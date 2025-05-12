Boho outfits to add to your closet this summer

Rooted in the free-spirited and artistic expressions of the 1960s and 70s, boho style is characterized by its relaxed silhouettes, earthy tones and eclectic patterns. Thanks to TikTok trends and influencers, modern style interpretations have evolved to incorporate contemporary elements with vintage charm for the perfect boho outfits.

Key staples of a boho-inspired wardrobe include flowy maxi dresses, peasant blouses, wide-leg pants, shoes and sneakers in natural materials and layered jewelry. Here are 10 looks if you want to board the boho train this season.

This Endless Summer by Free People maxi dress embodies the essence of boho chic with its flowing silhouette and intricate patterns. Crafted from lightweight fabric, it's perfect for warm weather and can be dressed up or down. Pair it with jute sandals and a floppy hat for a completely updated bohemian look. If you want to see other options, consider this R. Vivomos lookalike on Amazon.

This Zankely floral print maxi dress at Walmart exudes boho style with its vibrant patterns and relaxed design. Pair with a slouchy hobo bag and layered necklaces featuring crosses and butterflies for an on-trend look.

This Petal & Pup Floret midi dress at Nordstrom offers a modern take on boho fashion with its subtle floral design, cute ladylike details and flattering cut. Ideal for both daytime events and evening gatherings, it can easily be accessorized with a denim jacket or statement earrings .

This I.N.C. International Concepts pleated off-the-shoulder dress at Macy's comes in two vibrant colors and one eye-catching print with pleated details that add texture and movement. The off-the-shoulder neckline creates a feminine, sophisticated silhouette, perfect for summer evenings or a dressy event. With its flowing design and lightweight fabric, this dress is easily paired with strappy sandals for an effortlessly chic look.

This Old Navy gauze maxi dress offers a relaxed fit and lightweight fabric, with a simple design that allows for versatility in styling, whether paired with woven slides now or ankle boots going into the fall. It comes in several bright colors and works great when topped with an eyelet denim jacket .

These Babysbule jeans at Walmart capture the essence of hippie style with their intricate embroidery and flared leg design. Pair with a flowy blouse or a crochet top to enhance the boho vibe. Accessorize with layered bangles and a wide-brimmed hat to complete the ensemble.

These fun overalls offer a relaxed fit with a vibrant floral print, embodying the free-spirited essence of boho style. The loose silhouette makes them comfy, while the lightweight fabric and one-and-done styling make it easy to throw on and still make a statement.

Their versatility allows for layering with chunky jewelry like this hibiscus pearl choker or a fedora , whether strolling through a farmers' market or enjoying a beach day.

Consider this No Boundaries tiered maxi skirt for the centerpiece of your boho look. This skirt features a flowing, tiered design with lightweight fabric and an elastic waistband for pull-on ease. Pair this skirt with a peasant blouse or a simple tank top (less than $4!) to complete the boho ensemble. Need more color and print options? Check out this one offered on Amazon.

This lightweight blouse at Walmart is a focal piece with its floral print and drawstring detail, with a fit that flatters various body types. Its breathable fabric ensures comfort throughout the day and pairs well with cropped white jeans .

