12 power, hand and auto tools dads will love this Father's Day

Most dads love tools, but they rarely buy the ones they really want for themselves. Instead of grabbing another random gift off the shelf, give him a practical power, hand or auto tool he'll actually use — from a DeWalt drill and driver set to car jump starters and American-made hammers he'll reach for with every handy project.

Original price: $39.99

For the hands-on dad, a tire inflator helps when it really counts. This small tool packs a big punch, filling flats on cars, trucks and even RVs in minutes. It also doubles as a flashlight and power bank. DeWalt makes a tougher 20-volt version, also with a built-in flashlight.

READ MORE: DeWalt drills, Black+Decker tools and portable tire inflators start at $13 this week

Original price: $239

DeWalt's drill and driver give dad double the power for projects around the house. The long-lasting batteries handle hours of demanding tasks, while the LED lights brighten dark workspaces. Right now, score both for $90 off. Or, if your dad is a Craftsman guy, this drill and driver set is 41% off.

Original price: $69.95

Gift the DIYer in your life a Leatherman packed with everyday tools — now at a 90-day low. With 14 built-in tools, such as pliers, knives and screwdrivers, it's the kind of gadget he'll take everywhere. Plus, the hardy American-made design holds up for years.

READ MORE: 27 Father's Day gifts for dads who say they don't want anything — from $16

Original price: $369

Splurge this year and get your dad a set of seven Craftsman tools, along with a carry bag, all for less than $300. It includes all his most-used essentials, from drills to circular saws and reciprocating saws. Two batteries and a charger keep everything powered for days.

Original price: $205

A jig saw cuts shapes and curved lines, and this DeWalt model is currently priced at a 90-day low. Save more than $80 on this lightweight tool that cuts angles up to 45 degrees. Thanks to the keyless system, dad can also swap blades quickly and easily.

Original price: $93.98

Help him stay prepared for roadside emergencies with this car jump starter. It revives dead batteries in seconds without the need for long cables or another vehicle. Plus, it doubles as a backup power bank for phones and other electronics.

READ MORE: 18 emergency items to buy before you actually need them — starting at $6

Skil's circular saw is an affordable gift option that puts safety first. A lock and guarded trigger help prevent accidental starts, while the dust blower keeps your cut line sawdust-free. The 51-degree bevel capacity makes the saw more versatile.

Original price: $79.97

Switch out your dad's old-school level for Bosch's laser and make projects less complicated — currently at a 30-day low. It reaches up to 30 feet, helping him hang pictures, shelves and cabinets faster and with more accuracy. Its water- and dust-resistant design makes it suitable for tough job sites.

READ MORE: Get your yard work done faster with these cordless tools, starting at $21

A good old American-made hammer from Estwing appeals to the patriotic dad. Forged using a single piece of steel, it has fewer breaking points, holding up to frequent use. The shock-reducing grip also helps prevent the dreaded sting after each swing.

Original price: $24.99

WORKPRO pliers have thick comfort-grip handles that put them above bare-steel options. You get needle-nose, groove-joint and slip-joint pliers that have a range of uses, from tightening plumbing fittings to pulling nails. With more than 6,000 units bought in the last month, this reliable set is just $20.

READ MORE: The best early Memorial Day deals, all in one place: Up to 79% off DeWalt, Shark, Levi's

Original price: $199

Milwaukee's multitool combines a durable build with a powerful battery that keeps up with all your dad's DIY projects. Save $80 on the tool itself, a charger and one battery.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $149.99

Does dad prefer to do his own car maintenance? Then grab this Craftsman mechanics tool set while it's less than $100. The handy toolbox keeps numerous sockets and extenders organized for easy storage.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.