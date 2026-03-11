Amazon sells spring-ready greenhouses – plus 9 more unexpected finds

Did you know you can buy a greenhouse on Amazon? And that’s just the beginning. From e-bikes and motorcycles to chicken coops, kayaks and home theater seating, Amazon’s inventory stretches far beyond everyday essentials. Upgrade your spring setup with these unexpected finds you can order right now.

Greenhouses available on Amazon

Looking to protect your plants from extreme weather and jump-start spring growth? A greenhouse can help — and Amazon surprisingly carries several highly rated options.

Mini greenhouse with raised base: $39.98 (33% off)

Greenhouse kit with window and shelves: $75.99 (16% off)

Walk-in tunnel greenhouse with galvanized steel frame: $98.59 (15% off)

4-tier portable mini greenhouse: $43.60

Walk-in greenhouse with dual zippered screen doors: $85.99

Start your garden early with this walk-in greenhouse built to handle wind and rain. Adjustable roof vents help regulate temperature and airflow. The spacious interior offers enough room for raised beds, shelving and potted plants, making it ideal for extending your growing season.

Even more surprising finds on Amazon

Original price: $799

This electric bike has multiple pedal-assist modes and an LCD display that tracks speed and battery level. The removable battery charges in about four hours and delivers up to 80 miles of range, depending on terrain and usage.

Original price: $169.99

Make restaurant quality pizza at home with this outdoor pizza oven. It supports multiple fuel options and reaches high temperatures for crispy crusts. Its foldable legs and a detachable chimney also make it easy to store.

Store tools and lawn equipment in this outdoor shed that's made of weather-resistant materials. It withstands rain, wind and sun and ships with pre-cut panels and double doors for easier assembly.

Original price: $639

The SincMill home gym is a full-body workout all in one machine. It’s equipped to handle more than 50 strength exercises, including chest press, seated rows and bicep curls. Its sturdy steel frame resists wear and tear for long-term use.

Bring movie-theater comfort home with these reclining leather seats. They comes with a tray table, charging ports and ambient lighting controlled with the push of a button.

Original price: $749.99

No pool? No problem. An inflatable hot tub is a simple way to unwind in your own backyard this spring and summer. It’s made from durable, puncture-resistant materials and warms up quickly. Just turn on the bubble jets and relax.

Original price: $1,359.99

This electric motorcycle features a hydraulic suspension built for uneven terrain and reaches speeds up to 37 mph. It supports up to 265 pounds and adds serious power to weekend adventures.

The Pelican Sentinel 9.6-foot kayak is lightweight and easy to transport. An adjustable backrest and molded footrests add comfort and stability, while a removable storage compartment keeps gear secure and dry.

Yes, you can even buy a full chicken coop on Amazon! This metal enclosure protects hens from predators and harsh weather while giving them room to roam. It’s large enough to fit up to 13 birds at a time.

