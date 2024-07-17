Katie Britt takes swipe at Kamala Harris amid debate talk: Vance will 'run circles' around her

MILWAUKEE — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will "run circles" around Vice President Kamala Harris in a debate, Alabama Sen. Katie Britt told Fox News Digital in an interview at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Britt, a rising star in the GOP who delivered the official Republican rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address earlier this year, praised Vance ahead of his highly anticipated convention speech Wednesday night and predicted Americans would "love" him the moment they get to know him.

"I am excited to watch him debate Kamala Harris because it will not even be a contest. With all due respect to the vice president, our next vice president of the United States, JD Vance, is going to run circles around her. No doubt," Britt said.

VP FINALIST MARCO RUBIO ARRIVES AT RNC WITH PRAISE FOR TRUMP FOLLOWING SELECTION OF JD VANCE AS RUNNING MATE

"I am honored not only to call JD a colleague, but to call him a friend … The best part about it is we've gotten to know each other as people, and when the American people get to know JD Vance, they are going to love everything about him."

Britt later said Vance's life story of pulling himself up by his bootstraps and pushing through "unimaginable" circumstances was part of why he is "uniquely suited to push forward President Trump's agenda of secure borders, safe streets, stable prices, and really showing strength across the globe."

She described the feeling of seeing Trump enter the convention hall on Monday to stand alongside Vance for the first time since his attempted assassination over the weekend as "electric."

VANCE, HARRIS DISCUSS DEBATE IN ‘BRIEF AND RESPECTFUL’ FIRST PHONE CONVERSATION SINCE VP NOD

"It was amazing. I mean, you could feel the energy," Britt said. "Watching him walk in to "God Bless America," there was a peace and a hope and a resiliency that not only came from him, but I think radiated across the entire arena."

Harris called Vance to congratulate him after Trump announced him as his running mate and expressed hope they could meet at a vice presidential debate proposed by CBS News to be held at a later date.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump previously accepted a vice presidential debate on behalf of his future running mate to be hosted on Fox News . However, the Biden campaign has only been willing to do the debate on CBS.

No vice presidential debate has been confirmed yet, but Biden and Trump agreed to two presidential debates. The first was hosted by CNN on June 27 and the second will be hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.

Fox News' Julia Johnson contributed to this report.