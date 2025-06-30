Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Score early Prime Day deals on men's walking shoes from Adidas, New Balance, Cole Haan and more

Step into comfort

Caitlyn Martyn By Caitlyn Martyn Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Whether it be on vacation or during everyday life, walking shoes prevent blisters, instability and stress on the feet, ankles, knees and hips.

Whether it be on vacation or during everyday life, walking shoes prevent blisters, instability and stress on the feet, ankles, knees and hips. (iStock)

Whether you’re trying to get more steps in or packing for a trip that’ll require lots of walking, comfortable walking shoes are essential. Unsupportive shoes can cause blisters and cramping, instability and can put a lot of stress on other parts of the body, like ankles, knees and hips.  

We found sneakers, slip-ons and sandals that offer support and comfort while you’re walking. 

Skechers slip-on sneakers: on sale for $51.17 (32% off)

Original price: $75

These lightweight slip-ons from Skechers are as comfortable and easy as shoes can get.

These lightweight slip-ons from Skechers are as comfortable and easy as shoes can get. (Amazon)

Amazon $75 $51.17

These slip-ons from Skechers have a barely-there feel, responsive cushioning and a durable, high-traction sole. They hold up well during long walks, making them great for walking-heavy trips that may involve hills, cobblestone streets or ancient ruins. These Skechers shoes are a bit more rugged and are ideal for walking on uneven surfaces like trails and rocks. 

Cole Haan Oxford sneakers: on sale for $99.99 (20% off)

Original price: $125

Looking polished has never felt so comfortable.

Looking polished has never felt so comfortable. (Amazon)

Amazon $125 $99.99

Cole Haan's Oxford sneakers are great for those seeking a dress shoe that doesn’t skimp on support. Ideal for work or events like conferences and weddings, these sneakers have cushioning, breathable fabric and a tailored look. They come in a variety of neutral colors and sizes seven through 13. You can also consider this wing-tip version that feels just as comfortable. 

12 SNEAKERS THAT CAN HELP YOU WORKOUT OUTSIDE

Ecco Oxford sneakers: on sale for $149.97 (40% off)

Original price: $249.95

Dress up without sacrificing comfort.

Dress up without sacrificing comfort. (Amazon)

Amazon $249.95 $149.97

These sneakers combine the polished look of Oxford dress shoes with the comfort of a cushioned, shock-absorbing insole. Available in sizes five through 14.5 and four colors, they’ll take you from the boardroom to an evening out. The brand also makes a penny loafer version.

Tommy Hilfiger sneakers: on sale for $53.40 (40% off)

Original price: $89

A fresh pair of white sneakers.

A fresh pair of white sneakers. (Amazon)

Amazon $89 $53.40

There’s always a need for classic white sneakers, and this Tommy Hilfiger pair is solid. These sneakers have a basic rubber sole, leather exterior and lace-up closure for a stylish silhouette that works well with jeans, trousers or golf pants. Reebok makes a similar pair with a vintage twist.

10 COMFORTABLE SHOE PICKS FOR FEET THAT ACHE 

Reef pull-on shoes: on sale for $34.97 (42% off)

Original price: $60

Comfortable and up for anything.

Comfortable and up for anything. (Amazon)

Amazon $60 $34.97

A classic wallaby sneaker, these Reefs have a moccasin-inspired design boosted by memory foam arch support. The slip-on style has a lightweight feel great for walking on flat ground or sand. Made in the U.S., these shoes come in sizes seven to 14 and four colors. Hey Dude makes a canvas version in many color options. 

Canvas sneakers: on sale for $38.24 (24% off)

Original price: $50

Laid back and versatile, these shoes are a great addition to any collection.

Laid back and versatile, these shoes are a great addition to any collection. (Amazon)

Amazon $50 $38.24

These casual canvas sneakers look flat, but they’re equipped with a hidden padded removable insole. The timeless sneaker fits nicely on both wide and narrow feet for sizes 6.5 to 16. They have excellent grip and traction and the laces offer a secure fit. If you don’t like laces, try this similar slip-on version

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Teva sandals: on sale for $42.91 (43% off)

Original price: $75

A sturdy, outdoor classic.

A sturdy, outdoor classic. (Amazon)

Amazon $75 $42.91

While these aren’t sneakers or slip-in shoes, you’d be surprised how supportive these Tevas are. A true outdoor classic, they keep your feet comfortable with a contoured footbed and work nicely for walking on the beach, around town or at a campground. For a bit more security, opt for the brand’s classic sandal

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.