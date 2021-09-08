Expand / Collapse search
$2.4 million RV has built-in garage underneath

The perfect place for your $3 million car

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It's not uncommon to see an RV pulling a car behind it to be used while the truck is parked, but why not have all of the comforts of home, including a garage?

(Volkner Mobil)

Germany's Volkner Mobil builds an RV that looks straight out of a spy movie with a storage compartment between the axles that's big enough to fit a low-slung sports car or compact.

The hydraulically operated Central Garage has a slide-out platform that you drive the car onto, which then retracts to hide it behind a door.

(Volkner Mobil)

The space is small enough that it only creates a small step inside the lavishly-appointed cabin of the high-end RV, but can be customized to fit a variety of vehicles.

(Volkner Mobil)

Volkner has been offering the feature for a few years, but recently demonstrated it on its new Performance S model at the Dusseldorf RV show with a $3 million-plus Bugatti Chiron hypercar.

That's only slightly more than the display RV, which starts around $2.4 million but is equipped with a $355,000 Burmeister audio system, solar panels and other custom touches.

While its primary market is Europe, a Volkner representative tell Fox News Autos that it's products are available around the world including North America.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos