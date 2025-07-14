Golf apparel to level up your look at the links

When it comes to golf, the right apparel on the course can make a significant difference to your swing. Look for breathable, sweat-wicking polos, technical pants with stretch and unfettered freedom, versatile layers like lightweight rain jackets and zip-ups to stay comfortable through changing weather conditions, reliable gloves, cushioned socks and spikeless or hybrid shoes . Here are 10 golf apparel items that’ll help you level up your look at the links.

Engineered with lightweight, stretchy materials and sealed seams, this rain set keeps you dry in unpredictable weather. The sleek design looks sharp — perfect for rainy round preparedness without compromising style. This golf bag rain cover and golf umbrella from Titleist keep your clubs dry.

These Amazon golf pants have a flexible four-way stretch and built-in UV protection. The slim-fit pants look tailored but have pockets that are designed to hold tees and cards without looking bulky. The same style is also available for ladies.

Made with Peter Millar’s signature polyester-spandex blend, this polo offers four-way stretch, moisture-wicking properties, odor resistance and UPF 50+ sun protection. The spread collar and refined three-button placket give it a polished look. For a sportier silhouette, this iteration also dries fast, resists odors and provides sun protection — all while staying stylish on the course.

Never underestimate the power of a stylish glove. Made from ultra-soft leather with precision stitching, this Malbon golf glove delivers exceptional grip and comfort with a super elegant appeal, with its magnetic button closure.

The clean, spike-free silhouette of these waterproof leather shoes transitions seamlessly from course to clubhouse. Available in sizes seven to 15 in four colors, you have a few options to choose from. Carry them in this TaylorMade leather monogrammed shoe bag for true high society style.

Stitch combines luxurious fabrics with tour-level style in this striped polo , crafted from breathable fabric and minimal branding. Tailored seams and lightweight mesh side panels enhance cooling and movement, mixing performance with class. Check out the brand’s visors if you want some shade on the course.

For a traditional-looking golf shoe that still offers hybrid versatility, this golf shoe from Stitch combines spikeless performance, waterproof construction and a refined look with leather detailing. It’s suitable for swinging freely on the course and then heading straight into a casual office setting. And if you’re buying some new golf shoes, don’t forget to pick up some fresh socks .

Made from a soft, sweat-wicking cotton-polyester blend, this Malbon polo is as comfortable as it gets. Subtle branding and ribbed collar give it a stylish edge, while the fabric keeps you cool and dry throughout your round. Check out this polo from the brand’s collaboration with The Gap.

The ultimate way to elevate your look on the golf course is with these designer golf shoes , a collaboration between Jimmy Choo and Malbon. Crafted with a supple, water-resistant leather upper, these Italian-made trainers also feature faceted Diamond cleats integrated into a rubber sole, offering exceptional grip and stability through every drive. Peter Millar offers a similar style for a significantly lower price.

