The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe smells like speed

The latest family car from Mercedes stinks of speed. Literally.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe debuting at the Geneva Motor Show features a cabin air freshening system with a signature “sporty scent” to help energize you during your drives. (Burning rubber not good enough?)

Gimmick aside, it sounds like a car you’ll want to drive a lot.

It’s the first sedan from the automaker’s high-performance AMG division and is aimed at competing against the likes of the Porsche Panamera and Audi S7 on both the street and the track.

Like those, the GT 4-Door “Coupe” is in reality a liftback sedan. The base GT 53 gets a 3.0-liter inline-6 with hybrid boost that produces 429 hp, while 63 and 63 S versions are powered by 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8s with 577 and 630 hp, respectively.

All three come with a nine-speed transmission and all-wheel-drive, which can be locked into rear-wheel-drive on the 63s by activating a “Drift” setting. Handling is enhanced by a pop-up spoiler that adjusts its position to suit the chosen driving mode and speed.

The 63 S is capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and hitting a top speed of 195 mph while riding on air. Both 63s have a suspension system fitted with computer-controlled air springs, while the 53 rides on conventional steel springs and active dampers.

Pricing has not been announced, but the GT 4-Door Coupe’s closest competitors start in the $85,000 range.