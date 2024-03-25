10 dog gear items your dog needs this spring

Now that spring is here, your dog wants to spend as much time outside as you do! Getting your dog the right gear will make walks, hikes or just hanging out outside much more enjoyable.

From backpacks to paw cleaners to hands-free dog leashes, our list has products that’ll make life with a dog a lot easier. To get all your gear ASAP, consider signing up for an Amazon Prime membership.

The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your pet shopping today!

QUMY Dog Shoes $23.19 was $35.99

For muddy hikes and hot concrete, these dog shoes can protect your pup’s feet. They’re also waterproof, making them great shoes for the beach or wet terrain. To get durable, colorful dog boots, check out what Ruffwear has to offer.

If you’d prefer to have your dog carry its own treats, dog bags and water dishes, outfit them with their own dog backpack. The backpack is made from breathable mesh and bungee cord straps you can easily attach items to. For other dog backpack options, visit Ruffwear.

Whether you’re camping, hiking or just walking long distances, you want to make sure you have water on hand, both for yourself and your pup. These collapsible dog bowls easily pop up and are made of silicone for easy cleaning.

For roll-up dog dish options, you shop at Max Bone.

With ticks on the rise, you need to make sure your dog is protected from Lyme disease. K9 Advantix offers tick, flea and mosquito protection all in one monthly treat. It’s one of the most highly recommended products by vets. You can buy K9 Advantix and all your other pet products from Petco.

To protect your car from dog hair, mud and anything else your dog may carry on its coat, utilize this Urpower dog seat cover. It easily attaches to your backseat or can be laid out in your trunk. It includes a zip-up pocket for extra storage and is entirely waterproof.

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner $19.97 was $27.99

You can easily clean your dog’s paws with the Dexas MudBuster. It’s simple to use, just add a little bit of water, insert your dog’s paw and twist a few times. It’ll quickly clean the mud and dirt caked on their paws.

For even more car seat cover options, 4Knines has a patented technology that allows you to use your backseat more easily, even when covered.

Chuckit Sport Dog Ball Launcher $8.69 was $13.99

If you have a sprawling backyard or a dog park near you, a dog ball launcher makes playing fetch a lot easier for you and a lot more fun for your dog. Just put a tennis ball in the launcher and with a flick of the wrist, the ball will go flying. You can also buy a ball launcher on Chewy, along with all your other dog toys.

If your dog likes to spend hours outside during the warmer months, a waterproof dog house provides a cool, shaded place for your dog to retreat to whenever they’d like. Home Depot has even more luxurious dog house options, including ones with a deck!

Dogs have allergies just like humans. Spring brings pollen and a myriad of other things in the air that can cause your dog to feel a little less peppy. To help out, Zesty Paws allergy and immune supplements help keep allergies at bay and also help with your dog’s gut health. Find other supplements right on Zesty Paw’s site.

A hands-free dog leash is great for runners or hikers who like to bring their dogs on their outings. You can choose from 19 different color leashes. Plus, you get an attachable zipper pouch you can keep your phone, keys and other items in. Ruffwear has other hands-free leash options that are especially durable.

