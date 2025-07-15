Save on name-brand clothing, beauty and home goods during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to the public. Now through August 3, you can shop for deals on brand-name clothing, women’s and men’s footwear , beauty, fragrance, home goods and luggage .

Men’s clothing

Tommy Bahama golf shorts: $69.99 (36% off), originally $110

Rhone performance polo: $58.99 (33% off), originally $88

Theory knit shirt: $122.99 (34% off), originally $185

Nordstrom slim stretch cotton chinos: $52.99 (33% off), originally $79.50

Polo Ralph Lauren 5-pack cotton boxer briefs: $44.99 (35% off), originally $69.50

Original price: $98

These versatile swim trunks transition from the gym to the beach. They feature an interior compression liner for support, a zippered pocket for small essentials, UPF 50 sun protection, a seven-inch inseam and an elastic drawstring waist.

Original price: $105

This Peter Millar polo is a popular choice for men, offering sweat-wicking, odor-resistant fabric along with built-in UV protection to keep you feeling fresh, dry and shielded from the sun. Complete the look with the brand’s performance trousers , also on sale.

Original price: $98

This silk blend tie elevates any look, from everyday office wear to special events. It features soft silk fabric with a subtle textured patchwork design to stand out against dress shirts. Pair it with this Boss slim-fit wool suit for a complete outfit.

Women’s clothing

Madewell cardigan: $78.99 (33% off) , originally $118

Nordstrom cotton nightgown: $38.99 (34% off), originally $59

Free People athletic romper: on sale for $64.99 (34% off), originally $98

Beyond Yoga leggings: $72.99 (34% off), originally $110

Original price: $118

These leggings are the key to smooth, seamless looks thanks to an internal waistband that provides gentle compression to the midsection. They feature a 27-inch inseam and are machine-washable.

Original price: $118

This sleeveless sweater dress is knit with wide-gauge, loose shaker stitching, making it breathable and ideal for warm weather. It has a spread collar and a cascade of buttons down the center for a polished finish.

Original price: $79

A Nordstrom sleepwear favorite, this pajama set features soft Tencel modal fabric. The button-up top and matching flowy, elastic-waist pants are cozy yet breathable, making them ideal for hot sleepers. Choose from 10 different colors.

Men’s footwear

Vince slip-on loafer sneakers: $129.99 (33% off) , originally $195

Adidas Ultraboost running sneakers: $139.99 (22% off), originally $180

Sperry Topsiders: $109.99 (37% off), originally $175

Magnanni dress shoes: $289.99 (32% off), originally $425

Ugg slippers: $69.99 (42% off) , originally $120

Original price: $140

These popular running shoes from On Running provide ample comfort no matter the distance. The cushion sole provides a springy bounce without weighing down the shoe. Lightweight, odor-fighting mesh provides airflow to keep you cool.

Original price: $130

These lace-up leather sneakers feature inner cushioning and a grippy rubber sole to keep you comfortable when you’re on your feet all day. Wear them with jeans for a casual night out or with trousers for fancier occasions.

Original price: $89.95

Driving loafers are another comfortable but polished addition to any shoe collection. This style from Nordstrom is versatile and adds a touch of polish to every outfit with its bit hardware and traction sole.

Women’s footwear

Ugg Tazzette slippers: $69.99 (30% off), originally $100

Nike Free Metcon 6 training shoe: $94.99 (24% off), originally $125

On Cloud 5 running sneaker: $99.99 (29% off), originally $140

Rothy’s square-toe Mary Janes: $89.99 (43% off), originally $159

Dolce Vita western ankle boots: $139.99 (33% off), originally $210

Original price: $115

With an oversized buckle and a pointed toe silhouette, these Steve Madden mules are versatile and stylish. Colors include classic black leather, brown, navy or burgundy suede, as well as ivory, denim or natural raffia.

Original price: $190

These classic Hunter rain boots keep feet dry from rain, puddles and slush. With traction-gripping soles and adjustable buckles, the boots are as functional as they are stylish.

Original price: $125

One of the most popular training sneakers on the market, these Nike sneakers are engineered to power you through squats, sprints and other high-intensity workouts, providing flexibility and stability with every move. The inner mesh is breathable during sweaty moments, while the treads keep you grounded and agile.

Beauty and Fragrance

Dior natural glow makeup set: $73 (22% off), originally $94

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream mini routine set: $98 (58% off), originally $232

Tom Ford eau de parfum discovery set: $40 (39% off), originally $65

SolaWave LED face mask: $244.30 (30% off), originally $349

Oribe gold lust haircare set: $102 (33% off), originally $152

Original price: $209.99

This pro-grade curling iron has a two-way rotating function that helps steer rotation, plus it has nine heat settings and two timer options for a customized curl every time. It’s also equipped with an ion generator that minimizes static frizz, boosts shine and locks in your look.

Original price: $107

If you’ve ever wanted to sample Le Labo’s iconic fragrances without paying full price, this discovery set offers a great opportunity. It contains three 0.17-ounce bottles of the brand’s most popular eau de parfums – Santal 33, Eucalyptus 20 and Another 13.

Original price: $190

This moisturizer set melts into the skin, imparting a glass-like, dewy base for makeup or on bare skin. This set contains a full-sized moisturizer plus a refill, so you won’t have to worry about running out.

Home

Barefoot Dreams throw blanket: $111.99 (33% off), originally $168

Mulberry silk pillowcase: $52.99 (34% off), originally $79.95

Volupsa Santal Vanille jar candle and room spray set: $42.99 (35% off), originally $66

Maison Margiela Replica candle set: $42.50 (50% off), originally $85

Organic cotton 4-piece bath towel set: $80.99 (26% off), originally $109

Original price: $749.99

The Dyson V15 is a solid option for anyone seeking a smart vacuum. It seamlessly adapts to each type of flooring (hardwood, carpeting, etc.) in your home and is equipped with an LCD screen that shows the total picked-up particles and displays the power mode and remaining battery. It’s lightweight and works well on stairs, couches and other hard-to-reach areas.

Original price: $44.95

This 32-ounce Hydroflask has a wide mouth, flexible straw and leakproof cap that makes sipping simple, while the TempShield double-wall insulation keeps your beverages hot or cold for an extended period of time. The glossy finish is both durable and aesthetically pleasing.

Original price: $109

Smooth and lustrous are two words used to describe this 400 thread count duvet and sham set . The organic cotton sateen fabric is soft and is easy to clean – simply toss it in the wash and tumble dry.

Travel

Herschel Supply Co. duffel bag: $72.99 (34% off), originally $110

Samsonite Virtuosa train case and carry-on set: $199.99 (33% off) , originally $300

TUMI V4 international carry-on: $524.99 (30% off), originally $750

Original price: $345

This carry-on from Away is durable yet lightweight, thanks to its polycarbonate construction. It has a secure two-way zip-around closure with a TSA-approved lock. Inside, a patented compression pad system with multiple pockets and a water-repellent laundry bag keeps belongings organized.

Original price: $268

This durable rolling suitcase from Béis is made of a sleek polycarbonate exterior and has four 360-degree swiveling wheels and a cushioned handle. Plus, the interior is lined with zip pockets, compression straps and two drawstring pouches to store dirty laundry and small essentials.

Original price: $139