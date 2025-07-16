Compression socks and slip-on sneakers for comfortable travel

Long travel days (whether by plane, train or car) can leave your feet aching , your ankles swollen and your legs feeling heavy. However, the right compression socks and slip-on shoes can make all the difference. Compression socks gently squeeze your lower legs to boost blood flow, reduce swelling and ward off leg cramps. Meanwhile, supportive slip-on sneakers offer easy comfort and convenience through airport security, boarding lines and long walks in terminals without sacrificing style.

Here are 10 options that deliver comfort and ease while traveling.

Crafted from copper-infused microfiber, these high-knee socks provide firm compression that boosts circulation and eases fatigue during extended periods of travel. The brand’s signature fabric also helps prevent odors, while breathable mesh panels keep legs comfortable throughout the day. A similar version is also available for men.

Original price: $14.20

These Amazon Essentials socks support muscles and promote circulation, thanks to comfortable compression and built-in moisture management to help combat sweaty feet. Over-the-calf coverage ensures ankles and calves stay energized during long flights or daily wear. If you prefer the open-toed variety instead, consider this option .

Offering firm compression in a crew height, these Sockwell socks combine performance with comfort. Bamboo and merino fabrics regulate temperature and wick away moisture, while the seamless construction supports your legs without constricting. If you’re looking for a lighter compression, consider these , also from Sockwell.

Known for their performance pedigree, these compression socks are equipped with high moisture-wicking capabilities, making them ideal for travelers or athletes seeking peak support. A broad color palette allows you to match them with any travel outfits. A mid-calf length is also available, which doesn’t come up as high on the leg.

Designed with a low-cut profile that fits easily into slip-on shoes, these compression ankle socks provide targeted light compression, reducing fatigue and promoting circulation during extended periods of sitting or walking. The fabric is infused with copper to eliminate odor-causing microbes. Dr. Scholl’s also offers a reliable compression ankle sock , available in a 2-pack.

Offering mid-level compression in a crew height, these merino-wool Sockwell socks are ideal for travel days or extended periods of sitting. Slip-on sneakers can be challenging with thicker wool socks, but this pair from On Running provides ample room for your foot to glide easily in and out of the shoe.

Made from eucalyptus tree fiber fabric, these slip-on sneakers from Allbirds are lightweight, breathable and machine washable. The cushioned sole and minimalist design make them comfortable for strolling through airports or exploring cities, while eco-friendly materials ensure you feel good about your sustainable purchase. There’s also a version available for women, with plenty of colors to choose from.

These slip-on sneakers combine lightweight agility with secure fit and sleek styling — great for security checkpoints or unexpected itinerary changes. If you’re looking to spend a little less, consider this pair that offers a similar style for about a third of the price.

With a soft-knit upper and cushioned midsole, these Skechers slip-ins deliver plush comfort in an easy-on-easy-off design. . If you don’t care about the brand name appeal, consider this pair , which offers a similar hands-free approach.

Original price: $50