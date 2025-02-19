Throwing a spring wedding? Decorate with this affordable wedding decor

Planning a spring wedding is a special experience. Spring offers the perfect backdrop for a wedding filled with romance and beauty. If you're dreaming of a ceremony adorned with lush florals but still need to be mindful of your budget, you can create a spring wedding using budget-friendly floral décor.

From enchanting floral arches to elegant bouquets and charming table runners, this wedding décor can infuse your special day with the essence of spring. Plus, the pastel color pallet most of these items follow will go beautifully with any spring theme.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Pastel-colored tablecloths and runners add to the spring experience. They go beautifully with most flowers and come in pinks, blues, purples, greens and yellows. You can get a 16-pack of plastic lavender-colored tablecloths from Amazon. They make clean-up easy, but still look great.

If you prefer fabric tablecloths, there are a couple of different ways you can go. Amazon has a six-pack of light pink linen tablecloths, or if you prefer green, you can find a six-pack of beautiful sage green tablecloths.

Consider an Amazon Prime membership to get everything you need for your wedding, fast. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

To complete the floral theme, add floral table runners over your solid-colored tablecloths. This cream and sage green floral tablecloth is a chic addition to any table, and it’s plenty affordable. You can also find a white, 120-inch tablecloth with different flowers throughout. This one is ideal for the head table, or a single long table.

SET THE SCENE FOR A SUMMER PICNIC WITH THESE ESSENTIALS

Image 1 of 4 next

Image 2 of 4 prev next

Image 3 of 4 prev next

Image 4 of 4 prev

An easy and inexpensive way to add décor to your tables or wedding centerpieces is with mini bouquets in vintage bud vases. Grab a set of 32 different bud vases for just over $40 on Amazon or, you can go even more antique looking and get 24 amber glass bud vases.

You can fill the vases with fresh flowers from your local flower shop or opt for fake flowers that are sure to last longer. Keep it simple with these artificial lavender bouquets from Walmart, or get 20 sets of different types of flowers on Amazon.

Original price: $55.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Get married in front of a gorgeous floral arch and celebrate your love for each other and the spring season. Amazon has an arbor set that comes with artificial white flowers and drapery to put over the arch. You can find a 6.5-foot arch from Walmart that’s easy to put together and comes in a flashy gold color that’ll go well with all your other décor.

Original price: $31.19

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Watering cans easily double as vases and are ideal for a spring-themed wedding. Put them around the venue on tables and fill them with flowers to add to the ambiance. Amazon has a five-pack of small watering cans in a variety of pastel colors that’ll fit in with any spring vibe.

Just looking for added décor? Put out these 12 mini watering cans. The galvanized metal is the perfect neutral vase for flowers, candy or any other wedding accessories.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Lanterns add a classy look to your wedding and are great for added lighting if you’re having a nighttime wedding. Lanterns come in all different shapes and sizes, so you can customize them to your liking.

You can get 12 mini lamps with included LED candles. They have a vintage look, perfect for your big day. For a different look, go with these beautiful floral paper lanterns. Hang them above your tables, and they create a festive atmosphere for your guests. If you prefer a simpler look, go with this set of 24 black lanterns from Walmart. They also have LED lights included.

GIVE YOUR SUNROOM A MAKEOVER WITH THESE 10 PRODUCTS

Original price: $26.99

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Flower garlands can be added to any of the tables at your wedding to add a spring touch. Amazon has an eight-pack of pink and white rose garland for a very affordable price. If you’re having a mix of flowers at your wedding, Michael’s has a six-foot mixed blooms garland.

Purple lovers can find well-made light and dark purple flower garlands on Amazon. You get nine different garlands, totaling 72 feet, so you should have plenty if your wedding is on the smaller side.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

An easy way to transform your wedding into a spring paradise is with your plates and cutlery. You can go with a simple leaf pattern with this 36-piece set of paper dessert plates, or get a whole floral plate, napkin and cutlery set. The 24-piece set includes gold rimmed plates with a beautiful floral patten, cups and napkins with the same patter and a light gold cutlery set.

Looking for something a little more unique? These scalloped floral dinner paper plates have vintage-inspired floral patterns with a rare, scalloped edge. Get a pack of eight plates for just $11.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Adding floral napkin rings to your table setting is a subtle way to add spring-themed décor. You can go with a simple pink rose napkin ring, like this 24-piece set from Amazon, or choose this basic eucalyptus napkin ring set. The set comes with 12 napkin rings and realistic-looking eucalyptus.

Original price: $15.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Instead of using bright overhead lighting, set the mood with some string lights. A 66-foot set of fairy lights can transform any venue into a magical space. They’re easy to manipulate, so you can wrap them around pretty much anything.

Need an even larger set of string lights? This 100-foot string of Edison bulbs will provide plenty of light for your venue. They’re waterproof, so you can use them inside or out, and they can withstand a little wind or snow, too.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Make a statement with your silverware and choose unique color schemes, like lavender. Lavender silverware embraces the natural colors and spring. Both Walmart and Amazon have large sets of lavender-colored plastic silverware.