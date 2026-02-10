Expand / Collapse search
Amazon’s Presidents' Day deals arrive early with sales on Apple, Carhartt, Sealy and more

KitchenAid stand mixers, AirTags, DeWalt tool sets and more are up to 51% off right now

Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale runs Feb. 11-18 with early deals already live, cutting prices on tech, tools, mattresses, cookware and clothing. Shoppers can save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 11, nearly $220 on a Sealy mattress and 30% on Levi’s jeans. Keep in mind, though, that these discounts won’t last long.

Tools

Stock up on power and hand tools during Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale.

DeWalt battery 2-pack: $123.16 (45% off)
Craftsman mechanics tool set: $129 (35% off)
DeWalt cordless shop vacuum: $129 (35% off)
DeWalt 9-piece power tool set: $699 (26% off)
Black + Decker cordless drill: $64.99 (24% off)
Bosch laser level: $69.99 (22% off)

DeWalt cordless drill and driver set: $149.42 (42% off)

Original price: $259

These long-lasting tools both have LED worklights.

These long-lasting tools both have LED worklights. (Amazon)

Amazon $259 $149

DeWalt’s drill and impact driver set runs on long-lasting batteries, making it a solid pick for DIYers and pros. Both included tools have LED worklights to brighten dark spaces. With 1,400 inch-pounds of torque, the impact driver delivers enough power for larger jobs.

Dremel Lite: $49 (22% off)

Original price: $62.99

Do fine detailing work with a cordless Dremel.

Do fine detailing work with a cordless Dremel. (Amazon)

Amazon $62.99 $49

Tackle detailed projects with the Dremel Lite, a versatile tool that carves designs, polishes jewelry and sands small surfaces with ease. Swap accessories quickly with a simple twist of the nose cap. The cordless design lets you maneuver freely and the included USB charger powers it up fast.

Craftsman cordless circular saw: $99 (41% off)

Original price: $169

Attach a sawdust collector to avoid the dust.

Attach a sawdust collector to avoid the dust. (Amazon)

Amazon $169 $99

Durable yet lightweight, Craftsman’s circular saw runs on a long-lasting battery. It handles angled cuts up to 56 degrees, making it a versatile choice for a range of projects.  Made partly from aluminum, it weighs less than many competing models. A built-in port also lets you attach a dust collector for quicker cleanup.

READ MORE: Tool prices are dropping – get up to 55% off DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman and more

Mattresses

Presidents’ Day deals slash prices on memory foam and hybrid mattresses, plus toppers.

Mliliy twin mattress: $89.99 (44% off)
Signature Design by Ashley Chime Memory Foam Queen Mattress: $275.42 (38% off)
Kin by Tuft & Needle firm foam mattress in a box: $321.73 (25% off)
EgoHome queen mattress: $191.22 (24% off)
Fathom medium queen mattress: $233.17 (22% off)
Siena 1queen mattress: $294 (16% off)

Sealy Dreamlife hybrid mattress: $879.20 (20% off)

Original price: $1,099

Layers of memory foam and coils add extra support.

Layers of memory foam and coils add extra support. (Amazon)

Amazon $1,099 $879.20

Sealy combines layered foams with large coils in the Dreamlife hybrid mattress. It offers extra support without sacrificing comfort and arrives conveniently packaged in a box. A three-inch layer of gel memory foam helps keep sleepers cool while contouring to the body to ease pressure. An added layer of thicker foam adds stability. 

Zinus memory foam mattress: $299 (24% off)

Original price: $392.99

Green tea and charcoal keep odors at bay.

Green tea and charcoal keep odors at bay. (Amazon)

Amazon $392.99 $299

The Zinus Green Tea memory foam mattress delivers budget-friendly support with contouring foam layers that help resist sagging. Infused with green tea and charcoal to help reduce odors, it’s made without harmful chemicals and suits sleepers with sensitive skin.

TempurEMPUR-Adapt memory foam mattress topper: $249 (29% off)

Original price: $349

Get more support from your mattress without buying a new one.

Get more support from your mattress without buying a new one. (Amazon)

Amazon $349

Add three inches of comfort to your mattress with the Tempur-Adapt topper. The foam absorbs body weight, which can help extend the life of your mattress. Its reduced motion transfer is a plus for sleepers who wake up when a partner shifts during the night. Cleanup is simple: remove the foam and toss the cover in the wash.

READ MORE: These 23 mattresses are up to 64% off ahead of Presidents' Day

Tech

Amazon’s Presidents' Day tech deals make upgrading your Apple Watch, headphones or tablet easier — and cheaper.

Beats Studio Pro: $169.95 (51% off)
Yamaha soundbar: $259.99 (35% off)
Bose Ultra Open earbuds: $199 (33% off)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: $159.99 (27% off)
Belkin SoundForm Bluetooth headphones: $29.99 (25% off)
Dell 15 laptop: $545 (9% off)

Apple AirTags: $64 (35% off)

Original price: $99

Stop losing your belongings when you attach an AirTag.

Stop losing your belongings when you attach an AirTag. (Amazon)

Amazon $99 $64

If you’re always misplacing your keys or wallet, Apple AirTags can help you track them. Attach one with an AirTag keychain and use Apple’s Find My network to locate your item if it goes missing. Turn on Lost Mode to get a notification when the network detects it.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: $279 (35% off)

Original price: $429

With comfortable ear cups and a long battery life, they’re designed to be worn all day.

With comfortable ear cups and a long battery life, they’re designed to be worn all day. (Amazon)

Amazon $429 $279

Bose QuietComfort headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life with plush ear cushions for lasting comfort. A 15-minute charge adds up to 2.5 hours of playtime, while Quiet and Aware modes let you control how much you hear. The CustomTune feature adjusts the sound to fit your ears.

Apple Watch Series 11: $329 (23% off)

Original price: $429

Get a workout buddy, a health tracker and a phone all in one.

Get a workout buddy, a health tracker and a phone all in one. (Amazon)

Amazon $429 $329

The Apple Watch Series 11 tracks workouts, monitors sleep and can take an ECG on demand. It can also alert you to signs of high blood pressure and deliver personalized training insights. With up to 24 hours of battery life, it has enough juice to monitor everything from morning workouts to late-night check-ins.

READ MORE: This week's best tech deals on Apple products, smart TVs, generators and more

Kitchen

Amazon's Presidents’ Day deals make it easy to upgrade your kitchen with mixers, new cookware and more. 

Chef iQ smart wireless meat thermometer: $129.99 (41% off)
Chefman air fryer: $59.99 (40% off)
FoodSaver vacuum sealer: $69.99 (30% off)
Instant Pot Pro: $149.99 (25% off)
Keurig single-serve coffee maker: $64.88 (24% off)
De'Longhi coffee and espresso maker: $319.95 (20% off)

Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine: $399.95 (20% off)

Original price: $499.95

Brew strong espresso at home.

Brew strong espresso at home. (Amazon)

Amazon $499.95

The Breville Bambino Plus packs serious performance into a compact, easy-to-use design. Simple temperature buttons and single- or double-shot options keep it streamlined, while fast heat-up means no waiting for your morning coffee.

Ninja Slushi: $341.94 (32% off)

Original price: $499.99

Make frozen drinks at home.

Make frozen drinks at home. (Amazon)

Amazon $499.99 $349.99

Make frozen drinks at home with the Ninja Slushi. Just add your favorite ingredients and let the machine handle the rest, automatically adjusting temperature for the perfect texture. With a 150-ounce capacity and six preset programs, it’s ready to serve a crowd.

KitchenAid stand mixer: $279.95 (30% off)

Original price: $399.99

Make up to eight dozen cookies at once.

Make up to eight dozen cookies at once. (Amazon)

Amazon $399.99 $279.95

The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer tackles dough, batter and even ice cream with 10 speeds and steady power. Its 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl holds up to eight dozen cookies and cleans up in the dishwasher. Optional attachments let it make pasta, grind meat and spiralize vegetables.

Clothing

Save on brand names like Levi's, Carhartt, Adidas and Dockers during Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale now.

Champion men’s crewneck sweatshirt: $24.50 (51% off)
Reebok women’s leggings: $39.89 (43% off)
Levi’s women’s straight fit jean: $39.99 (38% off)
Docker’s men’s relaxed-fit khakis: $46.20 (33% off)
Callaway men’s long sleeve full-zip jacket: $63.85 (25% off)

Levi’s men’s regular fit jeans: $48.65 (30% off)

Original price: $69.50

These classic jeans come in a variety of washes.

These classic jeans come in a variety of washes. (Amazon)

Amazon $69.50 $48.65

Looking for a pair of reliable jeans? Levi’s has you covered with six different washes. These classic jeans have had the same style since their creation in 1967– a testament to their durability. 

READ MORE: Winter clothing deals you'll actually want – big markdowns at Levi's, L.L.Bean and Kohl's

Carhartt men’s Force Sun Defender long-sleeve shirt: $29.60 (26% off)

Original price: $39.99

Stay safe from the sun with UV protection shirts from Carhartt.

Stay safe from the sun with UV protection shirts from Carhartt. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $29.60

If you spend long hours outdoors, Carhartt’s Force Sun Defender shirt delivers 50+ sun protection.  Fast-drying fabric wicks away sweat to keep you cool and comfortable. It keeps Carhartt’s classic look but adds performance features built for outdoor work in any season. 

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Columbia women’s fleece: $45.50 (30% off)

Original price: $65

Lightweight yet soft, this is the ideal spring fleece.

Lightweight yet soft, this is the ideal spring fleece. (Amazon)

Amazon $65 $45.50

It’s still fleece season, and Columbia’s zip-up holds its own. Lightweight with a slightly fitted cut, it looks flattering without sacrificing comfort. Zippered hand pockets keep essentials secure or your hands warm, while dozens of colors make it easy to match your personal style. 

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

