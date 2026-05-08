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The FOX News Wine Shop lets you sip American wines at home — here's how it works

Save on single bottles or curated America 250 wine collections

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Celebrate America with U.S.-crafted wines from the FOX News Wine Shop.

Celebrate America with U.S.-crafted wines from the FOX News Wine Shop. (iStock)

As America approaches its 250th birthday, the FOX News Wine Shop is highlighting a collection of wines from across the country. From discounted America 250 collections to homegrown reds and whites, the shop offers an easy way to explore wines crafted in the U.S. For more patriotic pairings, you can even join the FOX News American Wine Club to have nine all-American bottles delivered to your door every two months.

What is the FOX News Wine Shop?

FOX News launched its wine shop in 2025 to specifically showcase American-made wines. The site acts as a storefront, connecting shoppers with selections from across the country. Many bottles come from veteran-owned vineyards, offering red and white wines that may be harder to find in local stores. Right now, it's running an America 250 sale, with 15% off orders of $75, 20% off orders of $150 and 30% off orders of $250.

What is the FOX News American Wine Club?

The FOX News American Wine Club is a bit different from the Wine Shop. The Club is a bimonthly subscription service where bottles are delivered directly to your door. Right now, new members can get nine bottles for $79.99 with free shipping, plus three bonus bottles in their first shipment. After that, each case costs $124.99, plus $19.99 for shipping. A portion of each purchase supports veterans through the organization U.S. VETS, which works to help end veteran homelessness.

Popular wines and collections

Celebrate America's 250th birthday in advance with single bottles and curated collections.

America 250 collection wine trio: $59.97 (17% off)

Original price: $71.97

These presidential-themed wines give you a taste of what the FOX Wine Shop offers.

These presidential-themed wines give you a taste of what the FOX Wine Shop offers. (FOX News Wine Shop)

Try two American-made reds and one white with the American 250 trio. Each bottle highlights a piece of American history, from the White House Sauvignon Blanc to the Washington Heritage Red and Proclamation Pinot, each with collector-friendly labels featuring George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and the White House. For $99.99, you can get the trio in a decorative wooden box.

USA 250 Liberty sparkling wine: $44.99

Pop this bottle anytime for crisp, citrus notes.

Pop this bottle anytime for crisp, citrus notes. (FOX News Wine Shop)

The USA 250 Liberty sparkling wine is a festive option for celebrations. This dry California chardonnay features notes of citrus and white nectarine, making it a good match for barbecue and summer gatherings. For a limited time, you can save 30% when you order 12 bottles.

READ MORE: Memorial Day sales guide: When deals start and where to save the most

The Patriotic Pair: $44.99 (4% off)

Original price: $46.98

Try a red and white with this presidential pair.

Try a red and white with this presidential pair. (FOX News Wine Shop)

If you're looking for a smaller introduction to the FOX News Wine Shop, the Patriotic Pair includes a limited-edition Washington Heritage red and White House Sauvignon Blanc. Both are part of the America 250 collection, which highlights American-made selections. It's a simple way to sample the lineup.

"Let Freedom Ring" gift set: $89.99

Get a gift-ready box or add it to your patriotic collection.

Get a gift-ready box or add it to your patriotic collection. (FOX News Wine Shop)

Try two popular California wines with this gift set from Raymond Vineyards. The Chenin Blanc and 91-point Cabernet come packaged in a patriotic wooden box, making it a ready-to-gift option for Memorial Day or the Fourth of July.

Dauntless Riveter Rosé Trio: $83.97 (27% off)

Original price: $114.96

This set comes with three gift bags for easy gifting.

This set comes with three gift bags for easy gifting. (FOX News Wine Shop)

Save more than $30 on the Dauntless Riveter Rosé trio and gift bag collection. This veteran-owned Oregon winery crafts a rosé that honors World War II heroines, with bright pink fruit flavors.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

USA 250 American Eagle Zinfandel: $24.99

This classic red has a one-of-a-kind eagle label.

This classic red has a one-of-a-kind eagle label. (FOX News Wine Shop)

For a classic red with notes of dried cherry, black currant and fig, the American Eagle Zinfandel pairs well with everything from barbecue to pizza. The label features a bold eagle design that nods to the vineyard’s American pride.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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