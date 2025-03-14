DIY your nails with these essentials from Amazon

"Leave it to a professional" is often the advice you’ll get regarding beauty and wellness treatments such as waxing and hair color. But there’s something you can now do yourself and save money in the process: DIY nails. Social media platforms, especially TikTok, have been pivotal in this phenomenon. Influencers and beauty enthusiasts regularly share tutorials and creative ideas, inspiring millions to experiment with their own nail designs at home.

The hashtag #diynails, for instance, showcases at-home nail artistry and teaches others they can confidently take on the task. From comprehensive nail art kits to specialized tools like at-home gel lights, the options are plentiful, enabling salon-quality results in the comfort of your own home. Ready to try it? Here is a curated list of 10 DIY nail items conveniently available on Amazon. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.



All-in-one nail art kits provide a convenient introduction for those starting their DIY nail journey. This Fandamei nail art kit offers 15 pieces, including nail brushes, dotting tools, glitter and rhinestones, making it a versatile choice for beginners and anyone who wants a lot of options when it comes to design. Since this kit is intended for use with regular polish, consider this Sally Hansen Insta-Dry quick dry polish set. You can also pick up this nifty nail polish drying fan for less tahn $10.



Gel nail polish sets like this 110 piece one from Beetles makes a long-lasting, glossy finish possible because the polish dries and sets under a special UV light. It includes 100 colors, base and top coats and all the essential tools. This kit provides a broad color palette, enabling users to experiment with various styles and trends. Remember that gel polish requires special removal so that you don’t damage your natural nails, so you may want to pick up a bottle of acetone and these nail caps for when you’re ready to ‘soak off’ the polish and switch to a new hue.

Acrylic nail kits like this one by Saviland are popular for nail extensions and durable designs. Still, they may require more skill than gel or regular polish (so pulling up a YouTube tutorial is always a good idea). This kit contains the acrylic powders, liquids, brushes, nail drill and other necessary tools to get that unbreakable effect that acrylic is known for. If you want more length and don’t want to put the acrylic right on top of your natural nails, pick up a set of glue-on nails to apply first. Acrylic also requires special removal, so opt for this Willowash electric nail soaking bowl for best results.

Precision is key in nail art; specialized brushes and dotting tools facilitate intricate designs. This Artdone nail dotting tools set features multiple double-ended tools suitable for various design techniques, making it an essential addition to any nail art collection. They’re especially useful for applying decorations like rhinestones, which you’ll also need to pick up some nail glue to ensure they stay put.



Adding embellishments like rhinestones, glitter and stickers can elevate any manicure. This Teenitor nail charms kit offers a variety of decorations, including foil nail stickers and 3D charms and gems, allowing users to customize their nails creatively with standout designs. Another fun option is this magnetic beads set , which uses a magnetic pen to apply the metallic caviar microbeads to nails expertly.

Curing gel polishes and acrylics require reliable UV or LED nail lamps and investing in a quality lamp ensures a durable and professional finish. If you really want professional results, this GlowPro UV LED lamp is the one nail techs use. It allows for precise and customizable curing based on your specific needs. Another high-tech option is this CuraLite curing light, which uses ‘focus beam’ technology at home or on the go.



Electric nail drills are invaluable for refining shapes and prepping nails. This M Max nail drill is like the pros', with adjustable speeds and different tools for different purposes. If you don’t want to spend quite as much, a less expensive model is available for less than $40.

If you like the clean but simple look of a french tip manicure but don’t have the steady hand it requires to paint on the white strips, this Saviland nail stamp kit is the answer. You might also consider these handy French tips stickers, which you just stick on and then paint over with a clear top coat so it stays in place.



Suppose you don’t have the artistic skills to pull off nail art alone, try this Teenitor set of pre-painted nails. You can glue on and go. It comes with 24 complete sets of nails in various colors, with a combination of glossy and matte plus the glue that keeps them affixed for several days. Removing these nails can damage your natural nails if they are not done correctly, so be sure to pick up some remover when you’re ready to switch to a new set.

