Get your yard work done faster with these cordless tools, starting at $21

Skip the cords and gas — these cordless tools make yard work faster, quieter and easier to manage. From a Black+Decker hedge trimmer at 45% off to an EGO Power+ leaf blower under $400, these picks simplify lawn care and make spring-cleaning less of a hassle.

Latest deals

Sun Joe cordless hedge trimmer: $20.97 (46% off)

Kobalt battery hedge trimmer: $99 (23% off)

Worx cordless lawn mower: $189.97 (21% off)

3-tool yard care bundle: $239.97 (20% off)

Black+Decker sweeper and trimmer set: $125.10 (17% off)

Worx 3-in-1 leaf blower, mulcher and vacuum: $109.32 (16% off)

LawnMaster cordless mower and trimmer bundle: $204.99 (11% off)

Beginner-friendly cordless tools

New homeowners can tackle yard work faster with these cordless tools.

Original price: $129

When you need a lightweight tool that doesn't sacrifice power, choose this Craftsman cordless leaf blower. With wind speeds up to 100 mph and a 28-minute runtime, it's well-suited for smaller yards or spaces like your patio or deck.

Original price: $599.99

With just the press of a button, the EGO Power+ cordless mower runs for up to 50 minutes — enough for larger yards. A self-propelling system means you only need to steer while the mower does the rest. As you mow, you can mulch, bag or discharge leaves from the side.

READ MORE: 7 electric and gas lawn mower deals — starting at $250

Original price: $179.99

Get two tools for the price of one with a Worx trimmer and leaf blower bundle, now $50 off. The trimmer converts to an edger for added versatility, while the blower clears leaves and debris at high speeds. Each weighs less than 6 pounds, making them light enough for teens and older users.

READ MORE: From patio furniture to lawn equipment: Save up to 72% on outdoor deals

Easy upgrades

Take on bigger yard jobs with more powerful cordless mowers and leaf blowers.

Original price: $439.99

Two batteries power this EGO Power+ leaf blower for up to 90 minutes on a single charge. The speed trigger instantly ramps up to 200 mph to clear compacted leaves and rocks. A digital display lets you track performance and battery status.

Original price: $129

This dual-blade Black+Decker shrub trimmer reduces vibration by up to 40% compared with single-action models, making tough brush less draining. Its blades cut through branches up to 3/4 inch thick and can trim up to 3,000 square feet on a full charge. A 45% discount drops the price to just over $70.

Original price: $529.99

Cat’s 3-in-1 mower handles bagging, mulching and discharging, giving you more control over the end result. An LED light illuminates your path for nighttime cuts, and the wheels move smoothly across your yard. Its TorqLogic Power Management system adjusts power as grass thickens.

Edgers and trimmers

Tackle edges and hard-to-reach spots with precision cordless trimmers.

Original price: $199.99

Create crisp edges around your lawn with the Worx cordless edger, which includes a blade guide to keep lines straight. At just 7 pounds, the tool won’t weigh you down, even when edging your entire property.

READ MORE: Garage storage finds under $100 that make spring cleanup easy

Original price: $319.99

The Greenworks edger makes quick work of weeds with a professional-quality build that lasts for years. With a runtime of 60 minutes and a recharging time of 50 minutes, it keeps you moving without interruptions.

Original price: $179

Kobalt is a more affordable brand that doesn’t slack on power. This string trimmer has two speeds to keep it simple, and a full battery lasts up to 1/2 acre. All Kobalt’s 45-plus lawn tools, including this one, use the same batteries, saving you from buying extras.

Cordless tools for bigger jobs

Clear branches and fallen trees with powerful chainsaws and pole saws.

On a full charge, the Greenworks cordless chainsaw makes 50 cuts on 4-by-4s. It’s a lightweight option at just 6 pounds, making it easy to handle during longer work sessions. A double safety design requires you to press both the trigger and the lock button at the same time to prevent accidental activation.

Reach branches up to 11 feet away with the Greenworks cordless pole saw. An 8-inch bar handles thicker limbs like a champ, and there’s no worrying about gas or oil changes, keeping maintenance straightforward.

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Original price: $129.99

On sale for less than $100, this 2-in-1 pole saw transforms into a mini chainsaw for smaller limbs. The pole reaches up to 10 feet and cuts through 6-inch branches without hesitation.

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