swarovski jewelry is up to 55% off when you shop on Amazon. (Fox News Composite)

If you’re shopping early for Mother’s Day or just treating yourself, Swarovski jewelry is a timeless choice. Right now, you can score popular pieces on Amazon (yes, Amazon!) for up to 54% off. From crystal stud earrings to classic tennis bracelets and three-piece sets, these are styles she'll wear again and again.

Swarovski crystal hoop earrings: $42.88 (38% off)

Original price: $69

These small hoops deliver a bright shimmer.

These small hoops deliver a bright shimmer. (Amazon)

Amazon $69 $42.88

Simple yet elegant, these hoop earrings are set with crystals. They’re not too large, so they pair well with daily workwear or add some sparkle to more formal outfits. 

Swarovski Una Angelic crystal stud earrings: $59.50 (30% off)

Original price: $85

Studs are ideal accents for any outfit.

Studs are ideal accents for any outfit. (Amazon)

Amazon $85 $59.50

A classic pair of stud earrings never disappoints — especially when it's made of Swarovski crystals. The rhodium plating on these studs gives a sophisticated touch, while the large center stone adds just the right amount of luster.

READ MORE: 4 lab-grown diamond brands worth your money right now — and what to buy

Swarovski Ariana Grande necklace: $296.58 (15% off)

Original price: $350

The heart design of this necklace makes it great for showing your love.

The heart design of this necklace makes it great for showing your love. (Amazon)

Amazon $350 $296.58

Reminiscent of Ariana Grande’s sweet and romantic style, this Swarovski necklace has dozens of crystal hearts, all surrounded by more tiny stones. The ideal thoughtful gift, it’s a standout accessory that’s hard to miss.

Swarovski Constella crystal pendant necklace: $76.98 (35% off)

Original price: $119

A pendant necklace shows off the beauty of a single crystal. 

A pendant necklace shows off the beauty of a single crystal.  (Amazon)

Amazon $119 $76.95

The Constella crystal pendant necklace has a single large stone that complements all your other jewelry. An adjustable chain gives you the exact length you want for a comfortable fit. Wear it every day or style it for special occasions.

Swarovski Una Angelic crystal necklace: $162.18 (54% off)

Original price: $350

Save $188 on this necklace.

Save $188 on this necklace. (Amazon)

Amazon $350 $150

An ideal spring look, the Una Angelic necklace is inspired by flowers, and as a bonus — it’s 54% off right now. The rose gold setting paired with white crystals pops against the skin, making it an eye-catching option for daily wear or more formal outings. 

READ MORE: Amazon sells spring-ready greenhouses – plus 9 more unexpected finds

Swarovski Emily tennis bracelet: $99.99 (37% off)

Original price: $159

Upgrade your jewelry collection with a tennis bracelet for 37% off.

Upgrade your jewelry collection with a tennis bracelet for 37% off. (Amazon)

Amazon $159 $89.25

An Emily tennis bracelet is a classic accessory wrapped in gorgeous small crystals. It’s designed to fit comfortably on your wrist, so it won’t get in the way of long sleeves. The fold-over clasp keeps it secure, even if you’re actually playing the sport. 

Swarovski Stilla Attract Trilogy drop earrings: $74 (38% off)

Original price: $119

Filled with different-sized crystals, these earrings hang comfortably from your ears.

Filled with different-sized crystals, these earrings hang comfortably from your ears. (Amazon)

Amazon $119 $73.94

Want to make more of a statement? Go with these drop earrings. The trio of crystals dangle lightly off your ears while the studded clips carry the refined design throughout the whole piece.

READ MORE: 19 thoughtful gifts for those who are impossible to shop for — from in-laws to coworkers

Swarovski Angelic necklace, bracelet and earrings: $287.70 (48% off)

Original price: $550

Swarovski’s three-piece set is nearly half off.

Swarovski’s three-piece set is nearly half off. (Amazon)

Amazon $550 $287.70

Whether you want a truly meaningful gift or to elevate your personal style, this three-piece set shines in all the right places, and you’ll save more than $260. The earrings, bracelet and necklace have matching stones for a polished style and give you so much bang for your buck. 

Swarovski heart earrings: $66.50 (30% off)

Original price: $95

Celebrate love with rose gold heart earrings.

Celebrate love with rose gold heart earrings. (Amazon)

Amazon $95 $66.50

If you're looking for a bit more dimension, go with these rose gold earrings that blend classic crystals with rose gold. The two materials create an understated finish that stands out without feeling over the top. 

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Swarovski Luna crystal earrings: $85 (55% off)

Original price: $189

If you’re a moon-lover, these earrings are for you. 

If you’re a moon-lover, these earrings are for you.  (Amazon)

Amazon $189 $85

Everything Swarovski has to offer is packed into these Luna earrings. Dark and light crystals build out the shimmering moon while the rose gold hoops — also lined with crystals — bring the extra shine for an eye-catching finish. The detachable pearl adds a softer touch, giving you two looks in one. 

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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