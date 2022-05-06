Will.i.am designed a bizarre Mercedes-Benz to support STEAM education

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Musician and tech entrepreneur will.i.am has dabbled in the custom car world over the years, and now the Black Eyed Pea has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz on a unique take on the high performance AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

The WILL.I.AMG features an entirely redesigned body with two suicide style doors and a blunt front end inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, with round headlights and a vertical rectangular grille replacing the GT's sleek styling.

"I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip-hop. I watched legendary hip-hop artists rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes. For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle," will.i.am said of the car, which is part of a project to promote and support STEAM education among disadvantaged youths.

The car also features a logo that turns the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star into a bear that's been nicknamed Bear Witness and will be used on merchandise sold to raise money for will.i.am's i.am/ANGEL Foundation.

There aren't any plans to produce further editions of the car, but Mercedes-Benz will "buy" it, with the money going toward the organization.

Will.i.am's previous designs included a rebodied DeLorean and a retro coupe built for him by West Coast Customs. that both featured similar front end designs to the Mercedes-Benz's.

