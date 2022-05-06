Expand / Collapse search
Will.i.am designed a bizarre Mercedes-Benz to support STEAM education

Custom AMG GT features suicided doors and SUV-inspired styling

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
New Mercedes-Benz G550 looks very old Video

New Mercedes-Benz G550 looks very old

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 looks just like the 1970s model it replaces, but looks can be deceiving. Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu says the high tech SUV is bigger and better than the original G.

Musician and tech entrepreneur will.i.am has dabbled in the custom car world over the years, and now the Black Eyed Pea has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz on a unique take on the high performance AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

The WILL.I.AMG is a collaboration between will.i.am and Mercedes-Benz.

The WILL.I.AMG is a collaboration between will.i.am and Mercedes-Benz. (Mercedes-Benz)

The WILL.I.AMG features an entirely redesigned body with two suicide style doors and a blunt front end inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, with round headlights and a vertical rectangular grille replacing the GT's sleek styling.

The WILL.I.AMG features suicide-style doors.

The WILL.I.AMG features suicide-style doors. (Mercedes-Benz)

"I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip-hop. I watched legendary hip-hop artists rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes. For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle," will.i.am said of the car, which is part of a project to promote and support STEAM education among disadvantaged youths.

The WILL.I.AMG was built to raise money for STEAM education

The WILL.I.AMG was built to raise money for STEAM education (Mercedes-Benz)

The car also features a logo that turns the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star into a bear that's been nicknamed Bear Witness and will be used on merchandise sold to raise money for will.i.am's i.am/ANGEL Foundation.

There aren't any plans to produce further editions of the car, but Mercedes-Benz will "buy" it, with the money going toward the organization.

Will.i.am previously designed a rebodied DeLorean for his startup IAMAUTO.

Will.i.am previously designed a rebodied DeLorean for his startup IAMAUTO. (IAMAUTO)

Will.i.am's previous  designs included a rebodied DeLorean and a retro coupe built for him by West Coast Customs. that both featured similar front end designs to the Mercedes-Benz's.

West Coast Customs built will.i.am this custom car based on a VW Beetle.

West Coast Customs built will.i.am this custom car based on a VW Beetle. (TMZ)

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos