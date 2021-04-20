VW Beetle rebooted as Punk Cat electric car

The Beetle is dead. Long live the Punk Cat.

Chinese electric car company Ora has debuted a new model at the Shanghai Auto Show that features the design of the original VW Beetle, only this time with four doors.

The Punk Cat is set to go on sale later this year, according to local media, but full details on its powertrain have not been revealed.

The show car features a retro interior elaborately trimmed in red, white and green with gold accents. A digital gauge cluster and large central display are the most obvious nods to the 21st century.

Ora also unveiled a more modern-looking sedan called the Lightning Cat that has strong Porsche design cues.

Volkswagen built the last Type 1 Beetle in 2003 and discontinued the latest version after the 2019 model year. While it currently has no plans to reintroduce it into the lineup, executives have said a return as an electric car is possible in the future.

Instead, it will be launching an electric reimagining of the classic Microbus van called the ID.Buzz in 2022.