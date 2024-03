Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Sen. Katie Britt thought it was "awesome" that actress Scarlett Johansson was picked to roast her on "Saturday Night Live" following her Republican rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address last week.

In an appearance on Sen. Ted Cruz's "Verdict" podcast, the Alabama senator said being portrayed by Johansson on "SNL" wasn't on her "bingo card" for 2024.

"How awesome is that?" Britt said of the casting selection. "I actually was pretty pumped about that."

"They bring in someone from ‘Avengers’ to play me in the cold open, I’m here for it," the Alabama senator said.

‘BLESS YOUR HEART’: RISING REPUBLICAN STAR KATIE BRITT SHREDS BIDEN ON BORDER, RISING COSTS IN SOTU REBUTTAL

Cruz argued that at least Britt got someone "hot" to play her.

"Scarlett Johansson is hot," Cruz said. "And I am genuinely jealous because, look, ‘SNL’ has come after me a bunch of times. They don’t ever have Tom Cruise play me!"

Johansson skewered Britt in "SNL’s" opening segment after the senator delivered the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address.

"I have the honor of serving the great people of Alabama, but tonight I'll be auditioning for the part of scary mom," Johansson quipped. "And I'll be performing an original monologue called: This Country is Hell."

SENATE REPUBLICANS INTRODUCE LAKEN RILEY ACT, URGE IMMEDIATE CONSIDERATION OF ‘COMMONSENSE’ BILL

I’m not just a senator, I’m a mother, a wife, and the craziest b--ch in the Target parking lot," Johansson said.

"Kitchens are where families have the hard conversations, like the one we'll have tomorrow about how mommy freaked out the entire country," Johansson continued.

The "SNL" skit came after some criticized Britt's rebuttal for being "cringe-inducing."

Britt, a first-term senator from Alabama, criticized current immigration policies in the GOP’s State of the Union response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"President Biden inherited the most secure border of all-time. But minutes after taking office, he suspended all deportations, halted construction of the border wall, and announced a plan to give amnesty to millions. We know that President Biden didn’t just create this border crisis. He invited it with 94 executive actions in his first 100 days," she said.

Britt, long considered a rising star within the Republican Party, has been rumored as a potential vice presidential running mate for former President Donald Trump in the general election this November.

Fox News has reached out to Sen. Britt's office for comment.