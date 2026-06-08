We found 10 patriotic deals in Amazon's America 250 shop — all under $50

America's 250th anniversary is here, and Amazon is celebrating with patriotic gear to help you commemorate the occasion. Whether you're looking for collectible whiskey glasses, classic baseball caps, garden flags or other Americana-inspired finds, these products make it easy to celebrate the nation's historic birthday.

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This America 250 baseball cap is the kind of patriotic gear you can wear well beyond the Fourth of July. For less than $20, it features anniversary dates alongside a bold bald eagle and the American flag design. Choose from classic red and blue colorways or opt for a camouflage version.

Raise a toast to America's 250th anniversary with this whiskey glass. The detailed design features an eagle, American flag and the words "We are the People," creating a classic keepsake that celebrates the nation's history while serving your favorite pour.

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Give your Fourth of July outfit a rugged update with this distressed America 250 hat. Red, white and blue fabric shows through the worn-in detailing, creating a subtle patriotic look without sacrificing style. The denim construction adds a classic, lived-in feel that pairs well with everything from jeans to a simple T-shirt.

This America 250 anniversary T-shirt comes directly from the official Amazon storefront. The understated design offers a simple way to commemorate the nation's milestone birthday, making it a suitable choice for those who prefer a more subtle look.

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This patriotic T-shirt combines classic Americana imagery, including an eagle and an American flag-inspired cross, with the dates marking the nation's 250th anniversary. Available in more than a dozen colors, it offers plenty of options to match your personal style while celebrating the milestone.

Accessorize your America 250 look with these American flag heart earrings. The dangly design is festive enough for the occasion, so you'll be sure to stand out. It's the perfect patriotic addition to your wardrobe for less than $10.

This spirited V-neck T-shirt features an eagle and an American flag graphic, while the star-patterned trim adds an extra Americana-inspired touch. The shirt is available in sizes S through XXL.

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Every Fourth of July celebration deserves a flag, and this American 250 edition adds a commemorative touch to the occasion. The flag incorporates classic red, white and blue elements alongside text inspired by the Constitution, while 13 stars representing the original colonies surround the nation's 250th anniversary dates. The result is a distinctive design that honors a special year in American history.

More than 1,000 shoppers bought this America 250 garden flag last month, and at just $10, it's a great way to add patriotic flair to your yard. The double-sided design showcases artwork from every angle without taking up much space.

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Show your patriotic side without sacrificing comfort with this American flag polo. The quick-drying fabric helps keep you comfortable on hot days, while the classic design works just as well for a round of golf as it does for a backyard barbecue or casual Friday at the office.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.