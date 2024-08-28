6 marathon training accessories to help you get a personal best

Getting better running times requires training. This is more complex than just throwing on some running shoes. To make it to the finish line, you'll have to consider a training routine. Make sure your routine incorporates strength training. This is an essential part of a runner's training regimen that can help you run faster and longer, reduce the risk of injury, and improve your running technique.

Consider what you'll be wearing. While many runners understand the importance of a good running shoe, they sometimes overlook socks. Good socks can keep you running healthy because they help avoid blisters and improve circulation.

Post-run recovery is another aspect of running that is crucial to keeping you running longer and faster. A good routine can help repair microscopic damage and stress caused by running, which can lead to stronger muscles, improved performance and a reduced risk of injury.

Here are six running accessories that will help you improve your run:

Strength training is essential to building stamina and speed. If you want to bypass the gym, this TRX suspension trainer on Amazon is an excellent choice. This piece of exercise equipment uses gravity and your body weight to create resistance for Total Resistance Exercises, which strengthens the core, improves balance and increases flexibility. Use these kettlebells, $28.99 at Walmart, as another great cross-training option.

Treat your feet to top-of-the-line running socks. Reviewers boast that the Feetures Elite Max Cushion No Show Tab—Running Socks for Men and Women—Athletic Compression Socks, available for $18 at Fleet Feet or Amazon, are the best socks on earth. The socks are designed with extra protection in high-impact areas and high-density cushioning and come in a variety of fun and vibrant colors that will keep you motivated.

If you've been running a training app on your phone without the help of a GPS watch, it may be time to rethink that decision. GPS running watches can help you improve your running by tracking pace, distance and heart rate metrics. And they don't have to cost a lot to be effective. The Coros Apex 2 Running Watch, $429 at Walmart is lightweight, has a long battery life and features trackers for speed, heart rate and location. Or try the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, which is $54.99 on Amazon, for a budget fitness tracker with a long battery life and full GPS.

Invest in good headphones. The Shokz OpenRun Pro, on Amazon, uses bone conduction or DirectPitch™ technology to transmit sound to your ears without blocking them. This allows you to listen to music while being aware of your surroundings. If you prefer earbuds, try the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for $249. These clip onto the side of your ears, allowing you to still hear what's happening around you.

Proper hydration is essential for any mileage, but a marathon will require careful consideration and fine-tuning during training. Hydration packs help you stay hydrated on long runs and let you sip without losing your stride. Nathan's Pinnacle 12L Women's Hydration Race Vest is a great choice because it is lightweight and breathable. It has a 1.6 L insulated bladder to keep fluids cold and reduce sloshing and up to seven front pockets and holsters for storing gels, capsules, accessories and extra bottles. The vest has two water-resistant chest pockets to store your smartphone or other small items. You can also buy this vest on sale at Amazon for $189.98.

Recovery is an essential part of marathon training. Ice baths are a great recovery tool because they can help with soreness, inflammation and muscle damage. This ice bathtub on Amazon features a multi-layer design with strong, waterproof and tear-resistant materials for lasting durability. The cold tub can maintain temperatures for up to 5 hours. You can also try this ice bath, on sale for $44.99 at Walmart.