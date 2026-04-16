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Deals

Practical Mother's Day gifts under $50 she'll actually want

Save up to 80% on gifts like candle warmers and Swarovski jewelry

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Get gifts your mom will really use — from pillows to charcuterie boards.

Get gifts your mom will really use — from pillows to charcuterie boards. (Fox News Composite)

Many moms prefer useful gifts over expensive splurges, so, this Mother's Day, skip the guesswork and give her something she'll actually use. We rounded up deals on everything from reliable Skechers sneakers to comfy sports bras, with discounts up to 80% off. Want something more elevated? This gorgeous Swarovski pendant necklace is now under $50.

READ MORE: 40% off or more: Amazon Mother's Day gifts to buy before the rush

Ann Taylor fuzzy slippers: $33.95 (77% off)

Original price: $148

These slippers have an elevated look.

These slippers have an elevated look. (Ann Taylor)

Treat her to something cozy she'll actually wear every day. These elegant Ann Taylor fuzzy slippers have a polished gold bar accent for a chic, loafer-inspired look and come in neutral shades as well as a fun cheetah print. Even better, they're 77% off — dropping the price by $114 and making them an easy, budget-friendly gift.

Skechers Go Run Consistent sneakers: $44.98 (38% off)

Original price: $73

These breathable shoes are machine-washable.

These breathable shoes are machine-washable. (Amazon)

Amazon $73 $44.98

Gift her a dependable, easy-to-clean pair of shoes, and she’ll think of you every time she wears them. These Skechers Go Run Consistent sneakers are a top option that’s nearly 40% off. With extra cushioning and breathable mesh, they help keep your feet cooler on the go. Plus, they’re machine-washable for hassle-free care.

READ MORE: Save big on Skechers sneakers you'll wear every day, starting at $33

Seamless sports bra: $7.98 (80% off)

Original price: $39.99

A soft, stretchy sports bra is a practical gift for moms.

A soft, stretchy sports bra is a practical gift for moms. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $7.98

Give her a gift she'll actually wear on repeat. This seamless sports bra offers all-day comfort with wide straps for extra support and a wire-free design that won’t dig in. Even better, it's currently 80% off, costing just under $10. If you know she'll love it, gift her this three-pack.

Silicone baking mats, 3-pack: $8.99 (31% off)

Original price: $12.99

Baking mats help prevent sticking.

Baking mats help prevent sticking. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.99 $8.99

For the mom who loves to bake, this silicone mat three-pac is a practical gift she'll reach for every time. The nonstick surface keeps cookies from sticking, reduces cleanup and rinses clean in seconds.

Swarovski Constella crystal pendant necklace: $46.60 (10% off)

Original price: $51.53

A simple yet stunning necklace, this Swarovski piece pairs with all your other jewelry.

A simple yet stunning necklace, this Swarovski piece pairs with all your other jewelry. (Amazon)

Amazon $51.35 $46.32

Treat her to a little sparkle she can wear every day. This Swarovski Constella pendant necklace pairs a bold crystal with a simple, elegant design that works on its own or layered. The adjustable chain ensures a comfortable fit, and the under-$50 price makes it an easy upgrade that won't break the bank.

READ MORE: Save up to 53% on Swarovski jewelry — these top picks start at $43 on Amazon

Queen-sized pillow set: $35.98 (31% off)

Original price: $51.80

Treat your mom to a more comfortable night's rest with these pillows.

Treat your mom to a more comfortable night's rest with these pillows. (Amazon)

Amazon $119.50 $35.98

Give her the gift of better sleep this Mother's Day. This pillow set feels like a hotel upgrade at home, with a cooling cover designed for hot sleepers and a plush fill that adapts to any sleep position for all-night comfort.

Weighted vest: $19.99 (33% off)

Original price: $29.98

Gym moms can get a better workout with this weighted vest.

Gym moms can get a better workout with this weighted vest. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.98 $19.99

If your mom has been looking for a way to upgrade her workout routine, a weighted vest is a budget-friendly option. Available in weights from 6 to 30 pounds, it has two adjustable straps for a customized fit.

New Balance women's 608 V5 cross trainers: $49.63 (38% off)

Original price: $79.99

This classic pair of sneakers is priced at a 90-day low.

This classic pair of sneakers is priced at a 90-day low. (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99 $49.63

If she goes on regular walks, these New Balance 608 V5 cross trainers make the most thoughtful gift. They combine lightweight cushioning with shock-absorbing support to help reduce foot fatigue, making them an easy go-to for everyday wear. With its price down to a 90-day low, they're a smart buy right now.

Timex stretch bangle watch: $41.88

This fashionable Timex is water-resistant up to 100 feet.

This fashionable Timex is water-resistant up to 100 feet. (Amazon)

Amazon $41.88

Treat her to a classic accessory she'll reach for daily. This Timex bangle watch pairs a durable two-tone stainless steel band with a gold dial for a subtle touch of shine. At under $50, it’s a polished gift that won’t stretch your budget.

READ MORE: 16 watches worth buying to start your collection – from $28

The Bouqs "Mom Goals" arrangement: $49

Flowers are always a hit, and this arrangement is reasonably priced.

Flowers are always a hit, and this arrangement is reasonably priced. (The Bouqs)

 Surprise her with a fresh bouquet she can enjoy right away. The "Mom Goals" arrangement from The Bouqs comes with calla lilies, roses and berries, all beautifully arranged in a white vase. You can also upgrade the vase for a more personalized touch.

Charcuterie board set: $39.99 (13% off)

Original price: $45.99

Hosting is easier with this charcuterie set, complete with knives and serving dishes.

Hosting is easier with this charcuterie set, complete with knives and serving dishes. (Amazon)

Amazon $45.99 $39.99

If she loves to host, she'll appreciate this compartment-packed charcuterie board set. It comes with everything she needs: a bamboo board, cheese knives and serving dishes. The tools store together in a pull-out drawer, so nothing gets misplaced during storage. 

Floral candle warmer: $22.99 (43% off)

Original price: $39.99

Enjoy candles in a flame-free way.

Enjoy candles in a flame-free way. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $22.99

Give her a safer way to enjoy her favorite candles. This floral candle warmer melts scents without an open flame. Just place a candle under the lamp, switch it on and set the timer. Even better, it's down to $23 — its lowest price in 30 days.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Stanley camp mug: $25

Keep drinks cold or hot for hours while out camping.

Keep drinks cold or hot for hours while out camping. (Amazon)

Amazon $25

Give her a durable mug she can take anywhere. This Stanley camp mug is compact enough to pack with her gear and has double-wall insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for hours. 

 If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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