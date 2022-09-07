GOP House candidate George Santos takes aim at Biden, Harris, Pelosi and AOC in campaign ad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE – New Yorkers are going to see a lot more of congressional candidate George Santos, R-N.Y., starting Thursday when he launches an ad buy inspired directly from his own experience living the American dream.

"I'm the full embodiment of the American dream," Santos told Fox News Digital. "If you see the ad, it starts by telling you that, and then it tells you a little bit about where we are in our time and place in our country, where all of that is up in the air."

"I don't think that little George 34 years ago would have the same opportunities if he was starting today," Santos continued. "I'm very excited to have this ad launch and show people a little bit more about me and my story through this ad."

The first 30-second ad, which begins running Thursday on both cable and digital, will be plastered throughout New York’s 3rd Congressional District. The district includes most of the North Shore of Long Island – from northwest Suffolk County, across northern Nassau County, and into the northeastern corner of the New York City borough of Queens.

"His family lived the America dream, but now George Santos has seen that dream become a nightmare," a narrator says as images of President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., appear on screen.

"Joe Biden’s limitless incompetence created record inflation, weaponized the IRS, unleashed deadly crime waves and destroyed American businesses," the narrator continued. "But George Santos is fighting back, standing up to Biden to save his family’s dream, and lead New York forward."

The powerful ad concluded by calling Santos "our defender of the American dream." He carefully selected the four Democrats seen during the part about his dream morphing into a nightmare, because he feels they represent the "worst" that the Democrats have to offer.

"If you really look at Joe Biden, the President of the United States, couldn't be a more divisive figure. You couldn't have a more fundamentally corrupt person than Pelosi. You couldn't have a person who tries to denounce everything about the American Dream in AOC, and you couldn't have anybody more divisive and absent and, quite frankly, a failure of her office, as in the vice president, Kamala Harris," he said. "This country has gone in the wrong direction, the direction that Americans just do not deserve to go in."

New York’s 3rd Congressional District was represented for two decades by former Republican Rep. Peter King. But the Democrats have controlled the seat since winning it in the 2012 election, first by then-Rep. Steve Israel and currently by Rep. Tom Suozzi, who was first elected in 2016. Santos has additional ads ready to go and said they all focus on the "unique and very diverse" section of New York he hopes to represent, and the spots will continue to feature "rank and file" voters, instead of other politicians or celebrities.

"Stay tuned, and you're going to be able to see a very comprehensive ad package, like something we have never seen before on political ads," Santos said.

Santos has previously called himself a "multi-diverse mutt," because his mother’s family is from Ukraine and Belgium and his father’s side migrated from a former Portuguese colony in Africa to Brazil, where his dad grew up. He believes his ancestry makes him "as American as they come" and he embraces his diverse background.

"I embrace it because that's part of the big melting pot that is New York City, that is part of the big melting pot that is the United States," he said.

