Denim styles for every look this summer

Whether dressing up for a night out or dressing down with sneakers for a casual daytime look, denim offers versatility that few other fabrics can match. The adaptability of denim allows it to transcend seasonal trends, making it a go-to choice year-round and is evident in its myriad of forms: classic jeans, chic skirts, structured jackets, and trendy vests. Here are 10 must-have denim pieces to add to your lineup this summer:

This Elleven cropped denim vest is super on trend and brings a touch of Western flair to your wardrobe. Its V-neck design and lightweight fabric make it perfect for layering over dresses or pairing with wide-leg linen pants . Colored denim has reemerged from decades past, and you can get this style in fun colors like pink or just go with a summery white or acid-washed black.

Fidelity's Lily jeans offer a flattering mid-rise fit, boot cut design suitable for various body shapes, a light wash and a cropped length perfect for summer. These will be your go-to jeans to pair with everything from a crisp white blouse and heels to a light tee and casual sneakers . If you’re looking to spend a little less, a similar pair of jeans is available on Amazon for less than $40.

This Levi’s floral bustier at Macy’s offers a fresh take on denim, blending femininity with classic elements. It's a versatile addition to any wardrobe, ideal for spring and summer outings. Take it a step further and sport your own version of the Cowboy Tuxedo with the matching jeans for $98.

This Opal swing denim jacket by Free People introduces a playful twist to the traditional jean jacket. Its swingy silhouette and defined pleating at the back add movement and style. It looks great layered, or on its own over a simple tank or tee. If you are looking for a more classic denim jacket, Old Navy has you covered with its aptly named ‘Classic’ jean jacket .

Old Navy's mid-rise jean maxi skirt combines comfort with a classic pencil skirt design. Its high-waisted fit and maxi length make it suitable for various occasions, from casual days to more dressed-up events. It’s a versatile addition to your closet that can be styled in many different ways. If you’d rather keep it short for summer, a mini version is also available at Old Navy in two different washes.

In recent years, we’ve been introduced to a shirt/jacket hybrid trend known as the ‘shacket.’ This oversize denim shacket offers a fit that's both comfortable and on-trend. It's ideal for layering during transitional seasons and the relaxed style adds a laid-back vibe to any outfit. Walmart also offers this light-washed fringe-trimmed version that’s a similar style.

This wide-leg denim jumpsuit from Avec Les Filles at Nordstrom adds a touch of glamour to your denim ensemble, with its flattering and feminine zip-up corset bodice design, making it a statement piece for special occasions or a night out. If you’re looking for something just as cute but a little more casual, consider this Jayde jumpsuit from Free People.

Denim doesn’t always have to be blue and this Free People Madison City jacket offers a relaxed and effortless look in colors like olive and tan. With its button-down style and chest pocket details, it's a versatile piece that complements various outfits. Pair with contrasting colored denim on the bottom, like the tan jacket worn with a white tee or nautical striped tee over these olive skinny jeans .

This babydoll-style denim dress on Amazon features a tiered design that adds a playful and girly touch to classic denim. Its relaxed fit ensures comfort, while the short sleeves and above-the-knee length make it suitable for warmer days. It also comes in more than a dozen different washes and colors. Pair it with sandals for a casual day out or dress it up with heels for an evening gathering. If you really want to commit to the trend and go head-to-toe in denim, grab these Chinese Laundry platform sandals at Zappos.

