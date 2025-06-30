Score early Prime Day deals on men's walking shoes from Adidas, New Balance, Cole Haan and more

Whether you’re trying to get more steps in or packing for a trip that’ll require lots of walking, comfortable walking shoes are essential. Unsupportive shoes can cause blisters and cramping, instability and can put a lot of stress on other parts of the body, like ankles, knees and hips.
We found sneakers, slip-ons and sandals that offer support and comfort while you’re walking.
Skechers slip-on sneakers: on sale for $51.17 (32% off)
Original price: $75
These slip-ons from Skechers have a barely-there feel, responsive cushioning and a durable, high-traction sole. They hold up well during long walks, making them great for walking-heavy trips that may involve hills, cobblestone streets or ancient ruins. These Skechers shoes are a bit more rugged and are ideal for walking on uneven surfaces like trails and rocks.
Cole Haan Oxford sneakers: on sale for $99.99 (20% off)
Original price: $125
Cole Haan's Oxford sneakers are great for those seeking a dress shoe that doesn’t skimp on support. Ideal for work or events like conferences and weddings, these sneakers have cushioning, breathable fabric and a tailored look. They come in a variety of neutral colors and sizes seven through 13. You can also consider this wing-tip version that feels just as comfortable.
Ecco Oxford sneakers: on sale for $149.97 (40% off)
Original price: $249.95
These sneakers combine the polished look of Oxford dress shoes with the comfort of a cushioned, shock-absorbing insole. Available in sizes five through 14.5 and four colors, they’ll take you from the boardroom to an evening out. The brand also makes a penny loafer version.
Tommy Hilfiger sneakers: on sale for $53.40 (40% off)
Original price: $89
There’s always a need for classic white sneakers, and this Tommy Hilfiger pair is solid. These sneakers have a basic rubber sole, leather exterior and lace-up closure for a stylish silhouette that works well with jeans, trousers or golf pants. Reebok makes a similar pair with a vintage twist.
Reef pull-on shoes: on sale for $34.97 (42% off)
Original price: $60
A classic wallaby sneaker, these Reefs have a moccasin-inspired design boosted by memory foam arch support. The slip-on style has a lightweight feel great for walking on flat ground or sand. Made in the U.S., these shoes come in sizes seven to 14 and four colors. Hey Dude makes a canvas version in many color options.
Canvas sneakers: on sale for $38.24 (24% off)
Original price: $50
These casual canvas sneakers look flat, but they’re equipped with a hidden padded removable insole. The timeless sneaker fits nicely on both wide and narrow feet for sizes 6.5 to 16. They have excellent grip and traction and the laces offer a secure fit. If you don’t like laces, try this similar slip-on version.
Teva sandals: on sale for $42.91 (43% off)
Original price: $75
While these aren’t sneakers or slip-in shoes, you’d be surprised how supportive these Tevas are. A true outdoor classic, they keep your feet comfortable with a contoured footbed and work nicely for walking on the beach, around town or at a campground. For a bit more security, opt for the brand’s classic sandal.