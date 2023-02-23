Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Published

The world's best cars revealed and more autos stories

10 finalists named for the prestigious award

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The Nissan Z is the brand's new retro-inspired sports car and a finalist for World Car of the Year.

The Nissan Z is the brand's new retro-inspired sports car and a finalist for World Car of the Year. (Nissan.)

WHAT WILL WIN? Finalists for the World Car of the Year award revealed. Continue reading here

LIGHTNING QUICK: These are the 5 quickest American cars … ever. Continue reading here

This 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is the first one that was ever built and on sale for $2.2 million.

This 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is the first one that was ever built and on sale for $2.2 million. (Motorvault)

ONE OF A KIND: The first Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is up for auction and worth a fortune. Continue reading here

MONSTER MUSCLE CAR: Last ever Dodge V8 car teased with creepy video. Continue reading here

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor (left) is the latest in Ford's line of Tremor off-road pickups.

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor (left) is the latest in Ford's line of Tremor off-road pickups. (Ford)

TOUGH LITTLE TRUCK: The Ford Maverick Tremor is an all-new off roader and we tested it. Continue reading here

XT4 GETS EV TECH: New Cadillac borrows feature from brand's electric model. Continue reading here

