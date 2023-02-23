The world's best cars revealed and more autos stories

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

WHAT WILL WIN? Finalists for the World Car of the Year award revealed. Continue reading here

LIGHTNING QUICK: These are the 5 quickest American cars … ever. Continue reading here

ONE OF A KIND: The first Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is up for auction and worth a fortune. Continue reading here

MONSTER MUSCLE CAR: Last ever Dodge V8 car teased with creepy video. Continue reading here

TOUGH LITTLE TRUCK: The Ford Maverick Tremor is an all-new off roader and we tested it. Continue reading here

XT4 GETS EV TECH: New Cadillac borrows feature from brand's electric model. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter