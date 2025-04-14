These athletic dresses will help you stay active in style this summer

The summer is in full swing, and many are getting outside and active. These women's styles seamlessly transition from physical activities like tennis, yoga and golf, to a casual lunch with friends or running errands, without running home and changing clothes. As the weather warms up, incorporating these ‘one-and-done’ pieces into your wardrobe can elevate your active lifestyle and save you precious time in your day.

Whether running to the bank, the school dropoff line or a HIIT session at the gym, the athletic dress will be your handy go-to time after time. With thoughtful features like built-in bras, shorts and pockets, athletic dresses ensure you can stay active without sacrificing fashion. Here are 10 options to consider in your search for your next athletic dress.

With this SPANXShape Get Moving dress, you literally don’t need anything else. The dress features a built-in shelf bra and shorts that provide targeted shaping and support, enhancing confidence while moving. A hidden pocket within the shorts offers a convenient space to stash essentials like keys or cards. The design even includes a discreet gusset, allowing easy bathroom breaks without removing the entire dress. If the price tag is a bit too high for your budget, consider this similar style at Amazon for less than half the cost of its brand-name counterpart.

Leave it to Old Navy to offer the latest trends at prices that won’t break the bank. This budget-friendly PowerSoft dress features the brand's signature fabric, offering a soft and stretchy feel with light compression. It's comfortable enough for all-day wear and provides a flattering fit. Embrace the sneakers with dresses trend and pick up these comfy white kicks!

Trendy brand Alo Yoga offers this Alosoft Courtside tennis dress with a pretty ballerina-esque neckline. It also has a built-in sports bra and shorts. The adjustable straps allow for a customized fit and the soft fabric ensures comfort no matter what you do! Or you may want a different take on the trend and skip the skirt! In that case, consider the brand’s Center Stage onesie.

This Abercrombie & Fitch squareneck ‘Traveler’ mini dress is simple but stylish with no frills and an easy zip-up back. It includes built-in shorts with a discreet pocket, making it a practical choice for everyday wear. The brand offers petite, regular and tall, accommodating many shapes and sizes. Athleta offers a similar style without the zipper that you can pull on and go.

T his Ewedoos tennis dress features a built-in bra and shorts with pockets, like many others—but at a wallet-friendly price. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry during strenuous activities while the criss-cross straps allow for adjustability. It even has a hidden tummy control panel! The brand also makes this version with spaghetti straps.

You’ll be match-ready in this Baleaf golf dress , which features a classic racerback design with a polo collar. This dress includes detachable shorts for convenience and multiple pockets for essentials. If you want a little more coverage against the elements, Gymshark offers this long-sleeved style with a built-in bodysuit.

Who says your athletic dress has to be short? Leave it to Nike to make this sporty look ultra fashion-forward with this Chill Knit midi dress at Nordstrom. Utilizing moisture-wicking technology in the ribbed knit fabric and featuring Nike’s signature swoosh, this body-skimming style slips on effortlessly and keeps you dry and comfortable all day. Of course, there is a shorter version if you prefer.

If it’s pleats you’re after, check out this Beyond Yoga ‘Score’ pleated dress . With a scoop front neckline and an open back detail, this mini-length dress offers a flattering silhouette for all activities. The pleated skirt has side vents that provide easy access to these pockets without lifting the skirt. Designed to flatter every shape, the brand says it’s even wear-tested to ensure the perfect fit in every size. If you want to spend a little less, Amazon offers this option for under $40.

The Athleta ‘Transcend’ dress offers a lightweight, barely-there feel while providing full coverage for its wearer. The breathable and quick-drying material features all-around stretch and built-in sun protection of UPF 40+, offering excellent protection against harmful ultraviolet rays. Don’t forget to grab a sporty jacket for early morning activities and chillier days.

