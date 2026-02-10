Amazon’s Presidents' Day deals arrive early with sales on Apple, Carhartt, Sealy and more

Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale runs Feb. 11-18 with early deals already live, cutting prices on tech, tools, mattresses, cookware and clothing. Shoppers can save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 11, nearly $220 on a Sealy mattress and 30% on Levi’s jeans. Keep in mind, though, that these discounts won’t last long.

Tools

Stock up on power and hand tools during Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale.

DeWalt battery 2-pack: $123.16 (45% off)

Craftsman mechanics tool set: $129 (35% off)

DeWalt cordless shop vacuum: $129 (35% off)

DeWalt 9-piece power tool set: $699 (26% off)

Black + Decker cordless drill: $64.99 (24% off)

Bosch laser level: $69.99 (22% off)

Original price: $259

DeWalt’s drill and impact driver set runs on long-lasting batteries, making it a solid pick for DIYers and pros. Both included tools have LED worklights to brighten dark spaces. With 1,400 inch-pounds of torque, the impact driver delivers enough power for larger jobs.

Original price: $62.99

Tackle detailed projects with the Dremel Lite, a versatile tool that carves designs, polishes jewelry and sands small surfaces with ease. Swap accessories quickly with a simple twist of the nose cap. The cordless design lets you maneuver freely and the included USB charger powers it up fast.

Original price: $169

Durable yet lightweight, Craftsman’s circular saw runs on a long-lasting battery. It handles angled cuts up to 56 degrees, making it a versatile choice for a range of projects. Made partly from aluminum, it weighs less than many competing models. A built-in port also lets you attach a dust collector for quicker cleanup.

Mattresses

Presidents’ Day deals slash prices on memory foam and hybrid mattresses, plus toppers.

Mliliy twin mattress: $89.99 (44% off)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime Memory Foam Queen Mattress: $275.42 (38% off)

Kin by Tuft & Needle firm foam mattress in a box: $321.73 (25% off)

EgoHome queen mattress: $191.22 (24% off)

Fathom medium queen mattress: $233.17 (22% off)

Siena 1queen mattress: $294 (16% off)

Original price: $1,099

Sealy combines layered foams with large coils in the Dreamlife hybrid mattress. It offers extra support without sacrificing comfort and arrives conveniently packaged in a box. A three-inch layer of gel memory foam helps keep sleepers cool while contouring to the body to ease pressure. An added layer of thicker foam adds stability.

Original price: $392.99

The Zinus Green Tea memory foam mattress delivers budget-friendly support with contouring foam layers that help resist sagging. Infused with green tea and charcoal to help reduce odors, it’s made without harmful chemicals and suits sleepers with sensitive skin.

Original price: $349

Add three inches of comfort to your mattress with the Tempur-Adapt topper. The foam absorbs body weight, which can help extend the life of your mattress. Its reduced motion transfer is a plus for sleepers who wake up when a partner shifts during the night. Cleanup is simple: remove the foam and toss the cover in the wash.

Tech

Amazon’s Presidents' Day tech deals make upgrading your Apple Watch, headphones or tablet easier — and cheaper.

Beats Studio Pro: $169.95 (51% off)

Yamaha soundbar: $259.99 (35% off)

Bose Ultra Open earbuds: $199 (33% off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: $159.99 (27% off)

Belkin SoundForm Bluetooth headphones: $29.99 (25% off)

Dell 15 laptop: $545 (9% off)

Original price: $99

If you’re always misplacing your keys or wallet, Apple AirTags can help you track them. Attach one with an AirTag keychain and use Apple’s Find My network to locate your item if it goes missing. Turn on Lost Mode to get a notification when the network detects it.

Original price: $429

Bose QuietComfort headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life with plush ear cushions for lasting comfort. A 15-minute charge adds up to 2.5 hours of playtime, while Quiet and Aware modes let you control how much you hear. The CustomTune feature adjusts the sound to fit your ears.

Original price: $429

The Apple Watch Series 11 tracks workouts, monitors sleep and can take an ECG on demand. It can also alert you to signs of high blood pressure and deliver personalized training insights. With up to 24 hours of battery life, it has enough juice to monitor everything from morning workouts to late-night check-ins.

Kitchen

Amazon's Presidents’ Day deals make it easy to upgrade your kitchen with mixers, new cookware and more.

Chef iQ smart wireless meat thermometer: $129.99 (41% off)

Chefman air fryer: $59.99 (40% off)

FoodSaver vacuum sealer: $69.99 (30% off)

Instant Pot Pro: $149.99 (25% off)

Keurig single-serve coffee maker: $64.88 (24% off)

De'Longhi coffee and espresso maker: $319.95 (20% off)

Original price: $499.95

The Breville Bambino Plus packs serious performance into a compact, easy-to-use design. Simple temperature buttons and single- or double-shot options keep it streamlined, while fast heat-up means no waiting for your morning coffee.

Original price: $499.99

Make frozen drinks at home with the Ninja Slushi. Just add your favorite ingredients and let the machine handle the rest, automatically adjusting temperature for the perfect texture. With a 150-ounce capacity and six preset programs, it’s ready to serve a crowd.

Original price: $399.99

The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer tackles dough, batter and even ice cream with 10 speeds and steady power. Its 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl holds up to eight dozen cookies and cleans up in the dishwasher. Optional attachments let it make pasta, grind meat and spiralize vegetables.

Clothing

Save on brand names like Levi's, Carhartt, Adidas and Dockers during Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale now.

Champion men’s crewneck sweatshirt: $24.50 (51% off)

Reebok women’s leggings: $39.89 (43% off)

Levi’s women’s straight fit jean: $39.99 (38% off)

Docker’s men’s relaxed-fit khakis: $46.20 (33% off)

Callaway men’s long sleeve full-zip jacket: $63.85 (25% off)

Original price: $69.50

Looking for a pair of reliable jeans? Levi’s has you covered with six different washes. These classic jeans have had the same style since their creation in 1967– a testament to their durability.

Original price: $39.99

If you spend long hours outdoors, Carhartt’s Force Sun Defender shirt delivers 50+ sun protection. Fast-drying fabric wicks away sweat to keep you cool and comfortable. It keeps Carhartt’s classic look but adds performance features built for outdoor work in any season.

Original price: $65

It’s still fleece season, and Columbia’s zip-up holds its own. Lightweight with a slightly fitted cut, it looks flattering without sacrificing comfort. Zippered hand pockets keep essentials secure or your hands warm, while dozens of colors make it easy to match your personal style.

