Denim styles for every look this summer

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
A rack of second hand jeans

Denim is a cornerstone of American fashion. (iStock)

Whether dressing up for a night out or dressing down with sneakers for a casual daytime look, denim offers versatility that few other fabrics can match. The adaptability of denim allows it to transcend seasonal trends, making it a go-to choice year-round and is evident in its myriad of forms: classic jeans, chic skirts, structured jackets, and trendy vests. Here are 10 must-have denim pieces to add to your lineup this summer: 

Cropped denim vest: $43.89

Blue denim vest on a model with white jeans

This Elleven cropped denim vest is super on trend and brings a touch of Western flair to your wardrobe.  (Amazon)

This Elleven cropped denim vest is super on trend and brings a touch of Western flair to your wardrobe. Its V-neck design and lightweight fabric make it perfect for layering over dresses or pairing with wide-leg linen pants. Colored denim has reemerged from decades past, and you can get this style in fun colors like pink or just go with a summery white or acid-washed black. 

Lily high boot jeans: $238

A pair of jeans on a model's legs

Fidelity's Lily jeans offer a flattering mid-rise fit, boot cut design suitable for various body shapes, a light wash and a cropped length perfect for summer. (Nordstrom)

Fidelity's Lily jeans offer a flattering mid-rise fit, boot cut design suitable for various body shapes, a light wash and a cropped length perfect for summer. These will be your go-to jeans to pair with everything from a crisp white blouse and heels to a light tee and casual sneakers. If you’re looking to spend a little less, a similar pair of jeans is available on Amazon for less than $40.

Levi’s floral bustier top: $69.50

A model wearing a matching denim set on a white background

This Levi’s floral bustier offers a fresh take on denim, blending femininity with classic elements.  (Macy's)

This Levi’s floral bustier at Macy’s offers a fresh take on denim, blending femininity with classic elements. It's a versatile addition to any wardrobe, ideal for spring and summer outings. Take it a step further and sport your own version of the Cowboy Tuxedo with the matching jeans for $98. 

Free People We the Free Opal swing denim trucker jacket: $98

Opal swing denim jacket by Free People

This Opal swing denim jacket by Free People introduces a playful twist to the traditional jean jacket with its swingy silhouette and defined pleating.  (Nordstrom)

This Opal swing denim jacket by Free People introduces a playful twist to the traditional jean jacket. Its swingy silhouette and defined pleating at the back add movement and style. It looks great layered, or on its own over a simple tank or tee. If you are looking for a more classic denim jacket, Old Navy has you covered with its aptly named ‘Classic’ jean jacket.

Old Navy mid-rise jean maxi skirt: on sale for $21.99 (51% off)

Original price: $44.99

A model wearing a denim skirt and white top.

Old Navy's mid-rise jean maxi skirt combines comfort with a classic pencil skirt design, making it suitable for various occasions. (Old Navy)

Old Navy's mid-rise jean maxi skirt combines comfort with a classic pencil skirt design. Its high-waisted fit and maxi length make it suitable for various occasions, from casual days to more dressed-up events. It’s a versatile addition to your closet that can be styled in many different ways. If you’d rather keep it short for summer, a mini version is also available at Old Navy in two different washes. 

Oversized denim shirt jacket: on sale for $44.97 (54% off)

Original price: $98

The Pistola Mandy shacket offers an oversized fit that's both comfortable and on-trend. It's ideal for layering during transitional seasons.

The Pistola Mandy shacket offers an oversized fit that's both comfortable and on-trend. It's ideal for layering during transitional seasons. (Nordstrom Rack)

In recent years, we’ve been introduced to a shirt/jacket hybrid trend known as the ‘shacket.’ This oversize denim shacket offers a fit that's both comfortable and on-trend. It's ideal for layering during transitional seasons and the relaxed style adds a laid-back vibe to any outfit. Walmart also offers this light-washed fringe-trimmed version that’s a similar style. 

Avec Les Filles corset denim jumpsuit: on sale for $89.97 (52% off)

Original Price: $189

A model wearing a wide-leg denim jumpsuit on a white background

This wide-leg denim jumpsuit from Avec Les Filles adds a touch of glamour to your denim ensemble. (Nordstrom)

This wide-leg denim jumpsuit from Avec Les Filles at Nordstrom adds a touch of glamour to your denim ensemble, with its flattering and feminine zip-up corset bodice design, making it a statement piece for special occasions or a night out. If you’re looking for something just as cute but a little more casual, consider this Jayde jumpsuit from Free People. 

Free People Madison City denim jacket: $128

A model demonstrating the Free People Madison City jacket on a plain background

With its button-down style and chest pocket details, the Free People Madison City jacket is a versatile piece that complements various outfits (Free People)

Denim doesn’t always have to be blue and this Free People Madison City jacket offers a relaxed and effortless look in colors like olive and tan. With its button-down style and chest pocket details, it's a versatile piece that complements various outfits. Pair with contrasting colored denim on the bottom, like the tan jacket worn with a white tee or nautical striped tee over these olive skinny jeans

Grapent babydoll denim dress: $44.99

A model wearing a babydoll-style denim dress on a white background

This babydoll-style dress on Amazon features a tiered design that adds a playful and girly touch to classic denim. (Amazon)

This babydoll-style denim dress on Amazon features a tiered design that adds a playful and girly touch to classic denim. Its relaxed fit ensures comfort, while the short sleeves and above-the-knee length make it suitable for warmer days. It also comes in more than a dozen different washes and colors. Pair it with sandals for a casual day out or dress it up with heels for an evening gathering. If you really want to commit to the trend and go head-to-toe in denim, grab these Chinese Laundry platform sandals at Zappos. 

Halter maxi dress: $32.99

A model demonstrating a Yoeasy sleeveless maxi dress against a white background

This Yoeasy sleeveless maxi sports a figure-flattering silhouette and plunging halter neckline while offering the comfort that denim provides. 

Who says denim can’t be daring? This Yoeasy sleeveless maxi dress on Amazon sports a figure-flattering silhouette and plunging halter neckline while offering the comfort that denim provides. Its simple design also allows for easy accessorizing. Pair it with platform wedge sandals and a statement necklace for a chic summer look.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 