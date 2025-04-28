Update your wardrobe with these summer-ready shoes

With hotter weather on the horizon, it's the perfect time to revamp your footwear collection for the season with some summer shoes. Transitioning from heavy boots to lighter, breathable options like boat shoes, clogs and loafers not only enhances comfort but also offers an opportunity to embrace new styles and trends.

Here are 10 summer shoes to grab now:

Stylish sandals

A timeless favorite for both men and women, the classic Birkenstock Arizona at DSW features leather straps and a contoured cork footbed that conforms to the shape of your foot, providing a comfortable sandal for all-day wear. The adjustable straps ensure a secure fit, making them ideal during summer adventures.​ Amazon also offers this shoe in several styles and sizes.

Another classic unisex option, known for their durability, are Teva's Original Universal sandals . They feature quick-drying straps and a cushioned EVA footbed, making them perfect for both rugged outdoor activities and casual strolls alike. The pair comes in several colors and print options. If you want to elevate the style of this pair, consider this trendier platform version .

Clogs

It doesn’t get much more lightweight and breathable than Crocs’ classic clogs . With their signature foam cushioning and ventilation ports, they're suitable for various summer activities, from gardening to beach outings.​ Plus, they’re available in dozens of colors and prints so you can pick up a pair to match everything you own. And accessorize with Jibbitz like this American flag jibbitz.

Offering superior arch support and shock absorption, the Dansko Professional clogs at Zappos are a fan favorite, designed for individuals who spend long days on their feet. Their closed-toe design makes them suitable for both work and casual settings during the warmer months. While white and beige are classic shades for summer, certain prints and colors in this style are also available on Amazon.

Sneakers

Combining performance and style, these Reebok Floatride running sneakers for men at Walmart feature lightweight cushioning and a breathable mesh upper, making them ideal for summer workouts and daily wear.​ You can also get the same pair from Amazon. For the ladies, a classic throwback style has been making the rounds on the feet of Hollywood celebs and you can snag a pair too. This classic AZ sneaker comes in fun summer colors at DSW.

With responsive cushioning and a snug fit, the Adidas Ultraboost 21 at Nordstrom offers the sneaker trifecta: comfort, style and support, all suitable for long walks or runs or more casual outings. A similar Adidas style is also available on Amazon.

Loafers

Available on Amazon in two summer-suitable shades, these women’s Cole Haan canvas loafers combine classic style with modern comfort, featuring a lightweight EVA outsole and cushioned footbed. The breathable canvas upper makes them suitable for summer wear, whether at the office or on the weekend.​ Of course, there’s a coordinating pair for men , too.

A chic addition to any wardrobe, this Sam Edelman Loraine loafer offers a sleek silhouette and comfortable fit that works well with both casual and dressier summer outfits. The brand offers a wide range of fashionable options, featuring more than a dozen colors and print styles, some available at a discount. You may want to pick up a pack of no-show loafer socks to wear with them.

Slides

There’s no doubt Gen-Z has ushered in the era of the slide and every age group can appreciate their slip-on ease, be it for poolside relaxation, quick errands or taking out the trash. The Nike Victori One women’s slides at DSW provide soft foam cushioning and a contoured footbed for comfort. The same pair is also available for men, in several color combos to choose from.

