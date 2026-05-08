The FOX News Wine Shop lets you sip American wines at home — here's how it works

As America approaches its 250th birthday, the FOX News Wine Shop is highlighting a collection of wines from across the country. From discounted America 250 collections to homegrown reds and whites, the shop offers an easy way to explore wines crafted in the U.S. For more patriotic pairings, you can even join the FOX News American Wine Club to have nine all-American bottles delivered to your door every two months.

What is the FOX News Wine Shop?

FOX News launched its wine shop in 2025 to specifically showcase American-made wines. The site acts as a storefront, connecting shoppers with selections from across the country. Many bottles come from veteran-owned vineyards, offering red and white wines that may be harder to find in local stores. Right now, it's running an America 250 sale, with 15% off orders of $75, 20% off orders of $150 and 30% off orders of $250.

What is the FOX News American Wine Club?

The FOX News American Wine Club is a bit different from the Wine Shop. The Club is a bimonthly subscription service where bottles are delivered directly to your door. Right now, new members can get nine bottles for $79.99 with free shipping, plus three bonus bottles in their first shipment. After that, each case costs $124.99, plus $19.99 for shipping. A portion of each purchase supports veterans through the organization U.S. VETS, which works to help end veteran homelessness.

Popular wines and collections

Celebrate America's 250th birthday in advance with single bottles and curated collections.

Original price: $71.97

Try two American-made reds and one white with the American 250 trio. Each bottle highlights a piece of American history, from the White House Sauvignon Blanc to the Washington Heritage Red and Proclamation Pinot, each with collector-friendly labels featuring George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and the White House. For $99.99, you can get the trio in a decorative wooden box.

The USA 250 Liberty sparkling wine is a festive option for celebrations. This dry California chardonnay features notes of citrus and white nectarine, making it a good match for barbecue and summer gatherings. For a limited time, you can save 30% when you order 12 bottles.

READ MORE: Memorial Day sales guide: When deals start and where to save the most

Original price: $46.98

If you're looking for a smaller introduction to the FOX News Wine Shop, the Patriotic Pair includes a limited-edition Washington Heritage red and White House Sauvignon Blanc. Both are part of the America 250 collection, which highlights American-made selections. It's a simple way to sample the lineup.

Try two popular California wines with this gift set from Raymond Vineyards. The Chenin Blanc and 91-point Cabernet come packaged in a patriotic wooden box, making it a ready-to-gift option for Memorial Day or the Fourth of July.

Original price: $114.96

Save more than $30 on the Dauntless Riveter Rosé trio and gift bag collection. This veteran-owned Oregon winery crafts a rosé that honors World War II heroines, with bright pink fruit flavors.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

For a classic red with notes of dried cherry, black currant and fig, the American Eagle Zinfandel pairs well with everything from barbecue to pizza. The label features a bold eagle design that nods to the vineyard’s American pride.