Will.i.am designed a bizarre Mercedes-Benz to support STEAM education
Custom AMG GT features suicided doors and SUV-inspired styling
Musician and tech entrepreneur will.i.am has dabbled in the custom car world over the years, and now the Black Eyed Pea has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz on a unique take on the high performance AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
The WILL.I.AMG features an entirely redesigned body with two suicide style doors and a blunt front end inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, with round headlights and a vertical rectangular grille replacing the GT's sleek styling.
"I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip-hop. I watched legendary hip-hop artists rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes. For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle," will.i.am said of the car, which is part of a project to promote and support STEAM education among disadvantaged youths.
The car also features a logo that turns the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star into a bear that's been nicknamed Bear Witness and will be used on merchandise sold to raise money for will.i.am's i.am/ANGEL Foundation.
There aren't any plans to produce further editions of the car, but Mercedes-Benz will "buy" it, with the money going toward the organization.
Will.i.am's previous designs included a rebodied DeLorean and a retro coupe built for him by West Coast Customs. that both featured similar front end designs to the Mercedes-Benz's.