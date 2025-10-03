Budget headphones that actually sound good – all under $100

There are hundreds of headphones on the market, most of which have price tags in the hundreds of dollars range. If you’re looking for a new pair, but aren’t ready to pay a large amount of money, there are budget headphones that are affordable and don’t sacrifice on sound. While you may not get superior noise cancellation, many of these headphones on our list have a long battery life and still sound great. Whether you’re looking for over-ear headphones, earbuds or wired headphones, there’s an option for you.

Original price: $69.99

Sony makes a budget-friendly pair of headphones that still provide high-quality sound. With an impressive 50-hour battery life, you can listen to music for weeks without recharging. These headphones are smaller than most other Sony options, so they aren’t entirely noise-canceling, but they’re more lightweight and comfortable. Using Google’s Find My Device app, you can find your headphones if you ever lose them. You can also select from a list of vibrant colors, including pink, yellow, blue, tan, gray and black.

Original price: $69.99

Soundcore active noise-canceling headphones come in at an affordable price, but still have impressive sound isolation features. The BassUp technology pumps up the bass, while the noise cancellation feature eliminates pesky background noise. Despite the low price point, you still get a 40-hour battery life and a quick five-minute recharge for an additional four hours of playtime. Download the Soundcore app to customize your listening experience. Choose between 22 sound presets, or adjust it yourself. When you do need to hear your surroundings, just switch to Transparency Mode.

Original price: $49.95

JBL Tune 510BT headphones feature JBL Pure Bass, which makes your music sound more concert-like. You can seamlessly switch between two connected devices, making it easy to go between your phone, laptop or tablet. You get a 40-hour battery life and recharging takes two hours. Charging the headphones for just five minutes gets you two extra hours of listening time. There are buttons built into the ear cups, so you can take calls, skip songs and pause the music from the headphones.

With more than 70 hours of playtime, the JLab JBuds are an astounding value. There’s an active noise-canceling feature and a Be Aware mode for those times when you need to hear your surroundings. Even the microphone has noise-canceling abilities, so it’s easier to hear the people on the other line. Listeners who prefer a superior bass can adjust the bass in the JLab app. You can also activate safe hearing mode that protects your ears from hearing damage.

Original price: $35.99

BERIBES over-ear headphones are extremely affordable headphones with six sound modes. You can switch between a balanced sound, an extra powerful bass and more. These headphones have a 65-hour playtime and come with an audio cable if you prefer wired headphones. BERIBES claims these headphones are some of the most lightweight on the market, making them comfortable to wear all day. You can connect to two devices at once and switch between these devices in seconds.

JBL’s premium sound quality transfers to the Vibe Beam earbuds. The same deep bass sound comes through, and these earbuds have an ergonomic design that makes them comfortable enough to wear for hours. You get eight hours of battery life when using the earbuds, plus an additional 24 hours in the case. If you run out of power, you can speed charge the earbuds for 10 minutes to get an extra two hours of listening time. Perfect for athletes, these water and dust-resistant earbuds are up for the challenge.

Original price: $49.99

Soundcore P30i noise-canceling earbuds have adaptive technology that detects external sound and automatically adjusts the noise-canceling level to block out background sounds. You get just 10 hours of listening time, but that extends to 45 hours with the charging case. Charge the headphones for just 10 minutes to get an additional two hours of battery life. When needed, you can use transparency mode to hear background noise.

Samsung Galaxy Buds aren’t just for Samsung phones. They connect and pair to Galaxy devices and others with a quick tap. The new wing-tip design keeps your earbuds in place while walking, running and exercising. Complete with active noise cancellation, you can tune the rest of the world out. With Auto Switch, these Buds connect to whatever device you’re using instantly. The headphones minimize background noise while you’re on calls, so you and the other person on the call can hear without distracting background sounds.

Philips wireless earbuds are ultra-compact earbuds with a dynamic bass option that pumps up the sound even when listening at a lower volume. The AI microphone filters out unwanted noise when you’re on calls, giving you better sound quality on both ends. The one fault with these earbuds is the limited battery life. You get just six hours of playtime with an extra eight hours from the case. However, charging your headphones for 15 minutes gives you a full hour of added playtime. Touch controls on the buds let you pause, play and skip songs.

If you’re looking for the most affordable option, Amazon Basics has wired earbuds that get the job done. They have a built-in microphone that allows you to take calls and control your music. Spare silicone caps are included, making these headphones plenty comfortable. They’re a simple pair of headphones, but they have quality sound and are a durable option.

Runners looking for an affordable option should consider the JBL Endurance Run wired earbuds. They’re not the fanciest headphones out there, but they’re designed to actually stay in your ears as you move. They’re lightweight and ergonomically built for a secure fit. They’re also sweatproof, working through the most intense workouts. You can use the hands-free calling feature to take calls, and a long press of the button on the wire activates Google and Siri. The FlipHook design allows you to wear the headphones in your ear or behind your ears.

